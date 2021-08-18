Terry Keith
PONTOTOC – Terry Keith, 60 of Pontotoc, passed away on August 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Terry was born in Mississippi to Dalton and Hazel Chunn Keith on August 26, 1960 and was a self employed plumber. Arrangements are provided by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO, 109 Rankin Extd in Midtown, 662-260-5100. Mr Keith leaves behind a daughter Tammy Lynn Parker of Pontotoc and grandchildren Brandon Wayne Parker, Skyler Reid Parker, and Shelby Dawn Brown Parker. He also is survived by his Mother Hazel Chunn Keith of Pontotoc, 2 sisters Cathy Keith Myers (Bob), Mary Jane Keith Rackley (Joe) 3 brothers William Dell Keith, Dalton “Gene” Keith and Thomas Darren Keith. He was preceded by his father Dalton O’Dell Keith and 1 brother Billy Dean Keith. Family and Friends Visitation time will be 6-7pm on Thursday, August 19th with Funeral Services, Memories and Celebration of Terry’s life following at 7pm in the TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES/ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Keith family. Please share your memories and condolences at associatedfuneral.com.
Alice Jean Hughes
HICKORY FLAT – Alice Jean Hughes, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel of Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Jennifer S. Elzie
PONTOTOC – Jennifer S. Elzie, 35, passed away on August 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Jerome Brown
WALNUT – Jerome Brown, 67, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery.
Louis Ray Watson
BALDWYN – Louis Ray Watson, 85, passed away on August 17, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed boating, camping and working in his garden. He loved his family, and enjoyed those great-grandbabies. He was machine mechanic at Lucky Star for 47 years, veteran of the United States Army National Guard and he was a member of Lebanon Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 19, 2021at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Ricky Bishop and Bro. Justin Watson officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Guin Watson; daughter, Debbie Gray (Shane); son, Mitchell Watson (Karen); grandchildren, Kayla Jones (Brian), Bethany Speck (Chad), Justin Watson (Amanda) and Katelyn Gray (Michael); great-grandchildren, Hudson Jones, Watson Jones, Sarah Kathryn Jones, Brogon Speck, Candler Speck, Sawyer Watson, Dawson Gray and Mary Elizabeth Gray; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mable Arnold Watson; in-laws, J.P. and Connie Guin; great-grandchild, Spencer Watson.
Pallbearers will be Trent Baggett, Cole Baggett, Chad Speck, Michael Gray, Jimmy Worley and Shane Gray.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Betty Castles
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Betty Miller Castles passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Lynnfield Place in Selmer, Tennessee. She was 93. Betty was born February 18, 1928 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of William Alexander Miller and Audrey Wessel Miller. After her graduation from high school in New York City, Betty attended Bob Jones University and Upsala College. She then began working as a stewardess for American Airlines when she met John Castles and married February 20, 1950. In 1964 they moved to Tupelo where John served as an agent for the FBI.
Betty’s time was then filled with taking care of her family and home. She served in many church and community activities. Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo for 55 years where she sang in the choir and was active in the Presbyterian women’s ministries. She loved music and until her death was an avid reader. After her husband died, Betty moved to Selmer to be near her son’s family. She became a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church where her son, Chuck, is the pastor.
Betty leaves behind two children, Chuck Castles and his wife, Gail of Selmer, Tennessee and Audra Alexander and her husband, Mark of Morganton, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Jonathan Castles and his wife, Nikki of Jackson, Tennessee, Joy Case and her husband, Benjie of Adamsville, Tennessee, Jason Castles and his wife, Jessica of Orlando, Florida, Jimmy Castles and his wife, Bridget of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Paul Alexander and his wife, Emily of Washington, D.C. and Bonnie Wagner and her husband Sean of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a brother, Don Miller, and a sister, Laverne Burroughs.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tupelo Memorial Park with her son, Rev. Chuck Castles officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Castles, Jason Castles, Jimmy Castles, Benjie Case, Sean Wagner, and Mark Alexander
Memorials may be made to Clear Creek Baptist Church, 1728 Lawton Rd., Selmer, TN 38375 or to Sanctuary Hospice House, where her husband spent his last days, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Thelma Virginia Hooper
FAYETTE, ALABAMA/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Thelma Virginia Hooper, 80, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her home in Fayette. Services will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church 128 West Front Rd Beaverton, Alabama. Burial will follow at Beaverton Creek Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Lula Mae McGaha
CORINTH – Lula Mae McGaha, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her daughters home in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Rienzi cemetery. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Amos Louis Rogers
NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Amos Louis Rogers, 64, passed away on August 10, 2021, at Maui in Hawaii. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of New Albany.
Margie Plummer
BOONEVILLE – Margie Plummer, 93, passed away on August 17, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Hunter Foster
MATHISON – Hunter Foster, 52, passed away on August 17, 2021, in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Philip M. Humber, Sr.
FT. WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Philip M. Humber, Sr. age 79, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 15, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Philip was born January 9, 1942 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He spent most of his childhood in the rural community of Centerville, Itawamba County until his family moved to Tupelo. Philip graduated from Tupelo High School. He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1963 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a life-long Bulldog.
He and his then wife, Patricia (Bradshaw) Humber were married on January 31, 1961. They later moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida in early 1964 to establish a career as a professional engineer. His work as a design-consultant engineer would go on to span almost 60 years. He was proud of the many projects he had part in all across Florida and the Southeast. However, what brought him even greater satisfaction were the innumerable friendships with business partners, associates and clients. He cherished them all and seemed to remember everyone by name, even decades later.
Philip is survived by his former wife, Patricia (Bradshaw) Humber of Schererville, Indiana, three beloved children, Terri (Paul) Pridemore, Franklin (Teri) Humber, and Philip (Sarah) Humber, Jr., twelve cherished grandchildren, Maegen (Jeff) Smith, Malerie (Nathan) Larson, Michael (Kimberly) Humber, Shane Humber, Skyler Humber, Airyana Humber, Kenneth Humber, Cameron (Sydney) Pridemore, Carolena (Cody) Lambert, Calynne Pridemore, Charleen Humber, and Brianna Humber, seven beautiful great-grandchildren with another arriving soon, his “adopted” grandson, Elliot, his faithful brothers, Larry (Janeal) Humber, Nick (Ann) Humber and one nephew, Andrew (Bethanie) Humber and two nieces, Christina Brown and Sarah (James) Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, A.A. and Annie Mae Humber and twin granddaughters, Caris & Courtney.
Philip was a faithful member of Hollywood Boulevard Baptist Church for more than five decades. Over the years, he served as a deacon, adult Sunday School teacher, bus captain, usher, and visitation partner to his close friend, Pastor Willie Pace. He trusted in the grace of God that comes to us through Jesus Christ as his only hope of salvation. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed encouraging others in their faith.
Philip loved living in Florida and often said, “You can’t beat this Florida living.” He treasured friends more than material possessions and never met a stranger. He was always trying to help out his fellowman and held a tender place in his heart for the homeless community and the “down and out”.
The family would like to thank the countless friends and colleagues who loved and respected Philip. Your support at this time means so much. We look forward to the hope of Heaven and the grand reunion we will have there with our Lord.
For our citizenship is in Heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to His glorious body, according to the working by which He is able even to subdue all things to Himself. (Philippians 3:20, 21)
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 PM at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home, 161 Racetrack Road North West, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Boulevard Baptist Church in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emerald Coast Funeral Home. To share memories, express condolences and sign the guestbook please visit www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com
Helen Larue Rouse
DENNIS – Helen Larue Rouse, 91, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Belmont, MS and worked in garment manufacturing. She was married to N.R. Rouse in 1948 and was married for forty-three years until his passing in 1991. She was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God of Prophecy where she served in several capacities in the church and served the Lord whole heartedly. She was a prayer warrior and a kind, loving soul with a huge heart. She loved so deeply her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed her flowers, playing games and doing puzzles.
Services will be Friday, August 20, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Billy West and Bro. Charlie Summerford officiating. The family requests masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by three children- Alan Rouse (Betty), Don Rouse (Donna) and Lavonia Rouse Dickerson; seven grandchildren – Ronnie Rouse II (Erika), Michelle Rouse Hopkins (Ricky), Alan Rouse II (Alison), Chasten Rouse (Vanessa), Kalen Rouse, Emily Dickerson Bell (Hayden) and Ben Dickerson; five great-grandchildren- Quentin Rouse, Gavin Rouse, Conner Rouse, Cayson Rouse, Bella Grace Rouse and two others on the way; three sisters – Jean Henderson, Bonita Oswalt and Carolyn Sanders and one brother- Gary Lee Fuller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, N.R. Rouse, two sons, Ronald Lee Rouse and Timothy Glen Rouse and her parents, Calvin Lee and Violet Pharr Fuller.
Pallbearers will be Chasten Rouse, Ricky Hopkins, Alan Rouse II, Ronnie Rouse II, Quentin Rouse and Gavin Rouse.
Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 10-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Linda Richards
MANTACHIE – Linda Richards, 65, passed away on August 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Barbara Nell Grimes
CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Barbara Nell Grimes, 73, passed away on August 18, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Marsha Jean Davis Bryant
RIPLEY – Marsha Jean Davis Bryant, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on the McBride Funeral Home website. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Leon Edwards
TUPELO – Leon Edwards went home to be with Jesus August 14, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born May 27, 1933 in Nettleton. Raised by his mother Leona Gertrude and grandparents, Maggie L. and Ben Edwards he was one of six boys. He and his brothers Leroy, David, John, James and Junior lived and worked on the family farm all his growing up years where he became an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing all his life. He married the love of his life, Sybil Witt December 16, 1983 and had thirty-three years of adventures. They traveled to the Smokey Mountains and Ozark Mountains many times. Camping in the old green van with an air conditioner sticking out the window, they had a ball fishing at Sardis and Pickwick and any other good fishing hole they could find. He and his many friends fished and hunted all around the area. For 53 years he attended an annual squirrel hunt on opening day at Lost Corner where they had an all day event of hunting, cooking and enjoying the reward of the hunt.
Lovingly known as “Len Len” by his grandchildren and great grandchildren he taught them how to love the sport of hunting and fishing. He showed them how to clean fish, and over the telephone walked one through cleaning a squirrel. He loved all the treats his granddaughters and great granddaughters made and bought for him. He treasured every hug and every phone call!
Sitting on the couch holding hands, for twelve years he took care of his sweetheart through her battle with Alzheimer’s.
A kind man, Leon loved the “Good Lord” with all his heart. He loved spending time with any of his beloved family enjoying many wonderful holidays, meals (especially breakfast), going to the “Levee” for a hamburger and milkshake and just reminiscing. He was so proud to be part of his church family at Andrew’s Chapel Methodist Church. For many years he went almost every day to the NMHS Wellness Center where he worked out and made many friends. He considered them as extended family.
A strong hard working man Leon worked for Deviney Construction for 19 years, Evans Sawmill for 12 years and Turner Construction five years.
He leaves many happy memories with his stepchildren: Mike Bass (Wanda) of The Villages, Gayle Hillhouse (Joe) of Plantersville; grandchildren: Melanie Henderson (David) of Hernando, Chris Bass (Kristy) of Southlake, Texas, Emily Smith (Jake), Nashville, Tennessee and Tim Bass (Melissa) of Cape Canaveral, Florida; great grandchildren: Ivy, Joe, DJ, Caiden, Shelby, Addison, Conner, Charlie, and Mick; brothers: James Edwards of Oxford and David-Dabo Edwards of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews.
To the family’s regret, due to Covid-19 the service will be private. W. E. Pegues in charge of arrangements. All love and prayers are appreciated during this time.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bradley Johnson
MYRTLE – Bradley Ray Johnson, 57, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lee County on November 18, 1963 to Sonny and Beatrice Turner Johnson. Bradley was not much for hobbies or sports, but was known for his integrity and strong work ethic. For nearly 20 years he worked at Gibson Corrugated as maintenance supervisor. He also worked for Wabash and International Paper. He was dedicated to responsibility and taking care of his family.
Bradley leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Sheila Johnson of Myrtle; his mother, Beatrice Johnson of Mantachie; his son, Bandon Johnson of Wisconsin; two step-sons, Jason Jordan (Paula) and Mark Jordan (Mauri) all of Myrtle; his sister Beverly Hoyle (Randy) of Mantachie; two brothers, Billy Johnson (Teresa) and Bobby Johnson, all of Mantachie; special friend, Billy Jett of Mantachie; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sonny; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Johnson; his mother-in-law, Agnes Willard; and a close friend, Eugene Hooper.
The family held a visitation to honor Bradley’s life from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Perry Rather
FULTON – Perry Rather, 63, passed away on August 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
