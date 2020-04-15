Patsy Stock
BYHALIA – Patsy Stock, 81, passed away on April 11, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Helen Louise Eaves OLIVE BRANCH – Helen Louise Eaves, 79, passed away on April 11, 2020, at her home in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home. James “Boo” Franks
ATHENS COMMUNITY – James “Boo” Franks, 54, departed his life on Monday, April 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen, MS on October 4, 1965 to Charles W. and Fannie Franks.
Boo was one of four siblings. He accepted Christ at an early age at Athens United Methodist Church. Boo graduated from Hatley High School. He worked as a frame builder for United Furniture for the past fifteen years. Boo and his wife, Kim, were faithful members of First Christian Church in West Point. His family and his faith in the Lord were cornerstones in his life. He was known for his jokes and could make anyone laugh. A loving, caring man, he cultivated a multitude of friendships over his lifetime. In his free time, Boo loved drag racing in his beloved mustang. The memories he shared with his friends and family will last a lifetime, and he will be dearly missed.
Boo is survived by his wife, Kim Jones Franks; daughters, Jaide Jones Franks, Laney Marie Franks (beloved fur child); brother, Larry Mitchell; sisters, Barbara Howell, Brenda Franks, all of Aberdeen; his father, Charles W. Franks; nephews, Bryan Mitchell (Leslie), Cedric Mitchell, Jeremy Franks; and nieces, Tena Howell, Chelsea Franks, Danielle Denman (Cass).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Franks.
A private funeral gathering will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Burns Cemetery in Athens Community. Honorary Pallbearers will include Cedric Mitchell, Bryan Mitchell, Jeremy Franks, Doug Sanford, Benjie Barrett, and Josh Pickle.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Stephen Leslie
PLANT CITY, FLORIDA – Stephen Glenn Leslie, 64, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home from a lengthy illness. He was born January 7, 1956, in Jackson, MS, to Andrew Jackson and Claudette Carol Mouring Leslie. He was with the State of Florida Department of Transportation for 25 years until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at the Walton Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie, of Plant City, FL; a son, Jeremy, of Plant City, FL; a daughter, Tabitha Galindo of Mantachie; a step-son, Matt Neal of Navarre, FL; five grandchildren, Isabella Galindo, Miguel Galindo, Andy Leslie, Clay Leslie, and Casey Leslie; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Cynthia Parker and Patricia Livingston.
Condolences may be shared with the Leslie family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Martha Jean Deberry
RED BANKS – Martha Jean Deberry, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Baptist Collierville Hospital in Collierville, TN. Services will be on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Red Banks Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Marcus McKnight
ECRU – Marcus McKnight, 45, passed away on April 14, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Maxine Brown
OKOLONA – 62, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence in Okolona.
Maxine Brown was born to her late parents, Willie Brown and Catherine Jones, on April 24, 1957 in Belzoni, MS. She also lived in Okolona for 40 plus years.
Maxine Brown is survived by two daughters; Felicia Fairley (Marvin) of Blue Springs and Clarice Williams (Leon) of Belzonia. Two sons; Clarance Brown (Catrinia) of Tupelo and Robert Brown of Okolona. Eight sisters, three brothers, twelve grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be on Fri., April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy implemented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Floyd Thompson
SALTILLO – Floyd Thompson, 65, passed away on April 15, 2020, at North MS Medical Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mamie Ruth Linebarger
RIPLEY – Mamie Ruth Linebarger, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at River Place Nursing Home in Amory, MS. Services will be on Friday April 17, 2020 at Tippah Memorial Gardens with McBride Funeral Home of Ripley in charge of arrangements. A full obit will appear in Friday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Ricky Mask
PONTOTOC – Ricky Lynn Mask, 62, of Pontotoc, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He leaves behind one daughter, Brandy Mask Williams; two stepchildren, Jennifer Elzie and Justin Harris; one brother, Jimmy Mask; two sisters, Mary Dykes and Belinda Mask; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ricky worked in the furniture industry most of his life. He was a loving father, grandfather, and uncle. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com) were in charge of all arrangements.
Lorraine Bluhm Speck
UNION COUNTY – Lorraine Bluhm Speck, 84, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Friday, April 17, 2020 at Glenfield Memorial Park. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
Willie Lee Moore
PONTOTOC – Willie Lee Moore, 60, passed away on April 14, 2020, in Pontotoc County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Terry Lynn “Turkey” Gresham
UNION COUNTY – Terry Lynn “Turkey” Gresham, 60, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Old Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery.
