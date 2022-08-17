TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Julie Battaile, Tupelo
Jerry Cheney, Union County
Jo Hadorn, Fulton
Ethel Red, Aberdeen
Mary Spight, Holly Springs
James Steele, Tremont
Laura Mae Orsborn Wilbanks, Ripley
Jerry Cheney
UNION COUNTY - Jerry Wayne Cheney, 77, resident of New Albany, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his residence in New Albany following an extended illness.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Cheney was born on February 14, 1945 to the late Jimmy Lee and Ona Lee Cheney. He received his education in the Zion Benton Public School System in Illinois and was employed as a truck driver for most of his life.
A family man and hard worker with a big smile, Mr. Cheney was known by his family and friends as a "hilarious" and "frilly" person who enjoyed raising chickens and coon hunting.
Family was important to Mr. Cheney, especially his grandchildren, he was always tough on them but made known it was always out of love. He will be missed dearly by all those who got the pleasure of knowing him.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Pauline Self Cheney, one daughter, Bonnie Harris (Don) and two sons, Gary Cheney (ReJenna) and Ronnie Cheney (Tiffany), all of New Albany, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Cheney family at nafunerals&cremations.com.
Jo Hadorn
FULTON - Martha Jo Dulany Hadorn, of Fulton, MS, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in the Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Jo, 76, was the widow of August David Hadorn formally of Batesville. She was born June 18, 1946 in Fulton to the late Vecil Cleeton Dulany and the late Ripple Underwood Dulany. Aside from her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Jann Dulany and great grandson Noah David Hadorn. Jo loved her Lord and Savior Jesus, and has longed to see him and reunite with her beloved David. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ in rural Fulton.
Jo was raised in Batesville and graduated from Batesville High School in 1964. She graduated from Northwest Junior College in 1966 and joined the workforce at the Panola County Welfare Department in Sardis, Ms. She and three other Batesville ladies carpooled to Sardis, each taking a week's turn. In 1968, Jo served as maid of honor at the wedding of her friend Grace Whitley (née Hadorn) whose brother David served as best man. It was love at first sight, as Jo always said, " he was the one God picked for me" ! They were married on December 1, 1968, they enjoyed fifty years of marriage until David's sudden death in 2019. After their marriage Jo attended and graduated from the University of MS with a degree in elementary education. It was during this time they welcomed their first child. She taught in the public school system, first at Pope Elementary school and then Batesville Elementary School. Jo continued her education while teaching, commuting to Ole Miss. She earned a Masters Degree in Education and AAA certification and in later years retuned again for certification in counseling and administration. Jo and her family moved to Fulton where she served as School Counselor at Fairview School and Itawamba High School. Jo retired after being stricken with an auto immune disease that nearly took her life. She has been in ill health for many years.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Senter Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Friday August 19, 2022. Minister Brady Ramey of Gum Church of Christ will officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday August 18 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Internment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, August David (Davy) Hadorn, jr. and wife Rene'; Joseph (Joey) Dulany Hadorn both of Fulton. She was "Nana" to her grand and great grandchildren. Grandchildren are August David Hadorn, lll (Asmyra), of Belmont; Abbigail Rene' Hadorn of Mobile AL; Allison Dulany Hadorn of Fulton. Great grandchildren Kylie Jo Lynch and father and former son-in- law CJ Lynch of Belmont; Lainey Grace Johnson of Fulton and Santiago Rebollar of Belmont. Brothers Arlie Vecil Dulany and Charlie Cecil Dulany of Batesville, MS. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, two uncles and one aunt.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
James Steele
TREMONT - James Steele, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1937 to the late James Albert Steele and the late Jimmie Marie Sanders Steele. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. National Guard. In his early years he worked as a contractor and was a farmer most of his life. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. He also had his own sawmill. He was on the board for Farm Bureau for several years.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday August 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy (Jerry) Evans of Tremont, son, James Carl (Suzanne) Steele of Biloxi, MS, son, Samuel David (Dusty) Steele of Fulton; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; brother, Flint (Christine) Steele; sisters: Barbara Jean House and Kathleen Davis, several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Steele, Michael Steele, Jerry Evans, Matthew McNinch, Madison Steele
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beatrice Steele
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Ethel Red
ABERDEEN - Ethel Red, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Laura Mae Orsborn Wilbanks
RIPLEY - Laura Mae Orsborn Wilbanks, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.
Mary Spight
HOLLY SPRINGS - Mary Spight, 65, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Julie Battaile
TUPELO - Julianne ("Julie") Cecilia Sawyer Battaile of Saltillo, Mississippi died on August 12, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Her family was by her side. She was 84 years of age. She was born June 5, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. and Mrs. Preston Walker Sawyer (Catherine Santschi). She was raised in Kankakee, Illinois with her late sister, Nancy Sue. Julie graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Kankakee and attended her freshman year at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin where she was initiated into the Kappa Delta Sorority. She transferred to Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she received her bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1959. There she met Andrew Chandler Battaile, whom she married in 1960. Julie and Andrew had two children, Julianne Battaile Goodwin (Jim) of Belden, Mississippi and Andrew Chandler Battaile, Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia. Over the course of her married life, Julie lived in Lansing, Michigan; Arlington, Virginia; Beaumont, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and the Tupelo, Mississippi area. She pursued a master's degree in library science at the University of Memphis. Professionally she was affiliated with Renasant Bank and Mighty Mart, Inc. She was a member of the Mutual Culture Club and the Tupelo Running Club. Among her activities were hiking, needlework, travel, running, tennis, and reading, especially Southern writers. Julie would often say that the three most important things to her were her faith, her family and her local library. She invested untold time and energy in each of these. Julie was especially involved at St. James Parish, Tupelo, and St. Christopher's Parish, Pontotoc, Mississippi. For decades she provided religious instruction to youth and to adults. With her husband Andrew she began the Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament program at St. James. Julie brought Holy Eucharist to those who could not attend Mass. She felt strongly about visiting the sick and the elderly. Many years were spent as a volunteer for the Lee County Public Library. Her efforts started with the bookmobile when she lived in Tupelo in the 1960s. When the family returned to Tupelo in the 1970s, Julie resumed her work on behalf of the library. She was an active member of the Friends of the Library, serving on the Board from 1993 - 2010 and again from 2013 - 2017. She was appointed to the Lee Itawamba Library System Administrative Board of Trustees, serving 2010-2013, and was elected Chair in 2012. In 2017 she was the recipient of the Helen Foster Award for Literary Advocacy and Support.
In addition to her surviving husband of 62 years and her children, she was immensely proud of her grandchildren, Anne Goodwin McGregor (Andy) of Saltillo, and John Goodwin (fiancée Madeline Mills) of Memphis, Tennessee. She was thrilled at the birth of her great-granddaughter Amelia Kay McGregor in 2021.
Visitation will be held at Pegues Funeral Home, 535 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo, Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on Friday, August 19 at 10:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, 1911 North Gloster Street, Tupelo. A funeral Mass will be held at St. James at 11:00 am, followed by a reception. A burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Max Edwards, John Goodwin, James Hayes, Andy McGregor, Pete Poland, Billy Schaefer, Jeff Tomlinson and Kent Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial gifts be made to St. James Catholic Church of Tupelo, or to the Friends of the Lee County Library. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
