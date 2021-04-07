TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO
Tyrone Perkins
ABERDEEN - Tyrone Perkins, 47, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Coyline Stanford Afeman
NETTLETON - Coyline Stanford Afeman, 81, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. No formal services are planned at this time as it was Coyline's wish that her body be donated as an anatomical gift. The family will arrange a memorial service in Louisiana at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Peggy Fair Anderson
BOONEVILLE - Peggy Fair Anderson, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 until 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Timothy Shane Ellis
MOOREVILLE - Timothy Shane Ellis, 30 of Mooreville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was an employee of HM Richards and Allen's Home Repair. Timothy is survived by his parents Angie and Perry Wood and Richard Ellis, stepfather Shawn James, children Ashton Irwin, Tristan Ellis, and Kaylee Ellis, Brothers and sister-in-law Allen and Charli Ellis and Michael Ray Wood and Mallory Clouse, grandparents Lynn and Junior Ellis, grandmother Charlotte Gant, Uncles Chris and Neal Gant, Aunt Patsy Mills, Aunt and Uncle Blake and Amber Gant, Tabitha and Steven Harrelson, aunt Brandy Gant, aunt Melinda Moore, nephew and niece Brody and Lucy Ellis, girlfriend Katie Walton. Tim is preceded in death by grandmother Mary Gale, step-grandfather Preston Gale and grandfather Nick Gant, great-grandmother Betty Wilhite, great-grandfather Lonnie Tallant, great-grandparents Marvel and Ochless Gant, uncle Nickey Gant, aunt Sandra Gale, uncle Wayne Ellis. Pallbearers are Chris Gant, Lane Gant, Allen Ellis, Michael Wood, Joe Tubb, and Roy Seger. Honorary Pallbearers are Bentley Seger, Hunter Bradley, Blake Gant, Scotty Stults, Vernon "Boo-Boo" Stults, Lynn Stults, Charles "Dinky" Carter, Randy Seger, Ray Seger, Ronald Seger, Michael Gant, Coley Gant, T.J. Gresham, Vijay Reddy, Blake Gant, Joseph Jordan, Dallas Loden, Cruz Coker and Gene Bragg. Timothy was former Military Police E5. Timothy enjoyed life as much as everyone loved him. Tim will truly be missed but never forgotten, forever in our hearts.
Timothy was laid to rest on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Christopher Glenn Graham
ASHLAND/FORMERLY OF MYRTLE - Christopher Glenn Graham, 49, passed away on April 6, 2021, in Martinburg, Virginia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Deborah Lynn Mooney Browning
UNION COUNTY - Deborah Lynn Mooney "Deb" Browning, 67, resident of the Macedonia Community near Myrtle, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 PM Thursday, April 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Pastor Marc Bowers officiating. A Private Interment is planned.
Mrs. Browning was born October 1, 1953 in Union County, the daughter of the late George Luther Mooney, Sr and Nellie Elizabeth Mayo Mooney. She received her education in the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the Health Care industry for much of her life.
A member of Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church, Mrs. Browning enjoyed music, sewing, art, cooking and watching television. Her favorite outdoor activities included camping, fishing, attending yard sales and her pets.
Mrs. Browning will be remembered as an overall wonderful person who loved sharing every opportunity with her much adored family. Everyone that knew her-loved her and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will continue today from 10 AM to 1 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles David Browning of Myrtle, a daughter, Jennifer Hutcheson (Rickey) of Ripley and Brandon Browning of Myrtle, five grandchildren, Landen Browning, Avy and Maisy Hutcheson, Alexis Floyd and Cooper Dye, four nieces, five nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, two sister in laws, Patricia Adams and Kaye Storer, and a brother in law, Johnny Browning.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Bennett and Barbara Murry, a brother, George Mooney, Jr., father in law, Buddy Browning and a niece, Angie Andrews.
The family request that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main, Tupelo, MS 38801
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Browning family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
Ora Carothers
TAYLOR - Ora Carothers, 63, passed away on April 6, 2021, at University Hospital in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity of Oxford Funeral Home.
Sue Sanders
ABERDEEN - Carolyn Sue Hill Sanders, 77, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her son's residence. Born on March 10, 1943 in Aberdeen, she was a daughter to Herman Harold and Hazel Mae Lewis Hill. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church in the Coontail Community and prior to her retirement, she had a flower business and would sit with the elderly which she thoroughly enjoyed and made many friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending summers with her grandmother in Amory.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Bob Secrist officiating. Private family burial followed in the New Hope (Coontail) Cemetery.
Survivors include her three sons, Marty Sanders (Shelley), Brandon Sanders, and Shane Sanders (Jennifer) all of Aberdeen; one brother, Herman Hill (Kanette) of Hernando; and 7 grandchildren, Nicole Sanders, Ben Sanders, Kennedy Foley, Lela McVay, Janis Sanders, Daniel Sanders, and Staley Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Mike Sanders and Vance Sanders.
Pallbearers were Marty Sanders, Brandon Sanders, Shane Sanders, Daniel Sanders, Greg White, and Brian Poss.
Visitation was held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Betty Scruggs
TUPELO - Betty Scruggs, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Marilyn Baty
BELMONT - Marilyn Baty, 53, passed away on April 7, 2021, at her residence in Belmont. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Robert Bryan Johnson
WHEELER - Robert Bryan Johnson, 57, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a graduate of NEMCC. He enjoyed playing guitar, working on cars, and spending time with family. He would help anyone who needed it and would give you the shirt off his back.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rickey Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his daughter Marie Jones and her husband, Daniel; (5) grandchildren, Sean Holley, Roshalynn Holley, Matthew Jones, Aaron Jones and Christian Jones; mother, Rita Nixon; sister, Lisa Wallis and her husband, Tim; aunts, Elizabeth Reynolds and Martha Puckett; uncle, Hayden Ables and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Johnson; special friend, Linda Hillis; aunts, Velma Hill, Jane Shook, and JoAnn Neblett; uncle, Thomas Johnson; grandparents, Bessie and William Johnson, Lera and A.V. Ables.
Visitation will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
W. Billy T. Davis
UNION/TIPPAH COUNTY - W. Billy T. Davis, 77, long time resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo .
A Service of Remembrance will be at 6 PM Thursday, April 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead.
Mr. Davis was born January 31, 1944 in Tippah County, the son of the late Roy and Willard Hogue Davis. He received his education in the Public School System and was employed as a mill operator with the Bilt-Rite Corporation for 28 years before retiring.
A member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Mr. Davis will be remembered as a hard worker that was loved by most all that knew him. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, drinking coffee and sharing time with family.
Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Davis leaves his wife of 54 years, Paulette Stiles Davis, three children, Brian Davis of Ingomar, Peggy Hearn of Pearl and Robert Davis (Brittney) of Pleasant Ridge Community, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters and three brothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Bobby Stoddard
AMORY - Bobby Stoddard, 66, passed away on April 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Brenda Steffens
SALTILLO - Brenda Steffens, 69, passed away on April 7, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Loyd Nanney
BYHALIA - Loyd Nanney, 83, passed away on April 7, 2021, at his son's home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Jyrie Ortiz Ivy
SHANNON - Jyrie Ortiz Ivy, 6, passed away on April 6, 2021, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue and Highway 45 in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. Condolences may be shared with the family at communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Roy Allen Norris
SALTILLO - Roy Allen Norris, 76, went to his heavenly home on April 6, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, Roy was born August 16, 1944 to Columbus Richard Norris and Melverta Hill Norris. During his school years he met the love of his life, Deletha Berryhill whom he married on November 15, 1963 and they shared 57 years together. Roy worked as a sales representative for Electric Machine Service for 35 years. He was a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon and served as minister of music. He was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church for the past five years. He was passionate about Southern Gospel music and was known for his beautiful singing voice.
Roy leaves behind his loving wife, Deletha Berryhill Norris of Saltillo; two children, Kim Lanphere (Paul) of Saltillo and Tim Norris (Catherine) of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Brandi Stewart (Jordan), Connor Norris, Laken Norris, and Taylor Norris; four great-grandchildren, Sadie Claire, Liza Kate, and Blake Stewart, and Hendrix Green; two sisters, Mittie Sue Green (Hugh) of Southaven and Bernice Palmer of Eggville; brother, David Norris (Jettie) of Tupelo; and a host of extended family members.
Services will be 11 .m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. John Gordon and Rev. Rob Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service on Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Paul Lanphere, Jordan Stewart, Connor Norris, Craig Sanders, Andrew Sanders and Patrick Green.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tommy Locastro
SHANNON - Tommy Locastro, 73, died on April 7, 2021, at his residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
