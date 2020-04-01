David Chambliss
VILLA RICA, GEORGIA – David Clifton Chambliss, age 53, of Villa Rica, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a 10 month battle from a stroke.
He was born on October 17, 1966 in Louisville, MS the son of the late Mr. David Chambliss and Mrs. Rita Hood (Bobby). He graduated from Nanih Waiya High School in 1985. He proudly played football and baseball in high school and was a member of a group called “The Brotherhood.” He loved his friends and shared fond memories of those times with his family. He graduated from Mississippi State University where he received his master’s degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the Army National Guard 155th Calvary Unit in Louisville, MS, then joined 3rd Brigade 87th Division Unit Hattiesburg, MS and retired at 21 years having been a Drill Sargent in the 3rd Battalion 323 D Regiment.
He moved to Villa Rica, GA with his family while being employed with Georgia Pacific, continued his environmental career with GE Water, which merged to Suez Water.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Jewel Chambliss; Louis and Georgie Alexander, all of Nanih Waiya, MS.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Walton Chambliss of Villa Rica; daughter, Charlie Anna Chambliss of Villa Rica; son, Chaz Chambliss of Villa Rica; mother and step-father, Rita and Bobby J. Hood of Brooksville, MS; brother, Steve Chambliss of Hernando, MS; step-sister and brother-in-law, Rene and Gene Cathey of Ocean Springs, MS; step-brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Cynthia Hood of Ackerman, MS; brother-in-law, Anthony and Ami Walton of Salem, IA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Shirley Walton Mantachie, MS; nieces and nephews, Sawyer Chambliss, Noelle Chambliss, Jonah Hood, Owen Hood, Macey Busby, Bryce Busby, Mary Jane Cathey and Lane Walton; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family also survive.
The family will have a private family viewing at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, GA. Graveside Services will be conducted by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home at Mantachie Cemetery in Mantachie, MS.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. We are still providing services to our families based on the CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
Georgia Washington
OKOLONA – 63, away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence in Okolona.
Georgia Washington was born to his late parents, Leevester Elliott and Ella Lee Taylor on October 2, 1956 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. Washington was a member of Zion Springs MBC choir and also a 1975 Okolona High School graduate.
Georgia Washington is survived by two sisters; Cassie Mae Metcalf of Aberdeen and Rose Hodges (Charge) of Aberdeen. Seven brothers; Lonnie Bailey (Phyllis) of Aberdeen, Eddie Elliott of Okolona, Lee Vester Elliott (Dr. Minnie Bell) of West Point, William Elliott (Inez) of Aberdeen, Gilliam Elliott (Ladean) of Austin, Texas, Roy Elliott of Okolona, and Arelanders Elliott (Zawartha) of Okolona. Ms. Washington raised all her neices and nephews as her own.
There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at theZi on Springs MBC Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy implimented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Dorothy Mae Mask
HOULKA – Dorothy Mae Mask, 73, passed away March 31, 2020 at her home in Houlka. She was a homemaker, loving mom and grandmother. She loved spending time with her babies.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Sartin; sons, Donald Mask, Jr. and James Mask; granddaughters, Tammie Jamison(Chad), Barbara Moss(Jonathan), Laura Yeager(Danny), Maribeth Tapley(Jerry) and Jennie Hudson; great grandchildren, Brianna Swan, Zack Swan, Josh Sartin(Angel), Samantha Sartin, Jennifer Sartin, Levi Moss, Brayden Martin, Wesley Moss, Taylor Jamison(Mikey), Destiny Jamison, Billy Jamison, Dakota Jamison, Pixie Yeager, Justin Mask(Elizabeth), McKensie Hardin(Warren), Megan Mask, Stanley Black(Tangela), Chris Black, Llona Clemons, Devon Clemons, Chris Hudson, and Stormy Hudson; great great grandchildren, Paisley Jones, Serenity Brownings, Kanon Sartin, Christian Payne, A’marrion Swan, Payton Mask, Ella Mask, Grace Dowdy, and Scott McGregory; several unborn great great grandchildren; sisters, Jane Field and Peggy Rhoden; and brother, Danny Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mask, Sr.; parents, Johnnie Mae and Perry Bailey; brother, Dubie Hicks; son-in-law, Melvin Sartin; and her special angel, Colby Jamison.
A private family only visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 12PM-1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Public graveside service will follow at 2PM at Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Patrick Black officiating.
Pallbearers: Jonathan Moss, Johnny Moss, Chad Jamison, Danny Yeager, Zack Swan, and Josh Sartin.
Honorary Pallbearers: Samantha Sartin, Jennifer Sartin, and Brianna Swan.
Wendell Hutson
TREMONT – Wendell Hutson, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Region One hospital in Memphis. He was born January 20, 1944 to the late Argie Hutson and the late Mary Cleo Kerr Hutson in Tremont. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church and a Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed working outside, gardening, feeding birds, and spending time with his family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Friday April 3, 2020 at Mt.Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Wendell is survived by his stepchildren; Terry (Anna) Beck, Kevin (Page) Gister, Matthew (Tracy) Krisor, Anthony Krisor, and Timothy Krisor, 2 sisters; Nancy (Ottis) Wilson of Fulton, and Cindy Hutson of Tremont, 1 brother; Jack (Debbie) Hutson of Fulton, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hutson, his parents, 4 brothers; William Hutson, Wayne Hutson, Willard Hutson, Willis Hutson, 3 sisters; Mary Duvall, Sarah Duvall, Sherry Richardson, and 3 brothers in law, Bob Richardson, Bud Duvall, and Joe Duvall.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Louise Copeland Bunville
TUPELO – Louise Copeland Bunville, 74, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a private family service on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with a public burial and visitation held at 3 PM, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Chapel Grove Cemetery at Chesterville. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Sandra Hutson
TREMONT – Sandra Hutson, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. She was born July 15, 1943 to the late Leo Gister and the late Pearl Anderson Gister. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping, watching TV, visiting friends and spending time with her family.
Graveside services will at 11:00 am on Friday April 3, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro.Tim Holsonback officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children; Terry (Anna) Beck, Kevin (Page) Gister, Matthew (Tracy) Krisor, Anthony Krisor, and Timothy Krisor, 4 sisters; Bonnie Kiestyn, Mary Ann (Larry) Hove, Denise (Kermit) Barker, and Shelly Swears, 2 brothers; Darrell (Jeri) Gister, and Jeffrey (Sue) Gister, 2 sisters-in-law, Nancy (Ottis) Wilson and Cindy Hutson, and a brother in law, Jack (Debbie) Hutson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Leo “Skip” Gister, Jr., and a sister; Barbara Prince. Her husband, Wendell Hutson, passed away on March 31, 2020.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Rickey Lee Cook
OKOLONA – Rickey Lee Cook, 63, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12 pm, Graveside at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery, 300 Whitfield Street, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Jerry Brounson
GERMANTOWN – Jerry Brounson, 53, passed away on April 1, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
John Michael Ross Berryman
TIPPAH COUNTY – John Michael Ross Berryman, 21, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Prentiss County. Services will be on Saturday, April 4 at 3 P.M. at E.P.W. located at 1714 N 2nd St, Booneville, MS 38829. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Michael’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gladys Marie Bowlin
HICKORY FLAT – Gladys Marie Bowlin, 86, died April 1, 2020 at the Baptist Oxford Hospital in Oxford, MS. Born in Myrtle, MS on November 6, 1933 to Alvie Vernon Robbins and Lera Knox Robbins. She was a gifted art teacher in the Marshall County Schools and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hickory Flat.
She is survived by a son, Bill Bowlin (Melba) of Hickory Flat, MS; sisters, Jane Taylor of Hickory Flat, MS and Jean Butler of Arkadelphia, AR; grandchildren, Will Bowlin (Sallye), John Bowlin (Hollie), Joanna Ozbirn (Tommy), and Sam Bowlin; 6 great grandchildren; and sisters in law, Linda Wiley Bowlin of Tupelo, MS and Nancy Bowlin Morgan of Madison, MS.
She was preceded in death by husband, Fielden Abston Bowlin, Jr.; sons, Robert Andrew Bowlin and James Fielden Bowlin; brother, William Knox Robbins; and sisters, Pearl Robbins Wiley and Louise Robbins Surrett.
A graveside visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat with a graveside service at 11:00 am. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.
Brenda Sue Kennedy
WALNUT – Brenda Sue Kennedy, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Private Family Graveside Services will be on Friday April 3, 2020 at Charity Church of Jesus Christ.
Willie Echols
RED BANKS – Willie Echols, 73, passed away on April 1, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Lillian Christine Eaton
OKOLONA – Lillian Christine Eaton, 93, passed away on March 31, 2020, at NMMC-Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Steven Mann
BOONEVILLE – Steven Forrest Mann, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born on May 8, 1967, in Memphis, TN, to Herman Earl Mann and Patricia Davis Mann. He drove a truck for many years and was known to his trucker friends as “Rooster”. He liked to fly drones and taking aerial pictures. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and with loved ones where he was known to be a “prankster” and loved making others laugh.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his sons, Justin King, Bryan King, Corey King, Christopher Mann, Mescal Carpenter, and Rickey Carpenter; daughter, Destiny Taylor (Johnny); brother, Bryan Mann (Jennifer); sisters, Janita Mann, Donna Strickland (Patrick), and Michelle Warren (Stephen); and 4 granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
L C Conner
NEW ALBANY – L C Conner, 60, passed away on April 1, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Jimmy Dale Whitt, Sr.
HOUSTON – Jimmy Dale Whitt, Sr., 80, passed away on March 31, 2020, at NMMC- Tupelo in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Billy Bennett
BOONEVILLE – Billy Burns Bennett passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was 85 years of age. Billy was born on July 21, 1934 to Albert Holley Bennett and Mary Fay Burns Bennett of the Wheeler community. He graduated from Wheeler High School and received today’s equivalent of an Associate’s Degree in liberal arts from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Billy enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953 and trained as a medic. Upon completion of his training he was transferred to 3rd Battalion 3rd Marines with a rank of HM3 and traveled the world caring for our soldiers. He returned to the States in 1957 and was transferred from the Marines into the Naval Reserves where he served until honorably discharged in 1961. He had received specialty training in cardiac care and electrocardiography while in service and upon returning home, enrolled at Mississippi State University to further that training. However, his heart was soon stolen by Jean Cochran Bennett whom he married on June 26, 1958, and remained totally devoted to until her death last June, just prior to their 61st anniversary.
With a wife to care for, Billy forewent his continuing education and entered the garment industry where he remained until his retirement. In 1969 an opportunity took him and the family to Rutledge, GA where they spent the next 10 years. There he and Jean immersed themselves into the community and made many life-long friendships. They traveled extensively with family and friends. He was transferred back to Mississippi in 1979 to manage Corinth Sportswear. The family moved back into their home in Booneville and he continued to work in Corinth until retirement.
Billy was a waterfowl hunter and avid fisherman, especially crappie fishing. And he was good at it. There was a running joke among his fishing buddies: “Make sure you put Billy in the back of the boat if you plan on catching anything!” If he was in the front you didn’t have a chance. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville, serving on several boards and committees. He was a member of the Tiger Den Coffee Club and the camaraderie of that group was special to him. He was passionate about education, especially Booneville education, and served on the board of the Booneville Separate School District both as a member and as chair for several years. He was most proud of the community effort led by his fellow board members that resulted in the building of a new high school and becoming a top performing school state-wide.
Billy is survived by his son, Ronald (Brandi) Bennett of Boonville, IN; his daughter, Beverly (Trent) Hill of Booneville; his five grandchildren – Allison (Ethan) Blacksher of Cuba, MO, Christian Bennett of Evansville, IN, Reed Hill of Booneville, Jaden Bennett and Mia Bennett of Boonville, IN and his Georgia family: Emory, Marinell, Tammy & Dee Dee Thompson of Rutledge, GA and Bonnie, Nancy & Lynn Peters of Monroe, GA.
Pallbearers will be his son, Ronald, grandsons Ethan Blacksher, Christian Bennett, Reed Hill and Jaden Bennett; and cousin Rhondie Burns.
Due to the current restrictions revolving around the Coronavirus pandemic the family is urging everyone to maintain the social distancing guidelines in place. Billy understood the concerns and did not want anyone to risk their health on his behalf. Therefore, the family will be having a private graveside service in the coming days with internment at Meadow Creek Cemetery. Reverend Tim Sisk will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorials to First United Methodist Church of Booneville, Meadow Creek Cemetery, Inc. 61 CR 5331, Baldwyn, MS. 38824 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
