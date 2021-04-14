TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Annie Alexander, Tupelo
Cedric D. Brown, Jonesboro, Arkansas
Ora Carothers, Taylor
Jimmy Dunlap, New Albany
Rev. Donald Ray Edwards, Shannon
Valerie Ford Edwards, Tupelo
James "Cliff" Files, Starkville
John William Floyd, Pontotoc
Doris Brownlee Gates, Woodland
Frances Hall Cook Gullett, Blue Springs
Emily Hall, Okolona
Ann Hill, New Albany
O'Aubrey Hilson, Tutwiler
Robert Holbrook, Tishomingo
Lucille "Cell" Homer, Saltillo
Calvin Littleton, Charleston
Walter Mays, Guntown
Franklin McClellan, Michigan City
Ricky Ratliff, Baldwyn
James Thomas, New Albany
Bobby Turner, Fulton
Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, Tippah/Union
Michael Ward, Pontotoc
Sandra Elizabeth Franks-Whited, Cordova, Tennessee/Formerly of Saltillo
Frances Hall Cook Gullett
BLUE SPRINGS - Frances Hall Cook Gullett, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1 pm at Beech Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11-1 at the church. Burial will follow at Martin Cemetery in New Albany. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Cedric D. Brown
JONESBORO, ARKANSAS - Cedric D. Brown, 32, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro. Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 12:00 Noon at Sand Hill MB Church Cemetery, 10695 Lamar Rd Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 12, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Franklin McClellan
MICHIGAN CITY - Franklin McClellan, 39, passed away on April 12, 2021, at his home in Michigan City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jimmy Dunlap
NEW ALBANY - Jimmy Dale Dunlap, age 74, of Blue Springs passed away Tuesday, April 13th, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit after an extended battle with colon cancer.
He was born July 3, 1946 to Sam and Opalene Dunlap. He was a 1964 Graduate of East Union Attendance Center and worked his entire life in the furniture industry. His most recent job was with B & W Upholstery in Oxford.
He is survived by his son Mike Dunlap, his sister Sandra Jackson, 2 grand children, Emma Dunlap and Sam Dunlap, all of Blue Springs, a nephew Adam Little (Angela) of Durham, NC and 2 special friends (that he loved like his sons) William Taylor (Tina) of Mantachie and Mark Nobles (Shone) of New Albany.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte and his parents and a brother in law, Van Jackson.
Graveside service will be held at The New Harmony Cemetery at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 15th.
United Funeral Service will be in charge of the service.
Ora Carothers
TAYLOR - Ora Carothers, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Graveside services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 12:00 Noon at Yocona Cemetery in Taylor. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Elizabeth Franks-Whited
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF SALTILLO - Sandra Elizabeth Franks-Whited, formerly of Saltillo, passed away April 12, 2021 at her home in Cordova, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and a full obituary will follow.
John William Floyd
PONTOTOC - John William Floyd, 77, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11AM at Liberty Baptist Church.
Michael Ward
PONTOTOC - Michael Ward, 70, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday from 12 noon until the service.
Bobby Turner
FULTON - Bobby Turner, 88, passed away on April 13, 2021, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Ricky Ratliff
BALDWYN - Ricky Ratliff, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday 10:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown.
Annie Alexander
TUPELO - Annie "Ms. Annie" Chrestine Beckham Alexander, 88, is rejoicing in Heaven after an extended illness on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home.
Annie was the sixth of eight children of Edgar J, Sr. and Wondie Mae Beasley Beckham, born on June 25, 1932 in Luxora, Arkansas.
Annie father's earned a living as a share cropper, causing them to move often.
As a child while her and her family lived on a Mississippi River island, Annie had to travel to her elementary school by boat.
After meeting in Memphis, Tennessee, she married Glen Alexander on December 31, 1950 before he had to report to duty during the Korean Conflict. Together they were blessed with nine children.
In 1951, Annie graduated from Millington Central High School in Tennessee; which made her the first of her family to earn a high school diploma. She always shared her fond memories about her graduation trip with her sister, Edna, to New York City.
After graduation, Annie joined Glen while he was stationed in California. Due to their Southern accents, Annie and Glen were often invited by friends to experience exotic fruit and vegetables. During 65 years of marriage, Annie lived in multiple states and many houses. She had the ability to make each place "feel like home."
Annie's main love was for Jesus and people. She was passionate about spreading the Gospel through local and foreign missions.
At family gatherings "Grandmother" could be seen "loving on" someone, or sharing encouraging words. Everyone was welcomed into her home and she had a unique ability to make each person feel special. As a homemaker, Annie enjoyed cooking and gardening. She also assisted in two family businesses and supported her husband in his pastoral duties.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband Glen; infant son; parents; and five siblings.
Left to remember Annie are her children, Stephen (Libby), George (Niki), Glenda (Ed Kleppinger), Becky (Tim Strathdee), Karen, Randy (Sharon), Sheri (Merrill Goodman) and Teri (Isaac Vigil); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; brother, Robert; sister, Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, April 17, 2021 at King's Gate Worship Center.
A celebration of Ms. Annie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at King's Gate Worship Center with Rev. Terry Garrett and Rev. Edwin Kleppinger officiating. Private graveside services will be at Princeville Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors will be in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the many caregivers and friends that ministered to Annie during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Gate Worship Center or Spring Valley Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguefuneralhome.com.
James "Cliff" Files
STARKVILLE - James "Cliff" Files, 17, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Starkville, MS. Born on November 19, 2003, he was the son of Harold Files and Ginger Tibbett.
Cliff grew up in Oktibbeha County, attending both Starkville Christian School and Starkville Public Schools. A sociable young man, he never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. He was a member of Adaton Baptist Church and believed in God. Cliff often told others that he loved his family, his mom, dad, nana, brothers, and his sister.
Cliff often sought the acceptance of others, and at times, his sensitive side would make him put forth a tough attitude in order to protect his big heart. In his downtime, Cliff liked to listen to Country music and rap music. He had a carefree attitude and enjoyed driving cars real fast. His friends knew him as loyal and they often liked chatting and hanging out with him. So many memories and friendships made through the years will be cherished.
His family and friends are saddened with the sudden loss of Cliff. They will cling to the good memories shared throughout the years. The family knows that God is there with them, with this verse being their stronghold, Psalm 46:1, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of need."
His survivors include his father, Harold Files, Starkville; mother, Ginger Tibbett, Starkville; grandmother, Gin Tibbett, Starkville; sister, Candace Files White (Chad), Starkville; brothers, J.D. Files (Summer), Starkville, Wesley Files, Sturgis; uncle, R.D. Files, Jr.; great uncle, Mike Vandiver (Judy); great aunts, Janice Jones, Brenda Irvin (Bobby), Cathey Spann (Leslie); 3 nieces; 8 nephews; and 1 great nephew; numerous cousins; special friends, Dr. Renee Westbrook and her daughters, Chele and Katie Rose.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jimmy Tibbett, R. D. Files, Sr., and Lottie Jones Files; great-grandparents, John Lewis Alverson, Jewel Alverson Vandiver, Laveda and Clarence Jones; uncles, Clifton Files, Billy Tibbett, Johnny Tibbett, James Alverson, and Doyle Summerford; aunt, Hilda Summerford
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Adaton Baptist Church, in Starkville, MS with Bro. Hal Selby and Bro. Tom Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Adaton Baptist Church Cemetery, Starkville with the Pallbearers being Mark Turner; Jamie, Joey, and Jonathan Forrester; Chris Wolfe; and Austin Miles.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church in Starkville from 10:00 am until the service hour.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to "World Changers" or "Refuge 461", c/o Adaton Baptist Church, 872 MS-182, Starkville, MS 39759.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Robert Holbrook
TISHOMINGO - Robert Holbrook, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Regional One Center in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday from 9:00 am until the service.
Doris Brownlee Gates
WOODLAND - Doris Brownlee Gates, 65, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Callahan Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11:00-12:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Callahan Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Ann Hill
NEW ALBANY - Ann Adair Hill, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021, while surrounded by her family at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, due to congestive heart failure. She was born on June 12, 1946, in New Albany, Mississippi, to Obie and Opal Adair.
Ann attended Tippah-Union School and then New Albany High School, graduating from New Albany High in 1964. She married her best friend, Woody Hill of New Albany, on February 5, 1965, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Ann loved to spread her love on people and had such a servant's heart. She believed in showing love through food and was constantly cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed the fellowship and loved ones sitting at the dinner table and sharing food, laughter, and love. She also enjoyed traveling and sharing adventures with her favorite people, and she was able to go on bucket list trips to Hawaii and The Holy Land. She also enjoyed visiting the Great Smoky Mountains and would go there as often as she could. She was an avid collector of her beloved Precious Moments figurines.
For many years Ann worked as a payroll engineer for furniture factories throughout North Mississippi, then retired in 2000 to enjoy one of the most rewarding experiences of her life - being a "Nana."
Ann was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she served many years on the Hostess and Shower Committee.
Ann often said the phrase, "Don't worry, it's all in God's hands," which is a shortened version of Job 12:10. "For the life of every living thing is in His hand, and the breath of every human being." May these wise words from Ann stay with all of us.
Ann led a life dedicated to family, community, and service. Her legacy of love will live on in her husband, Woody; her daughter Sheri Hill Dodson (Jason); her son Steve Hill; her very special grandson Jordan Shane Hill; her brother Dale Adair (Sheila); her sister-in-law Minjohn Adair; and her three loving nephews. All of these she loved and touched so deeply.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother Opal Adair, her father Obie Adair, and her brother Daniel (Dan) Adair.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16th, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany from 10 am - 1 pm, with the funeral service immediately following at the church at 1 pm, with Reverend Dean Timbes officiating. Pallbearers will be Phil Adair, Marty Adair, Brian Adair, Cutis Tate, Ben Kent, Wiley Wilson, Jason Jordan, Mike Pannell, and Mark Pannell
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver
TIPPAH/UNION - On Monday morning , April 12, 2021, Robert Houston "Jack" Vandiver, 95, retired minister and resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services honoring the well lived Christian life of Mr. Vandiver will be at 12 Noon, Thursday, April 15 at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Union County. Bro. Doug Horton and Bro. Jeff Watts will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Vandiver was born July 7, 1925 in Alcorn County, the fourth child of twelve born to the late William Ernest and Roxie Ann Jones Vandiver. He received his education in the Alcorn County Public School System and on November 16, 1946 married his beloved wife, Betty Ruth Barnes Vandiver, who preceded him in death on May 11, 2015.
A dedicated Christian and member of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Vandiver served as a Baptist Minister for 57 years before retiring. He was a proud United States Marine during WW II and a talented carpenter by trade.
His life was marked by an unconditional love for his family and reading his Bible daily until he couldn't see to read. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing , gardening and sharing his produce with everyone in the community. A faithful father, brother, grandfather, minister and friend, he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by his four children, Margaret Lynn Doyle (Homer) of Hornsby, TN, Paulette Bates (Jerry Hulon) of Camden, TN, David Vandiver (Melinda) of Columbus and Tony Vandiver (Sherry) of New Albany, one sister, Lena Harmon of Memphis, eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Vandiver and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandiver family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James Thomas
NEW ALBANY - James Troy Thomas, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. He was born January 26, 1945 to James Calvin and Bessie Garrison Thomas. He was a retired machine operator at Piper Impact. He enjoyed fishing and loved his dog "Sunday." He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church and had attended Macedonia Baptist Church and Flat Rock Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. David Grumbach officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by three sisters, Janie Ruth Crumpton, Wendell Gullick (Clyde), and Barbara Floyd, all of Myrtle; a brother, Calvin Ray Thomas (Arlene) of Blue Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Virgil Floyd; and a niece, Samantha Camp.
Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and on Friday from 1:00p.m. until service time.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Walter Mays
GUNTOWN - Walter Mays, 62, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home. He was a mechanic and he enjoyed driving and racing cars at Guntown, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Thrasher officiating.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Robison and Susan Bishop; son, Lee Robison; three grandsons and one granddaughter; his girlfriend, Evelyn Campbell and two special friends, Shirley Newberry and DeAndre Crawford; seven sisters, Dolly Dimple Curtis, Juanita Bonds, Eloise Henley, Janie Thomas, Linda Frank, Vickie Ratta and Gloria Heath; one brother, Billy Mays; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruby Floyd Mays; two sisters, Betty Sue Mays and Shirley Bonds.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Emily Hall
OKOLONA - Emily Gail Hall, age 45, left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, April 14. Never limited by her physical challenges, Emily lived each day with a positive outlook, unshakeable faith, and a sincere love for everyone she met. She always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially music by the Oak Ridge Boys, birthday parties, and the color red—particularly on a Corvette car. Emily was truly a gift from God, and countless lives were changed forever by her generous heart and beautiful smile.
A lifelong resident of Okolona, Emily was a graduate of Okolona High School, Class of 1994. She was often recognized as the town's "sweetheart," working for many years alongside her dad at Okolona Auto Company and even serving proudly as the Grand Marshal of the 2016 Christmas Parade. Emily also treasured being part of two loving church families, Bethany Church of God of Prophecy and Gatlin Street Church of Christ.
Emily leaves behind her parents, Jerry and Sue Hall of Okolona, and her brother and "sister," Ben and Hannah Hall of Lebanon, TN, as well as beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and many special friends, including her "best friend" Tammy Davis.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Woodrow and Arlene Hall and William and Louvenia Kilgo, Uncle Howard Kilgo, Aunt Brenda Gail Hall Jolly, cousins Van Kilgo, Lisa Belcher Vanlandingham, and Tina Hall Witcher.
A celebration of Emily's life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy on Hwy 32 west of Okolona. Visitation will be from Noon to service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Her family extends special thanks to Emily's dialysis team at Fresenius Kidney Care in Aberdeen, as well as Dr. Mark Fletcher, Dr. Louis Rosa, Dr. Martin Lee, Patti McKnight N.P., and Joy Chapman N.P.
In appreciation of the excellent healthcare Emily received throughout her lifetime, the Emily G. Hall Nursing Scholarship will be established at Itawamba Community College. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Emily G. Hall Nursing Scholarship Fund by mailing checks to the ICC Foundation, 602 W. Hill Street; Fulton, MS 38843. Please mark gifts in memory of Emily.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Rev. Donald Ray Edwards
SHANNON - Reverend Donald Ray Edwards, better known as "Don", age 69, went home to be with his Lord on the evening of April 10th, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center with his beloved family by his side. He was born on May 28th, 1951 to the late James Curtis Edwards Sr. and Emmer Jean Metcalf-Edwards in Tupelo, MS. He attended Shannon High School and was an employee at Super Sagless and Tecumseh until he was called to preach in 1984, he furthered his education in ministry at the Ministerial Institute and College in West Point, MS. He remained doing so until his health failed him. He was a family man, who enjoyed singing, sports, and hunting. His laugh was contagious, and his heart was full of gold. Don was joined in Holy matrimony to Mattie McGaughy in January of 1972. In addition to being a dedicated and loving family man, Don also loved Christ and had an unwavering faith in God. Throughout his entire life he shared with those who surrounded him through ministry. He was the former Pastor of Saint John in Shannon and of New Resident in the Furrs Community.
Don leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Mattie Edwards; four children, Gloria Thomas, Gerald Edwards, Venicklias "Nick" Edwards and Espana "Spank" Edwards all of Shannon; 10 grandchildren, Porchia Thomas, Santiago "San" Thomas, Nikkieria "Trey" Thomas, Quadrarius "Pooh" Edwards, Espantasia "Tae" Edwards, Javontaee Charlie Rupert, Sariya Edwards, A'nihya Brown, Emarion "Kash" Edwards and Cameron Brown; and five great-grandchildren; two aunts, Carrie Taylor of Grand Rapids, MI and Leora Edwards of Verona, MS; one uncle, Obie Edwards of Tupelo; nine siblings, Rosetta Collier (Michael) of Tupelo, Ralph Edwards (Sandy) of Grand Rapids, MI, Paula K. Hall of Pontotoc, Hiram Edwards (Sherry) of Verona, Bridgett Adley of Leland, Clark and Mark Edwards of Shannon, Shelain Mumphrey of Memphis, Tenn., Kimberly Edwards of Memphis, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Don joins in Heaven; his parents, Rev. James Curtis Edwards Sr. and Emmer Jean Metcalf Edwards; grandparents, Lawrence and Fannie Edwards and Curtis Metcalf and Pauline Cain; brothers, James Curtis Edwards, Jr, Christopher Holland and Stephan Obie Edwards; sister, Cathy Lenora Edwards; and his in-laws, Mack and Cora McGaughy.
A celebration of Don's life will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at White Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo with Pastor Jeffrey Daniel officiating. A graveside service will follow in McGaughy Cemetery in Shannon. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4 PM - 7 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be Sardarian "Pooh" Edwards, Reginald Edwards, Travis Edwards, Jermaul Edwards, Lary B. "Wooh" Beckley, Jr. and Brad Edwards.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Valerie Ford Edwards
TUPELO - Valerie Ford Edwards, 39, passed away on April 13, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
O'Aubrey Hilson
TUTWILER - O'Aubrey Hilson, 27, passed away on March 29, 2021, at his residence in Tutwiler, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Calvin Littleton
CHARLESTON - Calvin Littleton, 31, passed away on April 8, 2021, at his residence in Detroit, Michigan. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Lucille "Cell" Homer
SALTILLO - Lucille "Cell" Homer, 88, passed away on April 14, 2021, at Diversicare of Tupelo Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
