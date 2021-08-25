TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Johnny L. Berry, Red Bay, Alabama
Richard Wesley "Bull" Bullard, Pisgah Community
Willie Dillinger, Walnut
Becky Dulaney, Tupelo
Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard, Tippah County
Glenn Glover, Tupelo
Celeste Ross Holland, Booneville
Sharon Monts Jeffreys, Plantersville
Bishop B. Jones, Holly Springs
Kathy Mary Jones, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Truman Lindsey, Baldwyn
Don Morgan, Saltillo
Bobby Joe Nix, Pontotoc
Amos Louis Rogers, Naperville, Illinois/Formerly of New Albany
Sonny Rooks, Amory
Clyde Simmons, Guys, Tennessee
Nelda Inez Spradlin, Mantachie
Artilene Jones Tutor, Pontotoc
------------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Sharon Monts Jeffreys
of Plantersville
Arrangements are Incomplete
------------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Thursday, August 26, 2021
Mr. Thomas “Mike” Monaghan
Leadhill, AR
2 PM Saturday, August 28
Tupelo Chapel-Holland Funeral Directors
Visit 1 PM until service time
Mr. Dakota Clayton
Nettleton, MS
Arrangements Pending
------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
August 26, 2021
MR. DON MORGAN
Saltillo
2 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
------------------------------------------
MEMO
Bishop B. Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS - Bishop B. Jones, 74, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 11:00 at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
MEMO
Amos Louis Rogers
NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY - Amos Louis Rogers, 64, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Hawaii in Maui. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 2:00 at Beulah Cemetery County Road 72 Myrtle. Walk-through visitation will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 11:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Masks required. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
MEMO
Truman Lindsey
BALDWYN - Truman Lindsey, 75, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Baldwyn. Services will be on August 26, 2021 2:00 pm at Associated Family Funeral Home, Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on 11:00 am -2:00 pm at Associated Family Funeral, Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Hills Chapel Cemetery.
MEMO
Clyde Simmons
GUYS, TENNESSEE - Clyde Simmons, 67, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home in Guys. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday evening, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Kathy Mary Jones
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Kathy Mary Jones, 59, resident of Pontotoc and native of Union County, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc.
A private family service honoring the life of Kathy will be announced at a later date. Burial will follow at The Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Prentiss County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kathy was born January 30, 1962 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Thomas Allen Richter Sr. and Geraldine Isbell Yarbrough. She received her education in the East Union Public School System and served in the Service Sector industry that included working with the Dodges Convenience Stores for almost 25 years.
Painting, collecting stuffed animals and playing games on the internet were some of her favorite pastimes. A Christian and "President of the Residence" at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Kathy will be remembered for catching up on the "gossip" with the nurses, her entrepreneur skills for selling her spectacular art work, and her big heart and caring personality toward everyone she met.
Those left to cherish her memories include two sisters, Renna Tolbert (Jerry) of Blue Springs, Debra Dykes (Terry) of Thaxton, one brother, Thomas Allen Richter Jr. (Tabitha) of Baldwyn, and many friends.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of ten years, Otis Hamm.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jones family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Johnny L. Berry
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Johnny Lynn Berry, 76, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Red Bay Hospital. He was born in Franklin County, AL and was retired as a clearing contractor. Johnny had served in the Army Reserve. He was a member of Halltown United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 28, 1:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL with Bro. Scott Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years - Alice Berry; one daughter - Alicia Berry Jenne (Brad); one grandson - Grayson Jenne; one granddaughter - Annelise Jenne; daughter-in-law - Jada McKinney Berry and her children, Jake, Jaylee and Jaycee; one sister - Charlotte Johnson (Dana); one brother - Don Berry (Joy); brothers and sisters-in-law - Lee Page (Jan), Linda Wren (Eddie), Kathy Page, Sarah McKinney (Ed) and Joel Page (Caroline) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Berry; his parents, John Henry and Mary Nelson Berry, a brother, Joe Berry, a sister, Brenda Bridges; his father and mother-in-law, Neal and Esta Lee Page and a brother-in-law, Anthony Page.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan McKinney, Marc Page, Mitch Page, Lee Berry, Brad Overton and John A. Berry. Honorary pallbearers will be David Tiffin, Pat Reed, Jr., James Stockton, Jim Lovette, Essra Miller, James Overton, Stephen Wren, Greg Bridges, Phil Bridges, Ray Shook, Billy Moore, Larry Bonds, Johnnie Weatherford and Sluggo Page.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
MEMO
Artilene Jones Tutor
PONTOTOC - Latus Artilene Jones Tutor, 102, passed away August 25, 2021 at Generations Senior Care, Saltillo, MS. She was the widow of Alvin M. Tutor. Together they were faithful members of Charjean Baptist Church in Memphis. When Mrs. Tutor moved to Tupelo, she joined Belden Baptist Church. At 102 years old, she was the oldest member upon her death. She lived a life that exemplified kindness and grace toward everyone. Her faith and trust in her Lord were shown every minute of her life. Her family was a great source of pride.
Survivors include her son, Lamar Tutor (Claire); two daughters, Sandra O'Connell and Wanda Sterling; five grandchildren, Don Sterling, Joe Sterling, Chuck Hurt, Patti Leslie, and Tim Tutor; one brother, George W. Jones (Celestine); six precious great grandchildren, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, Charlie Hurt, Morgan Comer, Brandi Plaxico, and Dustin Tutor; four great-great grandchildren, Carter Murphy, Tanner Plaxico, Cayson Tutor, and Rosie Comer.
She was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters, three sons-in-law, Charles Hurt, Robert O'Connell, and James Sterling; one son, Terry W. Tutor; and her husband, Alvin M. Tutor.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 AM at Carey Springs Cemetery with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Bro. Kenneth Leslie will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kelby Comer, Don Sterling, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, and Dustin Tutor.
Thank you for the loving care by Generations Senior Care Staff and Kindred Hospice.
MEMO, PHOTO, TEDDY BEAR ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard
TIPPAH COUNTY - Joshua Lynn Chase Hamm Gaillard was born on July 8, 2021 to his loving parents, Joshua Hamm and Shelby Henderson Gaillard, both of Walnut, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning August 20 at his grandparent's home in Keiser, AR.
Funeral Services will be at 3 PM Thursday, August 26 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ripley City Cemetery.
While his life was short, everyone who knew him during this time was most certainly blessed by his presence. We anxiously awaited his arrival and once he joined us in the world he visited with us for a short time before leaving and was carried away by the embrace of our Lord. "There is no foot too small to leave an imprint in the world" and he did just that. He walked into our our lives and touched our hearts forever.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Thursday, August 26 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, Chase is survived by two brothers, Carter Gaillard and Elijah Henderson, one sister, Aubree Hamm, maternal grandparents, Shannon Cunningham of Walnut, Ray Goodwin and Danyell Haygood, both of Falkner, paternal grandparents, Pamela Hamm of Horn Lake, MS, Jimmy Hamm (Felica), of Keiser, AR, maternal great grandparents, Robert and Flora Henderson, of Walnut, his great great grandmother, Annie Holt of Pontotoc, six aunts, eight uncles and a host of cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Thomas Edward and Mary Elaine Goodwin, paternal great grandfather, Chester Lee Hamm and an uncle, Chester Hamm.
We are honored and humbled by the charity and selflessness of those around us. We give a very special thanks to Donna Adams for the cemetery plot donated in memory of her beloved son, Justin Smith. Thank you to all for your continued support and prayers.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share condolences with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, FISHING ICON
Glenn Glover
TUPELO - Mr. Glenn Allen Glover, age 71, passed August 20th, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Ms. Glenn was born in Chicago, IL on November, 28th 1949 to Sammie and Eddie Pearl Brown Glover. He was a former machine operator at FMC, and a member of Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo. Glenn was an avid gardener and fisherman and loved Jazz music. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Gwendolyn Collier Glover of Tupelo, 2 daughters, Venita Glover of Duluth Minnesota, Aufeya Glover of Tupelo, 2 Sons Corey Glover of Cypress, Tx, Beaujalais "Beau" Glover of Tupelo. He also leaves his 3 Sisters, Rose Marie Nix, Komoko, Ind, Sylvia "Cookie" Curtiss (Clint), and Cheryl Williams (Larry) both of Tupelo, his 4 brothers Larry Glover (Alice), Ronnie Glover (Brenda), Robert "DD" Glover, (Willie Nell), and Walter Deaton (Betty) all of Tupelo. His 5 grandchildren also survive and will miss him greatly. Memories and Reflections will be shared in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home, 109 Rankin Extd, (Midtown), Tupelo, 38801 on Friday at 2pm and Family hour will be from 1pm until 2pm. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Glover Family in their time of bereavement.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Nelda Inez Spradlin
MANTACHIE - Nelda Inez Spradlin, 90, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born October 10, 1930, to David Mitchell "Bud" and Corene Morse Spradling. She had worked at Walker Zenith Radio Station and Brocks Candy Factory, Reed's Manufacturing, and Mantachie Manufacturing. She also sat with the elderly. But she was a homemaker and great baby sitter most of her life.
Private memorial services were at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Lakeland Baptist Church. Burial was in Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include five children, Tommy Rogers (Sandra) of Guntown, Susan Unger of Tupelo, John Spradlin, Timmy "Red" Spradlin (Lisa), and Misty Murphy (Chuck), all of Mantachie; one sister, Dorothy Sue Farris of Mantachie; the father of her children, Earl Spradlin; and a very special friend, Betsy Enoch; thirteen grandchildren, Chad Rogers (Dana) of Alabama, Brad Rogers (Meadow) of Mantachie, Timmi Corene Bishop (Andrew) of Tupelo, Michael Bunch (Crystal) of Mantachie, Dusty Gray (Ashley) of Smithville, Jason Spradlin (Emily), Jake Spradlin ( Becky), both of Mantachie, Joseph Spradlin (Meagan) of Southaven, Joshua Spradlin (Shelby) of New Hope, Daniel Tucker (Erin), Brandon Tucker (Lauren), Johnathan Green (Paige), all of Mantachie, and Jamie Sims (Evelyn) of Barrington, IL; her great grandchildren, Payton Rogers of Tupelo, Chase Rogers (Allie), Braden Rogers (Kayla), Alex Rogers, all of Mantachie, Olivia Sims, Maddy Sims, both of Barrington, IL, Winter Blair of Tupelo, Mika Bunch of Mantachie, John Thomas Gray, Lexis Gray, and Weston Gray, all of Smithville, Izzy Spradlin, Jasper Spradlin, Shepard Spradlin, Jaden Spradlin, Jaxon Spradlin, Josie Spradlin, Natalee Tran, and Dylan Tran, all of Mantachie, Anna-Claire Spradlin, Audri-Cate Spradlin, Allie-Camryn Spradlin, Addie-Carsyn Spradlin, all of Southaven, Jett Spradlin of New Hope, Tripp Tucker, Doss Tucker, Boone Tucker, and Ebby Tucker of Mantachie, Ellie Tucker and Thor Tucker of Mooreville, and Harper George of Mantachie.
She was also expecting another great grandchild in March 2022, and her first great great granddaughter in September 2021.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister; brother-in-law, J.T. Farris; a nephew, Terry Farris; a son-in-law, Bryon Tucker; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to Stephens Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Sharon Monts Jeffreys
PLANTERSVILLE - Sharon Monts Jeffreys, 76, passed away on August 25, 2021, at her home in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Becky Dulaney
TUPELO - Becky Schreifels Dulaney, 63 of Tupelo, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born February 2, 1958 to the late Billy Schreifels and the late Louise Luebbers Schreifels. She was a member of Verona Church of Christ. Wife, mother, Christian, strong, selfless, Multiple Myloma survivor/advocate. Recipient of Master's in finance, "Glamper", lover of life, and bargain hunter. These are just a few words to describe Becky. She took care of everyone around her with her amazing heart and infinite energy. She never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel at ease and loved. Her absence here with us will be felt exceedingly. But in the true Becky fashion; she would tell us to keep driving on and live life to the fullest.
Private services will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Wayne Cox officiating.
Survivors include her husband, James Dulaney of Tupelo; son, Bernd (Allyson) Cox, Jr. of Auburn, GA; step-daughters: Jennifer (Aundreas) Brown of Dacula, GA, Katie Kennedy; grandchildren: Makensey Cox, Scott Cox, Alex Brown, Bria Brown, Jasmine Brown; sister, Susan (Brad) Thomas of Springerton, IL; brother, Jimmy (Susan) Schreifels of Fairfield, IL; nephews: David Thomas, Dalton Thomas, Matthew (Brittany) Schreifels; niece, Holly Schreifels, great niece, Madison Schreifels.
Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Marvin Steve Richards; brother, Ricky Schreifels.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: give.themmrf.org or mail to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Celeste Ross Holland
BOONEVILLE - Celeste Ross Holland, 31, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Tuscumbia Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM and Saturday from 12:00 PM until service time at Tuscumbia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tuscumbia Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Don Morgan
SALTILLO - James Donald "Don" Morgan passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 68. A lifelong resident of Lee County, Don was born July 4, 1953 to James H. Morgan and Billie Sue Arnold Morgan. He served in the National Guard for six years. Don worked as the store manager for NexAir and also was the work program coordinator for the city of Tupelo for many years. Don was an avid hunter before his health began to fail. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandbabies.
Don leaves behind is wife of 48 years, Earline Morgan of Saltillo; his mother, Billie Sue Morgan of Saltillo; two children, Leslie Messer (Scott) of Collierville, Tennessee and Brian Morgan (Annette) of Saltillo; five grandchildren, Morgan Messer, Katelyn Messer, Breanna Morgan, Mary Kathryn Morgan, and Joseph Morgan; and two brothers, David Morgan (Debbie) and Dennis Morgan (Barbara), all of Saltillo.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of Don's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Members of the Tupelo Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tupelo Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 3394, Tupelo MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Richard Wesley "Bull" Bullard
PISGAH COMMUNITY - Richard Wesley "Bull" Bullard (42) passed away at his home in the Pisgah Community. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing mechanic work and going fast. He was an electrician with IBEW Union Hall.
Services are 2 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Palmer officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Thursday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial is in the Gaston Cemetery.
Bull is survived by his daughter, Anna Belle Bullard of Booneville; his brother, Russ Bullard (Audrey) of Pisgah; his mother, Patricia Bullard of Booneville; his father, Rick Bullard (Pam) of Pisgah; his grandmother, Annie Bullard of Pisgah and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William & Cleo Davis and Hubert Bullard; his aunt, Margarete Lauderdale and his cousins, Brian Davis, Tonya Davis and Shea Padgett.
Pallbearers are; Russ Bullard, Scotty Davis, Bruce Padgett, Petty Strickland, Patrick Strickland and Kevin Manley.
Ephesians 6:11 - "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Sonny Rooks
AMORY - Archiable Buford Rooks, Jr. or better known as "Sonny" met his Savior face to face on the morning of August 24, 2021 at his residence. Sonny was born in Kosciusko to the late A.B. Rooks, Sr. and Orville Irene Allred Rooks on July 13, 1942, less than a month after the US won the Battle of Midway. Sonny loved growing up in the south, but would often tell with great fondness of the many summers he spent in Rochester, Indiana. Eventually, Sonny would put down his roots in Monroe County, living in Amory for the last 40 years. On October 20, 1980 he and the former Sharon Ratliff would marry, forming a long lasting relationship that would prove the bonds of love.
There probably aren't many folks in all of Monroe County that didn't know Sonny, but if you didn't, just imagine him as a long lost grandfather that you never knew. Sonny was most definitely a storyteller, historian, talker, listener, man of many hats, but most of all he was genuine and genuinely loved all people. As you would visit with him, you would immediately feel at ease, like you had know him all of your life. If you stayed long enough, he would have you smiling or laughing uncontrollably at his many many stories, all of which he claimed to be true, but the jury is still out on that. It was his personality that made him great working with the public, whether it be delivering bread for Harts Bread, comforting grieving families as he worked in the funeral home in Nettleton for several years, selling a new family a car or protecting and serving the great citizens of Monroe County as a Sheriff's Deputy.
Sonny's love for people was evidenced, but even greater was his love for God. He served in many churches throughout his life, lastly as a charter member of Cornerstone Family Fellowship, now known as Forward Church. Sonny cherished time spent with his church family.
Next to his love for the Lord was his love for his family. Sonny's eyes would beam with great pride as he talked about Sharon and their love for one another. To say a proud father would be an understatement as he was his kids biggest supporter, encourager and fan. Then came the grands and great grands. To hear it told, Sonny was most definitely the Worlds Greatest Poppa Sonny. Life will never be the same again for those who knew and loved Sonny. His charm, stories, love and devotion will be missed by all, but it is through the mercy and grace of God that we know and trust that we will meet again on that glad reunion day.
Sonny leaves behind his wife of over 40 years, Sharon Ratliff Rooks, Amory; children, Natacia Rooks, Nettleton, Chad Rooks, Amory and Jon Rooks (Stacey), Amory; son in law, Jeff Hall (Angie); sister, Doris West (Billy), Collierville, TN; brother, James Oliver (Betty), Riverside, AL; grandchildren, Lauren Voyles, Tiffany Rooks, Tyler Rooks, Merceded Estes, Brooke Kennedy, Keely Kimble, Anabelle Rooks, Parker Rooks, Jack Rooks, Cole and Nicolas Hall; great grands, Cami Jo, Channing, Mayze, Jaxon, Ashlynn and Reedy; Special cousins, David and Sharon Morris; devoted friends, Susan and Phil Jolly; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sons, Greg and Todd Rooks; daughter, Nicole Hall and a great grandchild, Braidyn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Forward Church in Amory with Bro. Greg Huguley, Bro. Willie Lockett and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Sonny will be carried to Jones Chapel Cemetery in the back of his beloved Dodge Dually. Pallbearers will be Bill West, Jr., Mark West, Rick Oliver, Phillip Hall, Matt Hannon and Michael Dickerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Brewer, F.B. Boozer, Lowell Dulaney, Malcolm Tidwell, Jerry Jones, Roy Randolph, Gary Harper and Lloyd Minor.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Sonny will lie in state at the church on Friday morning from 10 am until the service hour at 11.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Willie Dillinger
WALNUT - Willie Dillinger passed away at the age of 90 on August 23, 2021 at his home in Walnut, MS. He was born November 15, 1930 to Willie Dillinger, Sr. and Louella Wilbanks Dillinger Hodum in Tippah County, MS. He was married to Oleta Ann Hollie Dillinger and was a member of the Methodist Church. He was a Truck Driver and drove a School Bus for North Tippah School District.
Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Union Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Officiating will be Bro. Brad Vuncannon and Bro. Michael Drewery.
Willie is survived by two sons: Jimmy Dillinger (Teresa) of Walnut, MS, Jackie Dillinger (Carolyn) of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Patsy Flowers of Dumas, MS, Brenda Voyles (Grady) of Walnut, MS; four brothers: Wayne Dillinger, Clyde Dillinger, Earl Dillinger, Loyd Dillinger; two sisters: Loraine Dillinger of Bolivar, TN, Peggy Wilbanks of Walnut, MS; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sisters: Moval Flake, Willie Mae Dillinger; one son in law: Charles Flowers; one daughter in law: Debra Dillinger; two grandchildren: Brandon and Brandie Dillinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Bobby Joe Nix
PONTOTOC - Bobby Joe Nix, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 5-8PM and Saturday, August 28, 2021 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Cruse Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.