Lizzie Anderson
GLENDORA – Lizzie Anderson, 43, passed away on April 23, 2020, in a car accident in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Robert Moore
CLARKSDALE – Robert Moore, 70, passed away on April 27, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Todd Leslie King
HICKORY FLAT – Todd Leslie King, 57, passed away on April 29, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
John Henry Walker
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – John Henry Walker, 73, passed away on April 28, 2020, in Coffeeville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Henry Chairs
GREENWOOD – Henry Chairs, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at US Hwy 49 in Glendora, MS. Services will be on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at McLaurin Memorial gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, May 1, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at McLaurin Memorial Gardens.
Jacque Moore
PONTOTOC – Jacque Kim Walls Moore, 65, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was born April 8, 1955 to W.T. and Dorothy J. Walls. She was a 1973 graduate of South Pontotoc High School and a 1975 Nursing School graduate of Northeast Community College. She worked as an RN at Pontotoc Hospital until 2004, when she became disabled. She loved riding horses, spending time with her family, dog, and friends.
She is survived by her son, Herman “Trey” Aron; sister, Patti Williams(Mitch); niece, Jean Ann Austin; and great niece Dabria Mendoza.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Edward Moore; and brothers, Terry Douglas Walls and Michael Scot Walls.
A Graveside Service will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Millport, AL with Bro. Hunter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Al Linley
RICHMOND COMMUNITY – Al Linley, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. A private graveside service will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy McMahan and Rev. Rickey Pierce officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lorine Buchanan Westmoreland
SPRING, TEXAS – Lorine Buchanan Westmoreland, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Houston Methodist Willow Brook Hospital in Houston, TX. Private graveside service will be held at Porter’s Memorial Park with Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary overseeing the arrangements and Rev. Melvin Lewis officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grayson-porters.com.
Bobbie Gwendolyn Cooper
HOUSTON – Mrs. Bobbie Gwendolyn Cooper, 67, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born September 29, 1952 in Calhoun County, MS to E L Huffman and Mary Sandlin Huffman. Bobbie Gwendolyn Cooper is survived by her sister, Sheila (Danny) Kelley, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents E L Huffman and Mary Sandlin Huffman, and brother Ronnie K. Huffman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS is responsible for the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Terry Lynn “Turkey” Gresham
UNION COUNTY – Terry Lynn “Turkey” Gresham, 60, resident of the Myrtle Community, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Friday, May 1 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Bobby Butler will officiate. Private family burial will be in the Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery near Myrtle.
Born March 15, 1960 in New Albany, Mr. Gresham was the son of the late Jewel Dean and Wendy Rena Thomas Roberts. He was a graduate of New Albany High School where he was known as an outstanding basketball player who enjoyed all sports. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was employed as a long distance truck operator for over 30 years.
A christian and life long resident of Union County, Mr. Gresham was a familiar figure around the Myrtle community and will be remembered as a “people person”. He enjoyed Union County sporting activities and was an avid Ole Miss fan. He loved his family, his friends, his community and will be missed by everyone that knew him. “Turkey” will be remembered by many as a familiar person often seen riding his motorized scooter in the Myrtle and New Albany areas.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendy Thomas (Ryan) of Enterprise, AL, a son, T.J. Gresham of Ingomar, one sister, Barbara Smith of Myrtle, two brothers, John Edward Gresham of Hickory Flat and Jimmy Gresham of New Albany, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Smithey and a brother, Bobby Gresham.
The family request that memorials be directed to The American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral And Cremation Care honors Mr. Gresham and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gresham family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000.
Zack Massey
SMITHVILLE – Justin Zachariah “Zack” Massey, 30, died Friday April 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family viewing/Prayer service will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences may be posted at www.hollanfuneraldirectors.com.
Clay Lindsey
BOONEVILLE – Joseph Clay Lindsey, 41, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born July 23, 1978, to Joe and Ruth Lindsey. He a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, and worked for UPS. He enjoyed riding horses, cooking out, and spending time with his children.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Jon Moore and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed on the Oak Hill Baptist Church Facebook page and broadcast on FM channel 97.1. You are asked to stay in your car. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by one son, McClane Lindsey; one daughter, Jadyn Lindsey; and his mother, Ruth Lindsey; a special friend, Amy Rolison Melton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lindsey.
A Drive-thru visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 365 CR 7461, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Robert Norris Bolton
BELMONT – Robert Norris Bolton, 98, passed away on April 29, 2020, at his residence in Belmont, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Evelyn Walters
TUPELO – Evelyn Sumner Walters, 91, a longtime resident of Sumner in Tallahatchie Co. and Tupelo resident at her death died unexpectedly at her Tupelo home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Saturday only at the funeral home. A committal service will take place at 4 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Magnolia Memorial Gardens at Payne, MS. in Tallahatchie County. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Woody Hamilton
TUPELO – Woody Hamilton, 62, passed away on April 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Patricia Wideman
BELMONT – Patricia Wideman, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home in Belmont. Services will be on Thursday at 12:00 at Ridge Cemetery in Golden. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements.
Aster Jones
MADISON – Aster Jones, 95, passed away on April 29, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS.
Lee Aron Berry
HOULKA – Lee Aron Berry, 87, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence in Houlka. Services will be on a later date at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Farris H. Elliot
TUPELO – Farris Halton “Hal” Elliott, 95, departed this life from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo at 8:35 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020. All services will be private with a life celebration to follow after the Covid 19 Pandemic subsides. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff Community of Itawamba Co. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the Elliott family. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, 48, passed away on April 24, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.