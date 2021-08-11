Nathan Lee Harrison
TIPPAH COUNTY – Nathan Lee Harrison, 41, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, August 15 at 10 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 14 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lowry Church Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Harrison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Carol Jeannette Venson
PONTOTOC – Carol Jeannette Venson, 40, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Bethel “Billy” Bearden
RIENZI – Bethel “Billy” Bearden, 85, passed away on August 11, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Calandria Stewart
ABERDEEN – Calandria Stewart, 40, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Belle Memorial- Aberdeen.
Frank Stroupe
MYRTLE – Frank Stroupe, 62, passed away on August 11, 2021, at his home in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
James Ponder
ETTA – James K. Ponder, 87, died Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Mr. Ponder was born December 28, 1933, near Stuttgart, Arkansas, the son of Carl and Lucy Artente Hanke Ponder. Mr. Ponder was a tree surgeon and a Christian.
Survivors include three sons, Byron Ponder of Dardenelle, Arkansas, Jeffrey Ponder, and Ronnie Ponder of Myrtle; five daughters, Connie Ponder, Sheila Boyer and Elizabeth Turner, both of Grangeville, Idaho; Peggy Tremblay of Myrtle, and Debra Butler of Potts Camp; sister, Mildred Baldwin of Little Rock, Arkansas; eight half brothers; three half sisters; fifteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty one years, Willie Ponder; and a son James W. Ponder.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Elizabeth (Betty) Heavener Cooper
STANTONVILLE, TENNESSEE – Elizabeth (Betty) Heavener Cooper was born May 16, 1934 in Baldwyn, MS the daughter of the late Earnest and Pearl Saylors Heavener.
On May 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to James E. Cooper who preceded her in death on December 16, 2016.
A graduate of Baldwyn High School, she also attended Business School in Memphis. Mrs. Cooper worked at Leonard’s BBQ in Memphis as well as owning several different businesses in the Memphis. She owned Cooper Realty in Selmer, TN and worked there until her retirement in 1999.
Mrs. Cooper enjoyed going to Tunica, donating money to St. Jude and the American Cancer Society, watching Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons, and Gun Smoke. She also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. After moving to Stantonville to live with her son, Phillip and his wife Tracy, she loved watching the hummingbirds, looking at her plants and flowers, as well as watching the Amish buggies going up and down the road.
She departed this life on August 9, 2021 in at the age of 87 Years, 2 Months, 24 Days. Mrs. Cooper is survived by four children Phillip Cooper and wife Tracy of Stantonville, TN, Vicky Taylor and husband Jimmy of Charlotte, NC; Tim Cooper and wife Tammy of Selmer, TN, and Aaron Cooper and wife Kristi of Bethel Springs, TN; a brother, Charlie Heavener and wife Surobia of Corinth, MS; two sisters-in-law, Carol Heavener of Corinth, MS, and Barbara J. Heavener of Corinth, MS, brother-in-law, Leo Downer of Bethel Springs, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Lauren Sprayberry and husband Jordan, Anna Cooper, Hilary Perry, Kenzie Brock and husband Cody, Chris Taylor, Jon Taylor, Andy Cooper and wife Michelle, Adam Cooper, Cory Cooper and wife Brianna, Shelby Cooper, Samantha Hollie, Marissa Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Dakotah Butler, and Olivia Cooper; eleven great grandchildren, Janie Raye Perry, Baby Dawson Brock due January 2022, Alexis Taylor, AJ Cooper, Miles Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Amelia Cooper, Ella Cooper, Brian Plunk, Rudy Plunk, and Beau Cooper; a former daughter-in-law, Jan Cooper of Savannah, TN; as well as several nieces and nephews; special caregiver, friend, and nurse, Kim South; as well as Jennifer Ripley and Candice Johnston of Volunteer Home Care and Michele Menzie and Alysia Dillard of Hospice of West Tennessee.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Nancy Jane (Raines) Cooper; two sisters, Noverta Downer, and Roberta Moody; and two brothers, Earl Heavener, and Roger Dale Heavener.
Services will be held on August 13, 2021 at 10:00AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, with Tim Carothers and Roger South officiating. Visitation will be August 12, from 5:30 until 8PM and will resume on August 13 at 8AM until service time. Burial will follow in the Hope McNairy County Memorial Cemetery at Selmer.
Robert Lee Turner
TUPELO – Robert Lee Turner, 66, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 at New Lebanon M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with the walk-through viewing from 4:00 until 6:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Online condolence can be made to the Turner family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Vangie Fields
TUPELO – Evangeline Deen Fields, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2021, at the Leeper House of Traceway Retirement Community. Fondly known as Vangie, she was the daughter of O.W. and Altie Deen Fields of Blue Mountain, MS, born August 27, 1927. Vangie was active in her church, Parkway Baptist, and in her community until her health began to fail. She moved to Traceway and began a new chapter seldom meeting a stranger. Conversations with friends and family were always a joyful part of her day. She was recently quoted in a Traceway publication as saying, “Life is always good, just sometimes you have to pick through some of the bad to get all the goodies.” Vangie never missed a moment to capture all the “goodies” in life. Vangie remained true to her roots of Blue Mountain. She and her late husband established the Alton Lamar and Vangie Deen Fields Ministerial, Missions, and/or Church Related Vocation Endowment Scholarship to be awarded to a deserving recipient each year at Blue Mountain College.
Vangie is survived by her daughter-in-law Eileen Fields of Pontotoc County. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Alton Lamar Fields, and her son, Donald Ray Fields.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Tupelo Memorial Park Cemetery with W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Traceway and the Leeper House for their compassionate care.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
