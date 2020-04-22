Kase “KC” Pulliam
OKOLONA – Kase “KC” Pulliam, 71, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. graveside at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
James Martin
FULTON – James “Jim” E. Martin, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 19, 1942 in Mississippi County Arkansas to the late Elvin Martin and the late Bertha Justice Martin. He moved to Mississippi in the early 1960’s and worked as a plumber and an electrician. In his later life, Jim enjoyed a new profession growing grapes and making wine. To many in the area know him affectionately as the wine man. Jim’s main love was talking to people about the Bible and the wonderful truths it holds. He was an active member of the Fulton congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years. Jim leaves behind many family members and friends that will miss him.
A memorial service at 11:00 am on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fulton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 45 Justice Rd., Fulton, MS 38843
Richard Hutchinson
UNION – Richard Hutchinson, 73, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Hilltop Manor Nursing Facility in Union, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Angie Ferrero
TUPELO – Angelynn Kay “Angie” Ferrero, 70, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born October 23, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to Tony and Frances Armstrong Ferrero. A longtime resident of Lee County, Angie was a social worker for the Department of Human Services for 40 years. She was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church where volunteered in many capacities including the church library. She was an avid reader and loved to play the organ.
Angie leaves behind her cousins, Billy Haas (Rose), Joahn Summers (Stacy), Vickie Avara (Gary) Linda Johnson (Mark), Lorraine Waskelis; and two special friends, Penny Crowson and Sandy Porter, all of Tupelo.
A private graveside service honoring her life will be held Saturday at the Saltillo Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her mother. Fathers Tim Murphy, Henry Shelton, and Kevin Slattery will officiate. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Freddy Colburn
FULTON – Frederick O’ Neal “Freddy” Colburn, 48, passed away on April 11, 2020 at his residence in Fulton. Frederick was a God-fearing family man and loved his family and going to church. He constantly bragged about his children, encouraged them and devoted much time talking about how proud he was of them. He was born November 18, 1971 in Tupelo to James Melvin Pannell and Janice Gail Colburn. He was disabled at the time of his death but had previously worked for 15 years at Ferguson Enterprises. He was a beloved member of True Bible Way Church in Houston, MS, a graduate of IAHS in Fulton, and attended Itawamba Community College. He was a good man.
A graveside service will take place at Noon Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Fulton Community Cemetery in Fulton. Bishop L. C. Box will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be assisting the family.
He leaves behind to mourn his passing his wife of almost 25 years, Stephanie McShay Knox Colburn of Fulton; his children, daughter Akacia Colburn, and sons, Austin Colburn, Ashton Colburn, and Terrance Jones, all of the home; his father, James Melvin Pannell and stepmother, Ada, of Tupelo; his sisters, Chanell Lacy of Fulton, and LaToya Pannell of Tupelo; three brothers, Andre Pannell of Nashville, TN, Lance Colburn of Fulton, and Felix Shumpert of Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Gail Colburn; his son, Ahmad Nelson Colburn; and his brother, Cletus Derrel Pannell (Kimberly).
Memorial donations for the four children left at home may be mailed to Freddy Colburn Memorial Fund, 409 East Parkview St., Fulton, MS 38843.
Beverly Ann Box Wilkins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Beverly Ann Box Wilkins, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Private family graveside services will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at Bains Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Barba Nowlin
NEW ALBANY – Barba Ann Nowlin, 79, died Wednesday April 22, 2020 at The Meadows Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born in New Albany on June 8, 1940 to the late Hilton “Puddin” and Tishy Raines Cobb.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to sew and in her later years she loved coloring. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date and time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Bro. Butch Nowlin (Patricia) of Greenville, MS and Shawn Nowlin (Marietta) of Mantachie, MS; six grandchildren, Patrick Nowlin (Mandi), Benjamin Nowlin (Carla), Bryon Nowlin (Ashley), Chance Nowlin, Jordyn Turner (Brandon) and Blayne Sturgeon; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vickie Beavers (Dale) and Mary Smith (Glen); two brothers, Hilton Cobb (Judy), and Larry Cobb (Janice).
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Jean Brown, Billie Baker, Sharon Gordon and Cindy Whiteside.
Ira Lee Below
HOUSTON – Ira Lee Below, 86, passed away on April 21, 2020, at home in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Avis Williams Rollins
AMORY – Avis Williams Rollins, 97, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Oaktree Manor Assisted Living in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Lindsey Nicole Hallmark
NETTLETON – Lindsey Nicole Hallmark, 27, passed away on April 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Helen Louise Gable
MOOREVILLE – Helen Louise Gable, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Lee County August 9, 1939 to Hubert and Ripple Gillentine. Helen worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and later worked as a nurses’ aid at the hospital. She loved being outside tending to her flowers and taking care of her Chihuahua, Spanky. Helen was a member of Limestone Baptist Church.
She leaves behind her four children, Gerald Martin of Mooreville, Gary Martin and wife, Vicki, of Fulton, Debbie Lansdell and husband, Jay, of Mooreville, and Glynn Martin and wife Addie of Mooreville; one sister, Patricia Young; one brother, Kenneth Gillentine; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Gable; her parents; and a granddaughter, Daris Martin.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday at Boguefala Cemetery with Bro. Chris McCord officiating.
