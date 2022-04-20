TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Betty Fernando, Union County
Mamie L. Henry, Byhalia
Willie T. Ivy, Shannon
Mavis Harlow Dillard Robbins, Pontotoc
Robert Dale Shortnacy, Union County
Jackie Sue Tackett, Mantachie
Altie Louise Thornton, Ashland
Betty Fernando
UNION COUNTY - Betty Fernando, 53, passed away on April 20, 2022, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Jackie Sue Tackett
MANTACHIE - Jackie Sue Tackett, 82, passed away on April 20, 2022, at her home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Robert Dale Shortnacy
UNION COUNTY - Robert Dale Shortnacy, 64, resident of New Albany, passed away Monday April 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms.
A memorial honoring the life of Mr. Shortnacy will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Shortnacy was born December 1, 1957, in Howell, MI, to the late Luther and Virgina White Shortnacy. He received his education from Ingomar High School and was employed in his earlier years, with Ramp Golf and Shark's Fish & Chicken in Memphis.
A simple man, Mr. Shortnacy believed it was not how much you have, but enjoy what you do have. He found pleasure in electronics, such as remote-control airplanes, programs on the Discovery Channel and sharing time with his much-adored grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Craig Shortnacy and Corey Shortnacy, both of New Albany, and two grandchildren, Madison and Michael.
He is preceded in death by one sister, one brother, and a granddaughter, Brooklyn.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralandcremation.com
Mamie L. Henry
BYHALIA - Mamie L. Henry, 75, passed away Thursday, April 07, 2022, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministry, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Newell Cemetery, Red Banks, MS. Serenity Funeral Home of Holly Springs, is in charge of arrangements.
Altie Louise Thornton
ASHLAND - Altie Louise Thornton, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Hopkins Cemetery.
Willie T. Ivy
SHANNON - Willie T. Ivy, 83, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Services will be on 04/23/2022 at 2:00 PM at Bishop HL Coleman GPD Convention Center 3590 Willie Moore Rd. Tupelo, MS - Mississippi 38801. Visitation will be on 04/22/2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Union Baptist Missionary Baptist Church Co Rd 115 Shannon, MS 38868. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.fieldsfunerals.com. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Cemetery.
Mavis Harlow Dillard Robbins
PONTOTOC - Mavis Harlow Dillard Robbins passed away on April 19, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, after a period of declining health. She was the fourth child born to Lester and Annie Reed Harlow on December 9, 1931. She recently turned 90 years old and was honored with a birthday party attended by all of her family and many friends. She attended school at Zion and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She married Wayne Dillard on March 8, 1947, and together they raised four children. Following his death in 1982, she married James A. "Pete" Robbins in 1990 and enjoyed almost 20 years before his death in 2009. She worked most of her life in the furniture industry. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and watching her Atlanta Braves play ball. She first saw the ocean at age 82, fell in love, and returned every year. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family every Sunday for many years. Her chicken and dressing was the best around and holiday meals were always plentiful and delicious and filled with love. Her family was her world.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Russell and Dennis Dillard, both of Pontotoc; her grandchildren that she loved so well, Amy Mansfield, Angie Akers, Allison Armstrong, Ashley Dowdy, Lindsay Foster, Callie McGregor, and Kirsten Foster; her adored great-grandchildren, Brandon Akers, Logan Passmore, Kaitlyn Passmore, Cade Armstrong, Conner Armstrong, Kinslee Ferguson, Lyge Dowdy, Ada Dowdy, Emi Peel, and Lawson McGregor; and two great great-grandchildren, Ridge Akers and Riley Kaye Akers, who will arrive in August.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Dillard and Pete Robbins; daughters, Kaye Akers and Lisa Foster; sons-in-law, Jerry Russell, Ralph Akers, and Perry Foster; her parents, Lester and Annie Reed Harlow; and her siblings, Gaylon Harlow, Hortense Sappington, Morris Harlow, and Jean Wilson.
Services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2PM Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20th 5-7PM and Thursday, April 21st 1PM until service time.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Carroll Austin, 304 E. Oxford St., Pontotoc, MS 38863
