Shelby Burress
BOONEVILLE – Shelby Burress, 73, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Charles V. Brown
RIPLEY – Charles V. Brown, 87, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Minnie Agnes “Pete” Todd
PONTOTOC – Minnie Agnes “Pete” Todd, 93, stepped from this world into Glory on August 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born January 11, 1927 to Arthur and Floy Holcomb Kennedy of the Furrs Community. She married her husband, Robert Todd, on January 3, 1946, a bond that lasted until his passing on October 8, 1993. They were blessed with 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was a loving and hardworking housewife and mother, known for never meeting a stranger and for her love family and friends. She was fondly known by her many nieces and nephews as “Aunt Pete” and by countless friend simply as “Pete”. She will be sorely missed and her memory cherished by her family and by all those who knew her.
She is survived by 4 children; Gail Hester (Larry) of Tupelo, Judy Salyer (Harry) of Tupelo, Randy Todd (Alicia) of Furrs, and Brent Todd of Verona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Todd; her mother and father, Arthur and Floy Kennedy; sisters, Gladys Rackley and Evelyn Fredrick; brother, Bud Kennedy; two children, son Ricky Todd and daughter Belinda Todd; and one great grandson, Brandon Spears.
There will be a graveside service at the White Zion Cemetery at 11:00 am on August 21, 2020 with Pastor Steve Cohea officiating. All family and attendees are asked to wear a mask and exercise appropriate safety precautions.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, gifts, and food and a very special thanks to everyone at Sanctuary Hospice House for their kindness and passion.
Bobby Irvin
DORSEY – Bobby Irvin, 82, passed away on August 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Susan Lucero
PLANTERSVILLE/TUPELO – Susan Lucero, 73, passed away on August 18, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Philip Samuel Bond
UNION COUNTY – Philip Samuel Bond, 54, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Samuel “SM” Allen
TUPELO – Samuel “SM” Allen, 72, passed away on August 19, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mother Lenora Butler
BYHALIA – Mother Lenora Butler, 97, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Great Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Byhalia. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Mt Pisgah CME Church Cemetery 3877 Cayce Rd Byhalia. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
James Ray Frazier
NEW ALBANY – James Ray Frazier, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Private Funeral . Services will be on Saturday August 22, 2020 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Walk Thru . Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00 – 12:45 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Trayden La’Trell Burns
CORINTH – Trayden La’Trell Burns, 3 weeks old, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, August 20 at 12:00 noon at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Charles Anthony “Chuck” Swenkoske
TIPPAH/PRENTISS COUNTIES – Charles Anthony “Chuck” Swenkoske, 74, resident of Booneville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness.
Graveside Services will be at 4 PM Thursday, August 20 in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Tippah County with visitation 30 minutes before services. Bro. Doc Shelton officiate and arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Swenkoske was born December 13, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Carl and Anna Kupace Swenkoske. He received his education in the Milwaukee Public School System , continued his education at Milwaukee Technical College and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On March 13, 1982, Mr. Swenkoske married his beloved wife, the former Mildred “Millie” Quinn who preceded him in death on October 1, 2010. He was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant with the VA Medical Center in North Chicago for 21 years before retiring.
A member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Booneville, Mr. and Mrs. Swenkoske moved to Mississippi in 2007 to be near family. A life member of Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars, he will be remembered for his love of bowling, Bingo and Elvis music.
Memories will be shared by one brother, Mike Swenkoske (Sharon) of Wisconsin, four sisters in law, Jo Nell Jeter (Wade) , Betty Quinn, both of Ripley, Birdie Garrison and Mattie Thunderburk, both of Dumas and a brother in law, Jimmy Quinn (Kay).
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Paglusch (William, Jr.) and a nephew, Tom Paglusch.
The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home honors Mr. Swenkoske and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Dean Jackson
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Dean Jackson, 64, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday at 2:00 at Lamb’s Chapel Independent Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Curtis Dixon
SHANNON – Curtis Dixon, 67, passed away on August 19, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Billy Boren
VERONA – Billy Eugene Boren, 83, died at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Full arrangements will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Rob Barnes
TUPELO – Rob Barnes, 65, died at his sister’s residence in Tupelo after a 2 week struggle with Covid 19. Full funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. A Candlelight Vigil will be held at 8 PM Friday evening at Robins Field in Tupelo. Public visitation and a celebration will be announced for Saturday by Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Dr. Darrell and Mary Blaylock
GREENVILLE – Within a few short hours of each other Dr. Darrell and Mary Bess Blaylock were called home to share in the reward they had spent their entire lives planning for. Mary Bess passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, and Dr. Blaylock passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Both were patients at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS at the time of death.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Oxford Church of Christ. Interment will follow after one last trip around the Square at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Oxford. A Celebration of Life service for Dr. and Mrs. Blaylock will be held on August 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at South Main Church of Christ in Greenville, MS. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to services also at South Main Church of Christ.
Dr. Blaylock was born to the late John Nolon Blaylock and Adene Lauderdale Blaylock in Purvis, MS. and raised in Oxford, MS. He later attended University High School and graduated from the University of Mississippi Pharmacy School in 1958. During high school and college, he loved working as a soda jerk at Blaylock Drugs, his father’s drugstore in Oxford. He then attended the University of Mississippi Medical School, where he graduated with his medical degree in June of 1962. He finished out his medical training with internships and residencies at Mid-State Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN and the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, TN. Dr. Blaylock served as a Major in the United States Army from 1966-1969, where his family was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. After his time in the Army, Dr. Blaylock and his family moved to Greenville, MS, where he practiced internal medicine for the next 49 years, retiring in 2018. The biggest thing he missed after his retirement was his relationships with his patients. They were truly the reason he worked. He enjoyed playing golf until dark and attending Ole Miss athletic events; but most of all, he loved being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He served on the board of Washington School in Greenville, MS, as well as on the boards of Sunnybrook Children’s Home and Sunnybrook Estates in Ridgeland, MS. Always a fan of the underdog, Darrell was a long-time member of the Ole Miss Basketball Tip-Off Club. He enjoyed watching The Andy Griffith Show and MASH. He was a former member of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club, and he would jokingly say that he was getting his continuing medical education by watching MASH.
Mary Bess Blaylock was born to the late Lester William and Lucille Grace Watt. She was raised in Oxford and attended University High School and Ole Miss. She married her high school sweetheart in 1957. She worked beside Darrell in his medical office as office manager at Blaylock Medical Clinic in Greenville, MS. She was a very active member of Coterie and Garden Club of Greenville. Mary Bess served in numerous capacities at Washington School, including the PTA and Booster Club, while her children were students there. But, her greatest love was spending time with her family. She attended ballgames, school activities, and even 4-H pig shows – of course, in her heels. She always had coke and chip money for the grandchildren, and they hold many happy memories of Christmases spent at Pickwick. She loved to laugh; she loved clothes and shopping; and she loved Ole Miss tailgating. Mary was fun to be around, and she set a godly example for her family; however, she was quick to remind her children that she brought them into this world, and she could take them out.
For nearly 50 years, both Dr. Blaylock and Mary Bess were active members of South Main Church of Christ, where he served as an elder.
As a father, Dr. Blaylock’s main goals were to teach his children about the love of God and to provide them with a good education. He tackled these tasks with fervor. Known as Grumps to his family, he was a lifelong cheerleader for his children and grandchildren. Mary leaves the legacy of how to be a good spouse and how to put others before self. She taught her children to have a soft spot for anyone who needed anything. Anytime she heard of a child in need, she made sure that more than was needed was provided. She befriended a homeless guy in town and made sure he always had plenty of snacks.
Dr. Darrell and Mary Bess Blaylock are survived by their five children, Darrell Blaylock (Tina), Doug Blaylock (Debbie), Dina Andrews (Adam), Dwayne Blaylock (Leigh), and Dawn Eifling (Jason). They will be dearly missed by their grandchildren, Anna Marie Brown (Paul), Meredith West (Brendon), Taylor Jackson, Killian Jackson, Brittany Clemens (Trey), Taylor Blaylock, (Katy), Nolon Blaylock (Logan), Addison Andrews, Will Andrews (Cori), Madeleine Blaylock, Lucy Blaylock, and Mary Presley Eifling; and their great grandchildren, Jack Thomas Brown, William Brown, Davis West, Ella West, Riley Dunn, Corinne Clemens, and Jack Clemens. They are also survived by David Blaylock (Betty), Dianne Mills, Nancy Watt Diffee (Joe), Martha Watt, Nancy Blaylock, and beloved friend of almost 50 years, Mary Lou Holt.
They were preceded in death by their parents, John Nolon Blaylock, Adene Lauderdale Blaylock, Lester William Watt, and Lucille Grace Davis Watt; and other family members, Billy Watt and Charles Mills.
Darrell and Mary shared an incredible love story, and they were inseparable even at the end of their lives on earth. A childhood friend of the family commented that they were a story of plain people who grew up to live full and rewarding lives.
They may be honored with memorials sent to Sunnybrook Children’s Home (222 Sunnybrook Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157) or the Diabetes Foundation of MS (800 Avery Blvd. N. #100, Ridgeland, MS 39157).
Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of all arrangements.
Wilma Bass
RICHMOND COMMUNITY – Wilma Dean Sheffield Bass, 85, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc after a short illness. A native and life-long resident of Itawamba County, she was born August 28, 1934 to Lexie and Marie Barrett Sheffield and attended Fulton High School. On March 20, 1954, she married Carl Richard Bass. For a number of years, Wilma worked as a seamstress at Reeds Manufacturing but spent most of her life as a homemaker, doting on her husband and son. She enjoyed quilting as a hobby.
Survivors include her son, Terry Bass and his wife, Debbie of Parkville, Missouri; grandson, Brian Bass and his wife, Wendy of Cabot, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Abbott Bass; seven siblings, Billy Sheffield and his wife, Sally of Merritt Island, Florida, Bobby Sheffield and his wife, Gladys of Peppertown, Barbara Ann Cayson of Centerville, Johnnie Ruth and Leroy Davis of Saltillo, Lexie Sheffield, Jr. of Fulton, Sue Anthony of Tupelo and Frank Sheffield and his wife, Debbie of Mantachie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Carl Richard Bass who died April 1, 2008; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Cayson and Harry Anthony.
A graveside service honoring her life will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Theresa Bowles
TOCCOPOLA – Theresa Ann Bowles, 61, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a resident of Madisonville for the past 5 years coming from Toccopola, Mississippi. She was of the Christian faith. Theresa was a nurse and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her three grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Shelby Hantz and Dickie McKinley; and stepfather, Donald G. Hantz.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Paul Bowles; daughter, Amanda (Jason Sims) Owensby; siblings, Darrell McKinley, Marteen Collins, Donald J. Hantz, and Clive B. Hantz; grandchildren, Ruby Owensby, Logan Owensby, and Raelyn Sims; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
At her request, there will be no services.
Columbus W. Morris, Jr.
SMITHVILLE – Columbus W. Morris, Jr., 90, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cross Bound Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cross Bound Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Macedonia Predestinarian Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Crews, Alabama. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Mary J. Wheeler
BOONEVILLE – Mary J. Wheeler, 82, passed away on August 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
