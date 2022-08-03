TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Paxxtyn Tate Clark, Ripley
Archie Hubert Colvin, Oxford
Jessica Graham, New Albany
Gerald Jenkins, Tupelo
Carolyn McCool Metcalfe, Tupelo
Garfield Owens, Sr., Oxford
Sarah Catherine Rayburn, Pontotoc
Reginald F. Rose, Tupelo
Patsy Sheffield, Mooreville
-----------------------------------------
MEMO
Archie Hubert Colvin
OXFORD - Archie Hubert Colvin, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his residence in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, August 5th, 2022 at 2pm at 1st United Pentecostal Church - Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday at 12 noon until service time at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of the arrangements. associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Reginald F. Rose
TUPELO - Reginald Francis "Reggie" Rose passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 82 years old. Born in Roanoke, Virginia on June 10, 1940, Reggie was the son of Leslie F. and Odessa Eanes Rose. After his high school graduation, he earned his business degree from Virginia Tech. He married the love of his life, Dolores Bowling Rose, and they enjoyed 61 years together. He began his career in furniture manufacturing with Action/Lane Industries, which transferred him to Tupelo. He retired as senior vice president. It was Reginald who introduced the bar coding system to the furniture industry, thus making vast improvements to the business. However, Reggie was not "all business" by any means. As a member of Calvary Baptist Church, he had a deep faith which carried him through life. He was also known for his volunteer work in the community, such as Sanctuary Hospice House, but especially in the schools his grandchildren attended. He was even named "Parent of the Year" as a grandparent because of this involvement. Reggie was a Master Gardener and was instrumental in the development of the Spring Street Garden. His love for his family was unparalleled and they will cherish the memories of a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Reginald leaves behind his wife, Dolores Rose of Tupelo; four children, Elise Rose Otis and husband, Cavett, of Tupelo, David Rose and wife, Michelle, of Brandon, Kimberly Caron and husband, Dr. Richard Caron, of Tupelo and Kevin Rose, and wife, Elizabeth, of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Leslie Pleasants and husband, Zack, Laura Zumwalt and husband, Casey, Will Otis and wife, Caitlin, Dr. Emilie Russell and husband, Will, Joshua Caron and fiancé, Erin Donlon, Helen Rose, and Walter Rose; four great-grandchildren, Rivers Otis, Griffin Otis, Joel Pleasants, and Emerson Pleasants.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Rose.
Services honoring Reginald's memory will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Powell and Dr. John Boler officiating. Private Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Guy Lipscomb, Wilford Roberts, Ed Mitchell, Dr. Jerry Moore, Robert Upchurch, Sr., and John Nail.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Calvary Baptist Church Missions or Renovations funds, 501 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Garfield Owens, Sr.
OXFORD - Garfield Owens, Sr., 88, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at North Hopewell M.B. Church, 11 CR 349, Taylor, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, Oxford, MS. Burial will follow at Yocona Cemetery, Taylor, MS. Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Jessica Graham
NEW ALBANY - Jessica Graham, 38, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Sarah Catherine Rayburn
PONTOTOC - Sarah Catherine Parker Rayburn, age 80, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born April 15, 1942 to Houston Alfonso "Jack" and Beatrice Alice Collins Parker. Sarah was a graduate of East MS Community College and worked as a bookkeeper at Tupelo Auto Sales for many years. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Sarah enjoyed gardening, flowers and taking care of her chickens.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Midway Cemetery, with Blake Lovell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine "Cathey" Rayburn Ware (John Allen); two sons, Fred "Al" Rayburn, Jr. (Liz) and Jeffrey Thomas Rayburn (Dawn); one sister, Shirley Mooney; seven grandchildren, Josh Rayburn (Bobbie), Hannah Rayburn Smith (Casey), Tommy Ware (Peyton), Sarah Catherine Ware, Zach Rayburn, T.J. Rayburn and Ben Rayburn; and six great-grandchildren, Braxton Henson, Kaden Rayburn, Marlee Ann Rayburn, Josie Beth Rayburn, Parker Smith and Carter Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Allen Rayburn, Sr. and a brother, Harold Parker.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rayburn, Tommy Ware, Zach Rayburn, T.J. Rayburn, Ben Rayburn, Braxton Henson and Kaden Rayburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker and Carter Smith.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams, Memphis, TN 38103.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BEAR ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Paxxtyn Tate Clark
RIPLEY - "So come with me, where dreams are born, and time is never planned"-Peter Pan
Our precious Paxxtyn left his mom's embrace, embarking on an epic adventure to Heaven. Paxxtyn Tate Clark was born August 16, 2020 and passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Paxxtyn, known as "Baby love", was an energetic boy who enjoyed nothing more than riding his Paw Patrol truck with his brother Prestyn, known as "Big love". He adored his mother and could always be seen "hooked to her cheek" and enjoyed manicures and pedicures from his "GG".
Visitation for Paxxtyn will be Friday, August 5 from 5 PM to 9 PM and will continue Saturday, August 6 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Springdale Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by his mother, Hillary Jayne Clark, brother Prestyn Clark, grandparents, Jeana "GG" Hill (Tim), all of Ripley and Mary Sue Clark of Dumas.
Paxxtyn will meet his grandfather, Johnny Clark in Heaven.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort with the family.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, HOLLAND LOGO
Carolyn McCool Metcalfe
TUPELO - Mrs. Carolyn McCool Metcalfe, age 78, went to her heavenly home, Monday, August 1, 2022 while surrounded by her daughters at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born December 29, 1943, in Columbus, MS, to Earl and Katye Hodges. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1962 where she met her husband, Larry McCool. They married July 15, 1966. They moved to Tupelo in 1976. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to her three daughters. She was an avid bridge player for forty years, world traveler, book lover, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church since 1977.
Carolyn had a servant's heart. After the death of her husband in 2001, she enjoyed volunteering her time with Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Empty Bowl Luncheon, and Celebration Village. She remarried in June, 2005, to John Metcalfe.
A celebration of Carolyn's life and home-going will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. David Langerfeld officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in the family plot at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, John Metcalfe of Tupelo; her three daughters, Kristy Wolf (Joe) of Franklin, TN, Suzanne Bauer (Brad) of Mooreville, and Kelly Riley (Scott) of Belden; one brother, Jerry Hodges (Judy) of Charlotte, TN; grandchildren, Carter Riley (Austin), Megan Riley, Sarah Kate Wolf, Grace Austin (Jay), Emma Bauer, and Samuel Wolf; one great grandchild, Isaiah Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, Larry McCool who died May 21, 2001.
Pallbearers will be Joe Wolf, Brad Bauer, Scott Riley, Carter Riley, Samuel Wolf, and Jerry Hodges.
Memorials may be sent in memory of Carolyn Metcalfe to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Gerald Jenkins
TUPELO - Gerald Jenkins spent most of his life in Ohio before moving to Tupelo 4 months ago to be near his daughter, Emily and son in law, Ron as his health failed. He departed this life for the greater realm from his Tupelo residence on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 just a month before his 87th birthday. Gerald was born on August 28, 1935 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Ellis Jenkins and Capitola Cline Jenkins. He graduated from the Wheelersburg High School in 1953 and received his Bachelors Degree from Ohio University. A patriotic American, he served his Country in the U. S. Army in the post-Korea era spending much of his time at Fort Washington. Gerald married Cynthia Jo Mucha in 1958, a marriage of 58 years, until her death in 2016. Gerald chose Banking as a career beginning as Assistant Secretary of American Savings and Loan in 1967 and retired as President in 1997. Gerald remained on the Board until he aged out at age 75. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the Intrieve Corporation, a large data processing company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gerald was civic minded all his life and served on numerous non- profit boards and foundations. He was a former member of the Portsmouth School Board. He was a loyal supporter and volunteer for Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation from l995 until 2017 serving as Chairman from 2006-2012 and was instrumental in securing their Hospice program. He was a member of the Shawnee State University Development Foundation and led their "Poised for Tomorrow" campaign. He was active with the Cancer Society, the Portsmouth Rotary Club where he was a "Paul Harris Fellow". For over 60 years, he belonged to the Portsmouth Elks Lodge #154. He served multi year terms as treasurer of the Ohio Savings and Loan League, an active member of the Martings Foundation from 1995 until his death. Gerald was a member of the Greater Portsmouth Growth Corporation. In l990, he was chosen "Distinguished Citizen of the Year" by the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce. He was a longtime member of the Sciotoville Christ United Methodist Church and active in all their ministries. Gerald and Cynthia were world travelers having visited 7 continents. Gerald's living was not in vain. He lived to serve his God, his country, his family and his fellowman. His generosity toward others will be a great part of his legacy.
A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 6 PM Thursday, August 4, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo with Rev. Rusty Keen and Rev. Embra Jackson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Wheelersburg Memorial Burial Park in Ohio, next to his late wife, Cynthia. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time Thursday only at the Church. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at fumc-tupelo.org. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Emily Jenkins Lauder and her husband, Ronald Lauder, Jr. of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Caroline Lauder of Tupelo and Landon Lauder of Brighton, MA; his brothers, Cline Jenkins, James Jenkins and a sister, Jane Mucha all of Wheelersburg, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia in 2016, son, Nathan Andrew Jenkins in l986, his father, Ellis Jenkins in 1963 and his mother, Capitola Jenkins in 1998.
Memorials may be made to the Gerald R. Jenkins Foundation, c/o Create Foundation, 213 West Main St., Tupelo, Ms. 38804.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Patsy Sheffield
MOOREVILLE - Patsy Ann Alred Sheffield was born on Aug. 11, 1941 in Plantersville to the late Cleveland and Margie Burleson Alred. She met her Creator face to face from her longtime Mooreville home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with dementia. Her family was by her side. Patsy married Jimmy Sheffield on Aug. 22, 1958, a marriage of almost 64 years. She worked over 32 years as a Press Operator for Super Sagless. Patsy was a quiet moving force who knew how to approach each day with optimism and encouragement. She loved her family, kept Jimmy going for almost 6 1/2 decades and loved perfectly her grandchildren whom she doted over and seldom missed a sporting event they were involved with. Patsy was a collector of cook books and was a master cook. She was a longtime member of the Boguefala Baptist Church where she kept the nursery for many years, an extension of her profound Christian belief and encouragement in young people's lives. Patsy's living was not in vain!
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 from the Sanctuary of Boguefala Baptist Church with Pastor David Perry and Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today (Thurs.) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and from 1 PM-service time on Friday at Boguefala Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Sheffield of Mooreville; 2 sons, Woody Sheffield and wife, Ellie and Greg Sheffield all of Mooreville; 4 grandchildren, Dylan Sheffield, Hunter Sheffield, Lamar Davis (Lindsey) and Brad Davis; 5 great grandchildren, Gabbi, Levi, Luke, Wyatt and Madelyn; 1 sister, Wanda Gay Dillard of Myrtle and 1 brother, Dennis Alred (Cynthia, deceased) of Plantersville. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Darren who died in l982 and 5 siblings.
Pallbearers will be Brad Alred, John Alred, Steven Alred, Dylan Sheffield, Hunter Sheffield and Mike Sheffield.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Boguefala Cemetery Perpetual Fund, 983 Hwy 371, Mooreville, MS. 38857.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.