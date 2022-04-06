TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joe Dalton Brock, Union County
Larry Coleman, Holly Springs
John Holmes, Ripley/Ashland
Bernice Pickens - Ford, Houston
Larry Long, Iuka
Loretta Jean Sipes, Booneville
-------------------------------------
MEMO
Larry Long
IUKA - Larry Long, 74, passed away on April 6, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Larry Coleman
HOLLY SPRINGS - Larry Coleman, 69, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home in Lake Center. GRAVESIDE. Services will be on Saturday April 9, 2022 1:00 p.m. at Soul Cemetery 813 Musgray Road Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday April 8, 2022 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services .
MEMO
Bernice Pickens-Ford
HOUSTON - Bernice Pickens-Ford, 67, passed away on April 5, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Loretta Jean Sipes
BOONEVILLE - Loretta Jean Sipes, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Forked Oak Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Joe Dalton Brock
UNION COUNTY - Joe Dalton Brock, 67, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2PM at West Tallahachie Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 10AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, FISHING ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY LOGO
John Holmes
RIPLEY/ASHLAND - John Holmes, 49, resident of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Holmes will be 12 noon, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky and Sister Jennie Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Wiers Chapel Cemetery in Tippah County.
Mr. Holmes was born March 25, 1973, in Tippah County to the late Clarence Jr. and Annie Turner Holmes. He received his education from the Tippah County Public School System. He was employed for many years with TCI in Ashland as a machine operator as long as his health allowed.
A Christian and member of Fanning the Flame Ministry, Mr. Holmes enjoyed fishing, canoeing and dancing. A devoted family man, Mr. Holmes shared much of his time with his daughter Addie as a stay home dad, taking care of his chickens and watching his favorite television show Yellowstone.
In addition to his wife Michelle Holmes, memories will be shared by six daughters, Nicole Jones (Andrew) of Tiplersville, Kristen Holmes of Jonesboro, AR, Laken Holmes of Dyess, AR, Breanna Bryant (Brittney) of Ashland, Cori Holmes of Blue Mountain and Addie Bryant of Asland, two sons Patton Holmes of Ripley, Bryson Roberson (Tonya) of Ashland, one sister Patricia Huffins of Ripley, two brothers, Terry Holmes (Carol) of Bay St. Louis, Joe Holmes of Dyess, AR, six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Johnathan, Aiden, Dallas, Adrian and Emery.
He is also preceded in death by one brother Mark Holmes.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Holmes Family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.