ABERDEEN - Fad Robinson, 76, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Sat, Aug 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG, UNITED LOGO
Herbert Hudson
SOUTHAVEN - Herbert Collins Hudson, 89, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto. He was born June 27, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Thomas H. and Mary I. Franklin Hudson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a longtime employee of DuPont in the engineering department and retired from the flight department of FedEx. He loved his church and church family of Graceview Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Gatlinburg, TN and surrounding area. He loved his family and spending time with them. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10:00a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Etta, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lewis Hudson of Southaven; his son, Bryan Hudson (Debbie) of Olive Branch; a step-son, Thomas Holloway (Jennifer) of Dallas, TX; a brother, Leighton Hudson (Diane) of Walls; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darryl Hudson; a sister, Lawanda Martin; two brothers, Loyd Hudson and Tommy Hudson; and a half-brother, Bill Carwile.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.