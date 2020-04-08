Martha Tunnell Gentry
PONTOTOC – Maxine Tunnel Gentry (96) of Tupelo passed from this life to more life on March 25, 2020. Maxine was born on October 6, 1923 in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. She was one of seven children born to Elvie and Lillie Mae Tunnel.
During World War II, Maxine worked at the Mississippi Gulf Ordnance factory in Prairie, MS. She was introduced to her future husband, James Ellis Gentry, by her brother Clyde. James and Clyde had served together in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Hickory Flat, MS. After World War II, she married James and they soon moved to Memphis, TN where James was employed with the Ford Motor Company. In the late 1950s, Maxine and James moved to Lorain, Ohio where Ford had opened a new assembly plant. While in Ohio, Maxine attended cosmetology school and opened her own beauty salon business. After James’ retirement from Ford in 1983, they moved back to MS and built a house on the west side of Tupelo in the Bissel area. Maxine was a member of the White Zion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Sanctuary House Hospice Thrift Shop.
Maxine resided at Traceway Manor for the past few years and very much enjoyed the company of her friends at Traceway and daily evening visits with Inez to watch Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed visits from friends and relatives and often engaged them in a game of Skip Bo which she usually won. Maxine was well versed in family genealogy and quite possibly related to a good portion of the population of MS.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, James, daughter Nellie Sue, and her 6 siblings. She is survived by her son James Ellis Gentry Jr (Christine) of Mystic, CT and five grandchildren: Matthew Gentry of Philadelphia, PA; Allison Gentry of Hong Kong; Pam Abell (Steve) of Post Falls, ID; Douglas Prueter of Post Falls, ID; and Lisa Morgan (John) of Newark, DE. She is also survived by two great grandchildren: Robert Wells (Oregon) and Brittany (Washington).
A service was held at Immanuel Cemetery on March 29,2020 and a Memorial Service is being planned for late summer or fall 2020 in Tupelo. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS assisted the family.
John Henry Moore
HOUSTON – John Henry Moore, 80, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Diversicare of Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with 10 or less policy implemented. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.
William “Bill” Shouse, Jr.
WHEELER – William “Bill” Shouse, Jr., 79, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Wheeler. Services will be on a later date at Kesler Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Harvey Evans
RIPLEY – Harvey Evans, 63, passed away on April 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Jimmy Young
SMITHVILLE – Jimmy Young, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date. The family requests that no food, flowers or gifts be sent at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Inez Criswell
DRY CREEK – Ruby Inez Criswell, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born July 26, 1936, to John and Wilma Carpenter. She graduated from Jumpertown High School in 1953. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church, and the Atlanta Braves Fan Club, and the Dry Creek VFD. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and being outside.
A Private Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Jumpertown Cemetery with Bro. Dale Henderson and Bro. William Carpenter officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Ronnie) Holley and Jo (Jerry) Young; two sons, Bruce (Karen) Criswell and Danny Criswell; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Criswell, and one daughter, Dot Fleming.
Pallbearers are Brian Kuykendall, Payden Fleming, Mason Johnson, Matt Fleming, Chandler Johnson and Caleb Henderson.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Steve McAllister
TUPELO – Steve McAllister, 63, passed away on April 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Murdies Gordon
COLDWATER – Murdies Gordon, 70, passed away on April 3, 2020, at her residence in Columbia, MO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Glinda Cummings
TUPELO – Glinda Cummings, 64, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12 pm, Graveside at Verona Cemetery, Verona, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Mary Thompson
CHARLESTON – Mary Thompson, 75, passed away on April 6, 2020, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Mayzell Mercer
FALKNER – Mayzell Mercer, 75, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
James Irvin Wright
RIPLEY – James Irvin Wright, 82, passed away on April 8, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Gregory Pitts
TUPELO – Gregory Pitts, 74, died on April 8, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Tupelo. Services are private to the family. Arrangements provided by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
