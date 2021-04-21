TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joshua Lane “Tubby” Benson, Tippah County
Robert "Sonny" Calomese, Baldwyn
Lola Cockerham, Hamilton
Bobby Connell, New Albany
Linda McCollum Hall, Union/Lee Counties
LaKeitha Johnson, New Albany
David Kuykendall, Amory
Sherry Ann Murley McClure, Olive Branch
Donald McMinn, Aberdeen
Lillian Synclare "Princess Belle" Pulliam, New Albany
Lucille Rowland, Houston
Michael Scalf, Saltillo
Susan Short, Pontotoc
Rick Slay, Farmington/Tupelo
Cory Stewart, Tupelo
Betty Wright, Houston
-----------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Teresa Russell
of Birmingham, AL
Visitation from 12pm to 1pm Thursday
Chapel Service at 1pm Thursday
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
Russell Blankenship
of Tupelo
Visitation Monday from 12pm to 2pm
Graveside service Monday at 2pm
Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park
-----------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Thursday, April 22, 2021
Mr. Cory Stewart
Tupelo
11 AM Friday, April 23, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Private burial / Pontotoc Memorial Gardens
Visit: 4 PM – 7 PM today
Mr. Rick Slay
Farmington / Tupelo
2 PM Friday, April 23, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visit: 12 PM – service time Friday only
Mr. Austin Davis
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
Ms. Amber Ozbirn
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
-----------------------------------------
MEMO
Lola Cockerham
HAMILTON - Lola Cockerham, 40, passed away on April 21, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO
Michael Scalf
SALTILLO - Michael Scalf, 54, passed away on April 20, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO
Robert "Sonny" Calomese
BALDWYN - Robert "Sonny" Calomese, 82, passed away on April 21, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
LaKeitha Johnson
NEW ALBANY - LaKeitha Johnson, 45, passed away on April 21, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Sherry Ann Murley McClure
OLIVE BRANCH - Sherry Ann Murley McClure, 67, passed away on April 20, 2021, at her home in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
MEMO, HOUSTON FH LOGO
Betty Wright
HOUSTON - Mrs. Betty Murff Wright, 86, passed from her earthly home on April 20, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Mrs. Wright was born on November 2, 1934 in Tupelo, MS to Elmo Earl Murff and Mildred Jewel Creely Murff. She was the director of the Crusaders Choir, a community performance group of young musicians. They toured many places throughout the United States and abroad. She was a music teacher for many years with Houston Public School. Mrs. Wright was a member of First United Methodist Church where she also was the music director for over 20 years.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Houston from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.
Funeral services will be held on April 22, 2021 at 11: 00 A.M at the First United Methodist Church in Houston with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating.
Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Pallbearers will be Joey Cook, Troy Edward Creely, Hank Harrington, Nathan Murff, Frank Pemper, and Wallace Norman, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Holman, Bobby Mooneyham, and Jack Dendy.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Sherribeth Wright of Madison, MS; her son, Jody (Alice) Wright of Houston; her sister, Margie Cummins of Orlando, FL; her grandchildren, Blakely (Chris) Wright, Bailey (Rivers) Wright, Tyler Wright, Ezra Wright, Michael Mattox, and Joe Farmer; and her great-grandchild, Charleigh Kate Garrard.
Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Joe Wright, and one brother, Guy Thomas Murff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Canopy Children's Solutions (Formerly Mississippi Children's Home Society), 1465 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39110.
**The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. **
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
MEMO
David Kuykendall
AMORY - David Kuykendall, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
MEMO
Joshua Lane “Tubby” Benson
TIPPAH COUNTY - Joshua Lane "Tubby" Benson, 38, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, April 24 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 11 AM to 2 PM at Ripley Funeral Hone. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome@yahoo.com.
MEMO
Lillian Synclare "Princess Belle" Pulliam
NEW ALBANY - Lillian Synclare "Princess Belle" Pulliam, 16, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 1:00p.m. at New Albany Middle School Gym, 400 Apple Street, New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
MEMO
Susan Short
PONTOTOC - Susan Simmons Short, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 22, 1963 to James Thomas and Mary Evelyn Bedford Simmons. Susan was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. She grew up in the Endville Community and attended church at Endville Baptist Church with her family, and was a 1981 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and attended North East MS Community College. Susan was Director of the Business Office at Mill Creek in Pontotoc, before her health failed. She enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with her granddaughter, Laura Beth.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Glen Reeder, Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Lance Pickens officiating; burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Short; a daughter, Emily Short Newell and husband, Jered; her mother, Mary Evelyn Simmons; her mother-in-law, Joan Short; three sisters, Patricia Lynn Wilson (Robert), Barbara Ann Bryant and Martha Jane Dye (Wayne); and a granddaughter, Laura Beth Newell.
She was preceded in death by her father, her father-in-law, Wayne Short, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Steve Bryant.
Pallbearers will be Will Vaughan, Chris DeVall, Keith Parker, Nick Dye, Scottie Harrison, Steve Russell and Rodney Hodge. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Vaughan, Owen Vaughan, Kennon Parker, Eli Ward, Liam DeVall and Miles Dye.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday and from 12 to 2 PM Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice or to the North MS Health Services Foundation, C/O Cancer Care or Hospice Care, 830 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Bobby Connell
NEW ALBANY - Bobby Lee Connell Sr., 79, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born February 10, 1942 to John W. Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell. He worked in construction for most of his life. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and NASCAR. Mr. Connell was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
A service for Mr. Connell will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2:00pm, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Harvey Reeves officiating.
A visitation will also be on Tuesday April 20, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm, also at United Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Connell, a daughter, Julee Connell of Sardis MS, two sons, Bobby Connell Jr. "Rusty" of Etta and Michael Connell of Memphis, two granddaughters, Victoria Autumn Connell, and Mary Elizabeth Connell, two grandsons, Jesse Pogue and Jonny Pogue.
He is preceded by his parents John Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOUSTON FH LOGO
Lucille Rowland
HOUSTON - Ms. Martha Lucille Clark Rowland, 104, passed from her earthly home on April 19, 2021 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. Mrs. Rowland was born on August 13, 1916 in Montpelier, Mississippi to Henry Grady Clark and Virginia Coleman Clark. She was a retired store owner of Rowland Hardware Store and a member of First United Methodist Church. She was married to the late Raymond Rowland Sr. in 1939. Lucille was an exceptional artist, bridge player, solitaire player, cook- known especially for her divinity candy, teacakes, and her macaroni and cheese. She also taught all the grandchildren to drive before stopping at the age of 100 years old.
"At 6:15 P.M. on April 19, 2021 our whole world was shattered, but our Mother/ Mommy/ Granny/ Maw-Maw went to her eternal home. God needed her more than us and we are at peace knowing all her pain is gone."
Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Houston from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.
Funeral services will be held on at 1:00 P.M. on April 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Houston with Rev. Roger McGrew and Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating.
Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Pallbearers will be Lamar Aldridge, Dewayne Vaughan, Rick Campbell, Kevin Parker, Rusty Gavin, and Jerry Walls.
Lucille was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of family gatherings, travels, and friends.
Ms. Rowland is survived by her daughter, Martha (Keith) Armstrong of Houston, TX; her son, Raymond (Rhonda) Rowland Jr. of McCondy; one nephew, David (Lillie) Rowland; her grandchildren, Monica (Lamar) Aldridge, Rick (Kathy) Campbell, Ammie (Dewayne) Vaughan, Rusty (Michele) Gavin, Deana (Jeff) Gipson, and Lysbeth (Kevin) Parker; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren.
Ms. Rowland is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Raymond R Rowland, Sr. and one sister, Evelyn Cliett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 123, Houston, MS 38851 OR Palmer Home, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.
**The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. **
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Cory Stewart
TUPELO - Cory Lynn Stewart was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1991 in Tupelo to Jeffrey Lynn Stewart and April Umfress Guess. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021 at the age of 29. Cory was a lifelong resident of Tupelo except for a brief period of serving in the U. S. Navy. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 2010 having received vocational training in auto body work. He attended ICC and, at his death, was working as a self-employed handy man. He was extremely good with his hands and could perform a multitude of tasks. Good humored and full of life and enjoyment, Cory enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting and collecting arrowheads and his dogs. He enjoyed all types of music, especially the ole tunes, and played a mean acoustical guitar and sang. He grew up in and was a member of the Word of Life Church.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Galloway officiating. Private burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 P.M.-7 P.M. today (Thurs.) and from 10 A.M. - service time Friday all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 A.M. Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Cory is survived by his parents, April Umfress Guess and husband, Terry of Mooreville, and Jeffrey "Jeff" Stewart and wife, Christy of Tupelo; grandparents, Carolyn Homan and husband Bubba of Tupelo, and James and Lourine Stewart all of Tupelo; a sister, Audrey Stewart, and a brother, James "Jake" Stewart, all of Tupelo; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Umfress.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY LOGO
Linda McCollum Hall
UNION/LEE COUNTIES - Linda McCollum Hall, 56, lifelong resident of the Mooreville Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Monday morning, April 19, 2021 following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Thursday, April 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Ricky Pierce will officiate and a private interment will be in the Priceville Cemetery near Tupelo.
Linda was born December 29, 1964 in Lee County, the daughter of the late Elmer and Betty Jean Hester McCollum. She received her education in the Mooreville Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry for much of her life.
A Christian, Linda loved sharing quality time with her family and much adored grandchildren. She enjoyed yard work and yellow roses.
Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Joe Hall of Mooreville, her children, Angie McCollum and Randall McCollum (Christy), both of the Richmond Community, two sisters, Margaret Moore (Johnny) and Cathy White (Robert), both of Mooreville, one brother, James McCollum (Bobbie) of Mooreville and four grandchildren, Noah Neal and Eli, Gracie and Allen McCollum.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Donald McMinn
ABERDEEN - Donald McMinn, 82, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. Born on December 20, 1938 in Ackerman, he was a son to Harvey McMinn and Mary Elizabeth Ward Harrington. A 1957 graduate of Ackerman High School, he attended Holmes Junior College and also studied forestry at Mississippi State University. He proudly served in the MS Army National Guard and he married the former Janice Williams in 1986. Prior to retirement, he worked for Bechtel Pipeline as a field superintendent. He, along with his wife, traveled across the globe with the company and also frequented vacation destinations across the United States. Donald was all things outdoors whether it was playing golf with his wife, fishing with his close friend, Alton Reeves, or hunting quail when quail was in this area. With a sense of adventure, there was nothing he wouldn't try. Above all, he loved his family and had countless friends. He faithfully served as a deacon at Riverbend Baptist Church where he and his wife were instrumental in implementing the Widows Ministry at Riverbend and had many friends among whom was Mary Cummings who was special to him.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Riverbend Baptist Church with Dr. Roy McHenry and Bro. Gary Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Crenshaw Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in honored to serve the family.
In addition to his wife, Janice McMinn, he is survived by nieces, Crystal Shoemake, GA and Nicole Castellucci, GA; and great niece, Kayla Massengale; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Steve Harrington; brother, Demar McMinn; and sister, Amelia Shoemaker.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Hackett, Randy Welch, Tony Franks, Dan Hogan, Kenny Clark, and Steven Reeves. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Berryhill, Mike Wright, Matthew Walker, Jerry Franks, Wallace Williams, Deric Edwards, Dustin Welch, Larry Williams, Scott Carter, Dr. Doug Hill and Charlie Clarkson.
Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to River Bend Baptist Church or a charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Rick Slay
FARMINGTON/TUPELO - Rickey Eugene "Rick" Slay, 69, departed this life for his life eternal on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth after a period of declining health due to Covid-19. Rick was born in Boise, Idaho on January 13, 1952 to the late Stanley Slay and Gwena Lough Slay. He grew up there and eventually went to college at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California. Rick served honorably in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Seabee and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. He spent the rest of his life in Mississippi, primarily in the Tupelo area. On May 18, 2013, he married Dorothy Carter Slay and they made their home in the Farmington Community of Alcorn County until his death. He was a longtime member of the East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo. His last many years of working life were for Golden Flake Snack Foods where he served in several capacities but enjoyed running a route all over Northeast Mississippi best of all. Rick was easy going and enjoyed being with his family. He loved piddling on his tractor and working in his shop. He was a master woodworker and loved making items for his family and close friends. He enjoyed traveling and made countless mission trips in the USA serving his fellow man.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his son, Hunter Slay, speaking. A graveside committal service will be held immediately afterwards at Priceville Cemetery in East Tupelo. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie Slay of the Farmington Community in Alcorn County and her family; his 5 sons, Nicholas "Nic" Slay of Eggville, Samuel Slay (Miriam) of Memphis, TN, Wesley Slay (Houpe) of Tupelo, Mason Slay of Tupelo, and Hunter Slay (Meaghan) of Mooreville; the mother of his children, Sandy Slay of Eggville; his siblings, Emily Slay, Mark Slay, Mike Slay, Kathy Slay Hoffman and Shonna Slay of Fort Jones, CA,; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake St., Tupelo, MS 38804 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.