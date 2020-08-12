James Frazier
NEW ALBANY – James Frazier, 62, passed away on August 12, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Annie Gilleylen
ABERDEEN – Annie Gilleylen, 75, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Anthony Witherspoon
PONTOTOC – Anthony Witherspoon, 59, passed away on August 11, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Hattie Davis Hall
HALLTOWN – Hattie Davis Hall, 90, passed away on August 12, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Billy Wooten
PHEBA – Billy Wooten, 80, passed away on August 12, 2020, at his home in Pheba. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Jane Hall Roebuck
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jane Hall Roebuck, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family services will be Friday, August 14 at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Tippah County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Roebuck family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Billy Barnes
MARIETTA – Billy Barnes, 83, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He retired from Stones Container and he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at noon with Bro. DeWayne Bishop and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Burial will be in Sumner’s Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, wife, Annie “Nanney” Barnes of Marietta; 4 daughters, Juanita Fleming of Booneville, Amanda Pardue (Buddy) of Marietta, Melissa Blake (Jr.) of Shannon, and Nichole Moore (Jeremy) of Burton; 2 sons, Marty Barnes (Brenda) of and Rodney Barnes (Melissa) all of Booneville; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Dena Harp Barnes; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; great-grandson, Dalen Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Mark Nanney, Stanley Barnes, Anthony Barnes, Jim Tom Ford, Brandon Barnes and Chris Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 10 CR 4094 Marietta MS, 38856 or American Cancer Society, attn: Prentiss County Relay for Life, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Johnny James Edwards
NETTLETON/AMORY – Johnny James Edwards, 56, passed away Sunday, August 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, August 12, 2020 at 3 pm at Associated’s Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be at 1 pm until service time at Associated Family Funeral Home. (associatedfuneral.com).
Ellen Louise Bonds
BOONEVILLE – Ellen Louise Bonds, 87, passed away on August 12, 2020, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Annie Carolyn Fryar
BOONEVILLE – Annie Carolyn Fryar, 68, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 3-5 p .m. at Baldwyn. Family and fiends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Martavus Deshun Coleman
BALDWYN – Martavus Deshun Coleman, 33, passed away on July 25, 2020, in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Ruth Touchstone
BLUE SPRINGS – Alma Ruth Touchstone, 91, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. She was born December 8, 1928, the daughter of Walter L. and Margie Henderson Davis. Ruth grew up in Hendersonville, North Carolina and moved to the area with her husband, Lewis, in 1974. She spent her life in service to her family and others as a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth impacted many children over the years and was known as Mamaw to them all. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid golfer.
Left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 68 years, John Lewis Touchstone; her daughter, Diane Payne and husband Willie of Tupelo; her granddaughter, Melissa Dillard and husband, Stephen of Blue Springs; her great-grandson, Brandon Dillard and his special friend Cloe Samples whom Ruth loved like a great-granddaughter; great-granddaughter, Linda George and husband Eric, of Austin, Texas; two great-great-grandchildren, Everett and Aubrey George; two sisters, Dot Blackwell and Hester Martin and husband, Alton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Larkin Touchstone; and a grandson, Chad Davis Payne.
Due to the COVID19 crisis, Ruth’s family will honor and celebrate her life with a private memorial service. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the services. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. The memorial service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Mavis Hood Miller
TUPELO – Mavis Hood Miller, 86, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC. Services will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from Noon – service at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Full obituary to follow.
Amaline Crawford Rutledge
TUPELO – Amaline Crawford Rutledge, 89, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Private family services will be held at a later date. A full obituary will follow.
Thomas Douglas Betts
OKOLONA – Thomas Douglas Betts, 54, passed away on August 10, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Marsha Darlene Jenkins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Marsha Darlene Jenkins, 53, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence in Blue Mountain. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday, August 16 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.
