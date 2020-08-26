Linda Cox
RIPLEY – Linda Cox, 69, passed away on August 25, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Guy Ray Smith
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Guy Ray Smith, 67, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 28, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Gary Yancey
BOONEVILLE – Gary Douglas Yancey, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was born in Booneville, MS, on March 24, 1963, to Harold and Frankie Kelton Yancey. He was a devoted volunteer fireman for the Pisgah Fire Department.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Frankie Fay Yancey; and a brother, Michael Yancey.
He preceded in death by his father, Harold Yancey.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Martha Jean Stanford Williams
FULTON – Martha Jean Stanford Williams, 68, passed away on August 25, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
David Mackey, Sr.
FULTON – David Phillip Mackey, Sr., 70, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a sudden illness. He was born January 27, 1950 to the late Carl T. Mackey and the late Hilda Elizabeth Roberts Mackey. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.He served his country in both the Navy from 1968-1970 and also the Army National Guard from 1972-1975 and again from 1985-1992. He was born and raised in Fulton, loved spending time with his wife and family. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
No services have been selected at this time.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Kilgore Mackey of Fulton, sons: David Phillip (Storm) Mackey, Jr. of Belden and Joshua Kevin (Reta) Mackey of Caledonia, granddaughters: Amber Snow (Dalton) Childers, Megan Theresa Glass, Heather Bedford (Scott) Reynolds; grandsons: Alexander Hail Mackey, Joseph Michael (Brianna) Oden, Steven Aaron (Tiffany) Glass; and other grandchildren: Colton, Luke, Cooper, Levi, Maddox, Brantley, Carleigh, and Lane; Sister, Shirley Mackey Fitzgibbon of Tupelo.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Zackery Thunder Mackey, brothers: Thomas E. Mackey and Carl (Huey) Mackey; sister, Barbara Sanders
In lieu of flowers please make a donation of your choice in honor of David.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Justin Breedlove
MANTACHIE – Justin Breedlove, 37, passed away on August 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Julian L. Morgan
SALTILLO – Julian Leo Morgan, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory following a brief illness. He was born July 30, 1939 in Calhoun County, the son of Leo and Marie Bollinger Morgan. Julian worked for Daybrite Industries as an industrial engineer, retiring after 35 years of service. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working on home projects. Julian was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. More than anything in life, he loved his family and the time they shared together.
Julian leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Morgan of Saltillo; three children, Kevin Morgan and wife, Barbara, of Booneville, Greg Morgan and wife, Tinyko, of Tupelo, and Julia Spearman and husband, William, also of Tupelo; a brother, Daniel, and a sister, Rhea; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Jimmy Cayson
NETTLETON – Jimmy Cayson, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, North Mississippi Medical Center. Services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Crosspointe Fellowship Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday Noon – service time only at the church. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.
Eldora Cannon
LITHONIA, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Eldora Cannon, 87, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home in Lithonia. Services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 private at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
James Stinson
HOLLY SPRINGS – James Stinson, 79, passed away on August 26, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Charles Wayne Butler
TIPPAH COUNTY – Charles Wayne Butler, 70, resident of Walnut, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Graveside Services will be Saturday, August 20 at 2:30 PM at Tiplersville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 29 from 12 noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Kardetric Pinson
PONTOTOC – Kardetric Pinson, 35, passed away on August 23, 2020, in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Virginia Christian
MANTACHIE – Virginia Christian, 87, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Resthaven Nursing Home in Ripley. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jess A. Powell
UNION COUNTY – Jess A. Powell, 43, passed away on August 26, 2020, at his residence in Magee, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Benny Eugene Burcham
BOONEVILLE – Benny Eugene Burcham, 71, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12-3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
