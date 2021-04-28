TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Tara S. Chills, Scranton, Pennsylvania
Tommy Cooperwood, Tupelo
Mitchell Lee Fowler, Jr., Tupelo
Warren George Gardner, Tupelo
Eli Whitaker-Hogue, Tupelo
Douglas Ingram, Memphis, Tennessee
Leon Jones, Byhalia
Peter Karpovich, Tippah County
Nita Anne Miskelley, Tippah County
Jessie Neyhard, Tippah County
John Owens, Hamilton
Riley Patrick, Senatobia
Betty Pearce, Fulton
Mary Redden, Shannon
James Eston "Bud" Riggan, Aberdeen
Lula Hugh Beaty Rose, Tippah County
Jennifer Ross, Corinth
Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel, Tupelo
Larry Joe Tucker, Sr., Corinth
Nixie Washington, Okolona
MEMO
Jessie Neyhard
TIPPAH COUNTY - Jessie Neyhard, 80, passed away on April 28, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Leon Jones
BYHALIA - Leon Jones, 60, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Mt Zion Taska, 519 Mount Zion Rd., Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 4:00- 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Larry Joe Tucker, Sr.
CORINTH - Larry Joe Tucker, Sr., 69, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Faulkner, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday evening, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Ruckerville, Faulkner.
MEMO
Warren George Gardner
TUPELO - Warren George Gardner, 86, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Cedars Health Care Center at the Reed Green House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be 3:00 until 5:00 on Friday, April 30, 2021 at The J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Online condolences, pictures and memories can be shared at www.grayson-porters.com.
MEMO
Peter Karpovich
TIPPAH COUNTY - Peter Karpovich, 73, passed away on April 28, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Betty Pearce
Betty Pearce
FULTON - Betty Janell Riley Pearce, 94, passed to her heavenly home on April 27, 2021, from The Meadows in Fulton. She was the tenth child of Oscar Riley and Carrie Martin Riley. For 70 years she was married to Howard Pearce Sr. until his passing. They were blessed with six children.
Betty was a hard-working, godly woman who taught her children the value of honesty and hard work. She loved her family dearly and was a wonderful cook. She was known for her caramel and coconut cakes. Quilting, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and doing word search puzzles were her hobbies. Her passion was to work outside with plants, both in the vegetable garden and in the flower garden.
Working alongside her dad at his sawmill as a young girl, Betty could expertly calculate lumber feet and price. She began working at Itawamba Manufacturing when it first opened. After many years, she left and worked at Charm Step. Her last employment was in the kitchen at Daniel Nursing Home.
Betty worked alongside her minister husband in many churches in Tishomingo County and Itawamba County. She and her husband partnered with two other couples to charter and build Zion Baptist Church. After retirement they returned to Zion Baptist Church. She taught Children's Sunday School wherever her husband pastored and always cooked lots of food for church-wide meals.
She is survived by one daughter Patricia Bishop and her husband Kenneth, a daughter-in-law Debbie Thomas Pearce, and a sister-in-law Hilda Burlison. She also leaves behind grandchildren David (Jennifer) Rogers, Christopher (Andrea) Bishop, Kimberly Bishop, Jason Pearce, Steven Pearce, Christi Pearce, Ginger (Joey) McAlester, Jennifer (James Carnie) Pearce, Monica (Mike) Burleson, Mike (Kay) Harbin and granddaughter-in-law Michelle (Jason) Koleas; her great-grandchildren Abby Lenard, Hayden Lenard, Taylor Bishop, Hannah Bishop, Nora Bishop, Lilly Bishop, Ansleigh Pearce, Tony Guntharp, Kerri (Danny McCullar) Williams, Hunter Williams, Brooklyn Owens, Mackensie McAlester, Keegan Carnie, Kyler Carnie, Cody Parker, Misty Armstrong, Michael Harbin Jr., Katie Harbin, Shelby Harbin, Jacob (Kellie) Henson, Spencer (Lauren) Burleson, Cooper Burleson, Angelina Harbin, Brandon Harbin, and Seth Harbin; her 12 great-great-grandchildren; and 4 generations of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Rev. Howard Pearce; her five children and spouses—Paul Pearce, Linda and Eddie Harbin, James Pearce, Howard Pearce Jr., and Martha and Joel Rogers; two grandchildren Christopher Steven Harbin and Edwin Dale Harbin Jr.; her 11 siblings and their spouses-- Myrtle (Kelly) Umfress, Mildred (Matt) Conn, Izora (Shelly) Umfress, Oleta (Otho) Wright, Vanilee (Basel) Justice, Jack (Myrtle) Riley, Dick (Ocie) Riley, Pete Riley, George (Ruby) Riley, Dale (Rena) Riley, and Winford (Yolanda) Riley. She was also preceded by Howard's brother and sister Joe and Ann Pearce, Faye Taylor, and brother-in-law Donzil Burlison.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Franky Smith officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. McNeece-Morris is in charge of all arrangements.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be shared with the Pearce family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jennifer Ross
Jennifer Ross
CORINTH - Jennifer Denise Ross, 34, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born September 2, 1986, to James Allen Harris, Jr. and Rhnea Spencer. She worked for Help At Home. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with her kids.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Wesley Basden and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Rogers Chapel Cemetery in Tippah County.
She is survived by her father, James Harris, Jr.; her mother, Rhnea (Timmy "Tiny") Spencer; Fiancé, Dennis Thornton; three sons, Hunter Mathis, Jackson Eli Mathis, and Kayson Bradford Ross; one brother, Austin Spencer; one sister, Andrea Spencer; her grandmothers, Shirley Harris and Jo Ann Hancock; and two aunts, Trish Carter and Wendy Lee.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kaylee Brook Mathis; one brother, Tyler Spencer; and her grandfathers, James "Pete" Harris, Sr. and Gerald Chapman.
Pallbearers are Joel Estes, Cory Chapman, Ryan Hawkins, David Harris, Spencer Thornton and Chris Mathis.
Honorary pallbearers are Carter Harris and Jayden Estes.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Tommy Cooperwood
TUPELO - Tommy Cooperwood, 67, passed away on April 28, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Nixie Washington
OKOLONA - Nixie Washington, 84, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6 PM at Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7th from 5 PM to service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Tara S. Chills
SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA - Tara S. Chills, 31, passed away on April 21, 2021, at Regional Hospital in Scranton, PA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel
TUPELO - Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel, 90, passed away on April 28, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lula Hugh Beaty Rose
Lula Hugh Beaty Rose
TIPPAH COUNTY - Lula Hugh Beaty Rose was born June 11, 1938 to Charlie Lee Beaty and Lula Bell Hogue Beaty in Tippah County, Mississippi. She was married to Arnold Jefferson Rose. She worked as a Secretary at American Biltrite and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church.
Lula is survived by her three sons: William Rose of Byhalia, MS, Billy Rose of Ripley, MS, Gary Rose of Sherman, MS; two brothers: Rueben Beaty of New Albany, MS and Bobby Beaty of Memphis, TN; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded by her husband; her parents and one brother: Curtis Beaty Lula went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 on April 26, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS.
The visitation will be at the McBride Funeral Home, Friday, April 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. then Saturday, May 1 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. The service will start at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Titus Tyler and Bro. Bill Baker will be officiating. Interment will be at Fellowship B.C. Cemetery. Committal will be by Bro. Cody Matlock. The pallbearers will be Jason Rose, Justin Rose, Rodney Rose, Eric Rose, Jeremy Christian and Brant Morgan.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Riley Patrick
SENATOBIA - Riley Patrick, 44, passed away on April 23, 2021, at North Oak Regional Medical Center in Senatobia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Douglas Ingram
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Douglas Ingram, 55, passed away on April 20, 2021, at Nashville General Hospital in Nashville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
John Owens
John Owens
HAMILTON - John Lann Owens, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence in Hamilton, MS. He was born July 29, 1933 in Aberdeen to the late Walter Green and Erbie Mae Irvin Owens. On July 3, 1965, John married Jane Adair and they would foster a relationship filled with great joy over the next 55 years. He was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen until moving to to Jane's family farm in 2002. He was also a proud graduate of Aberdeen High School and a dedicated employee of Walker Manufacturing for over 35 years. John was a faithful, life long servant at First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He enjoyed the outdoors, Ole Miss Rebels and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Owens, Hamilton; daughter, Meg Burns (Kevin), Hernando, MS; son, Lann Owens (Jillian), Long Beach, MS; grandchildren, Olivia Owens and William Owens; nieces and nephews, George Booth, Mae Booth Forbes, Katharine Brown, Denise Owens Wheeler and Melanie Owens Milner.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Evelyn Owens Booth and Jimmie Mae Owens Brown; brother, Walton Green "Buddy" Owens, Jr.; niece, Glenda Owens.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 1 PM until 1:45 PM at the church. Donations may be given to First United Methodist Church, Aberdeen or to a charity of choice. Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services for Mr. Owens
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Nita Anne Miskelley
Nita Anne Miskelley
TIPPAH COUNTY - On the beautiful Sunday morning of April 25, 2021, Nita Anne Miskelley, 75, resident of Ripley, mother of three, grandmother of four and great grandmother of seven, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services remembering the well lived life of Ms. Miskelley will be at 11 AM Friday, April 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Howard Goolsby officiating. Burial will follow in Little Hope Cemetery at Falkner.
Ms. Miskelley was born July 1, 1945 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Norton, Sr and Roxie Juanita Harrison Norton. She received her education at Whitehaven High School in Memphis and was owner of North Mississippi Tire Company in Ripley.
A member of Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Ms. Miskelley was a true southern lady and meticulous about how she dressed and kept her home. She was extremely organized, neat, a good cook, enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and teaching her children basic life skills that included cooking, cleaning, being independent and encouraging them that there was "more to life". Making a home where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong, and laughter never ends was important and her children remember sounds of music that filled the rooms.
Ms. Miskelley was fond of mysteries and found much pleasure in reading and watching movies. She enjoyed shopping, cosmetics, shoes and laughing. Her love for family, friends and all things good were gifts from heaven. She was a treasured mother, a beloved sister and an exceptional "Mimi".
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Thursday, April 29 and will continue Friday, April 30 until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Lisa Ann Miskelley of Biloxi, Mike Miskelley (Robin) of Ripley and Todd Miskelley (Michelle Matthews) of Oxford, a brother, Lawrence E. "Larry" Norton, Jr., four grandchildren, Matt Miskelley, Lindsay Miskelley (Barry Morrow), Ryan Miskelley and Nathan Miskelley (Amber) and seven grandchildren, Austin, Paityn, Alex, Maddie, Cloey, Levi and Ella.
She was also preceded in death by her oldest grandson, Cody Miskelley.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miskelley family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Redden
Mary Redden
SHANNON - Mary Ruth "Chunn" Redden, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born December 6, 1948 to William Newton and Mary Della Lee Chunn. She grew up in Pontotoc, MS. She spent most of her life in Shannon, MS with her husband John Wayne Redden, which she married January 21, 1972.
She was a homemaker until getting a job at Dacus- Precison Foods. She worked there for 10 years until becoming disabled. She loved her family and her dog, Pistol.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Kent (Gerald) of Tupelo and Beverly Patterson of Shannon; one son Doug Redden; eight grandchildren, Destiny Fuller (Cody), Brooke Redden, Schuylar Redden, Jerry Patterson, Analiese Kent, Zakkery Redden, Garrett Kent, Sophia Grace Redden, and Destiny Moss; two great grandchildren, John Henry Redden and Tylar Redden; two sisters, Hazel Keith of Furrs and Janie Reynolds of Palmetto.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Redden; her parents, three brothers, and two sisters .
Pallbearers will be Fredrick Kennedy, Scott Stanford, James Redden, Dell Keith, Isaiah Edger, and Jason Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great grandsons.
Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Valley Grove Baptist Church with funeral service following at 5:00 pm with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
MEMO
Mitchell Lee Fowler, Jr.
TUPELO - Mitchell Lee Fowler, Jr., 65, passed away April 28, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Eli Whitaker-Hogue
Eli Whitaker-Hogue
TUPELO - Eli Whitaker-Hogue, 7, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at LeBonheur Children's Medical Center in Memphis after having a go cart accident. He was born January 7, 2014, in Tupelo to Heaven Price. He was a 1st Grade student at Saltillo Primary School. He was an amazing, energetic and loving boy that loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding anything with an engine and wheels, jumping on the trampoline and playing with his little brother. He loved all animals and enjoyed going to the dirt track races.
Graveside services will be 2 PM Friday at Campbelltown Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Davidson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, Heaven Price and Adam Hogue; his little brother, Jeffry-Reed Hogue; his grandparents, John Price (Kim) and Jennifer Watson (Mike); his great-grandparents, Carolyn Comstock (Jerry), Gail Nastrom (Rick), Sue Farmer, Jeanelle Watson (Stephen) and Dwayne Roach (Tish); his aunt and uncles, Scott Price (Terry), Wesley Price (Emmy), Dee Walton (Harley), Annabelle Marmon (Joseph), Ashley Long (Chris), Lacretia Harris (Timmy), Teresa Harris (Jerry), Kayla Pendley (Chad), Johnny Roach (Heather) and Shannon Roach; his great- aunt and uncle, Rhonda Hall and Cameron Roach; numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Jeffery Price and Gerald Farmer and his great-great grandparents, Houston "Paw Paw Hoot" and Geneva Lambert.
Pallbearers will be Coty Payne, Jordan Baxter, Gunner Price and Dee Walton.
Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center.
Visitation will be 10 - 1 Friday at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
James Eston "Bud" Riggan
James Eston "Bud" Riggan
ABERDEEN - James Eston "Bud" Riggan peacefully slipped into eternity on Monday, April 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 11, 1941 in Lowndes County to the late Garvis E. Riggan and Reva Hanson Riggan Hull.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1960, completed a machinist program at Hinds Community College and retired from Georgia Gulf Chemicals after forty-five years of service.
He was a long time faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where he was an active deacon, and served in many capacities.
History, especially the Civil War Era, was one of his favorite discussion topics. He spent many hours in libraries and cemeteries tracing his roots, only to find out he and his wife shared a common ancestor. He'd always say to her, "I always knew there was something good about you."
He was a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans, The Friends of Evans Memorial Library, and the Monroe County Historical Society.
He enjoyed working in his shops, tinkering with old motors, designing and creating beautiful furniture, and spoiling his grandchildren.
In 1969 he married Mary Anna Tucker and they were blessed with an awesome family. Daughter, Mary Virginia "Ginger" Stahl (Needham), and a son, James Edmond "Jim Ed" (Kathie) Riggan, five grandchildren, Anna Claire, Neelie Grace, and Tucker Stahl, Wyatt and Mary Kate Riggan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Johnny Hull, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Riggan; his children and grandchildren; his sister, Jane Pullen (Larry); his brother-in-law; sister-in-law, Kelly and Dot Tucker; nieces, nephews, a host of friends; and a special caregiver, Kimberly Rowell.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Burton, Bro. Todd Bowen, and Buzzy Cullum officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church.
Pallbearers are John David Hull, David Turman, Eddie Criddle, Hal Bourland, Dale Wilemon, Jimmy Autrey, Billy Thompson, and Sonny Clay.
