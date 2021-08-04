Dot Finley
WREN – Dorothy “Dot” Grady Finley, 88, passed away on August 3, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Wren to parents Ed and Lucille Grady. She was a nurse for 35 years retiring from Beverly Health Care in Amory. She was also a licensed realtor. She enjoyed living on the farm and taking care of all her animals. She was known for picking up stray animals wherever she found them and bringing them home. She loved traveling with her friends and taking her grandchildren to Disneyworld. She was a member of Tranquil Methodist Church in Wren.
Funeral services will be on Friday August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Rev. Bill Bradford will be officiating. Burial will be in the Amory Historical Cemetery .
She is survived by her sister, Sarah Lindsey of Nettleton; two sons, Jamey Finley (Trina) of Tupelo; Eddie Finley of Wren; two grandchildren, Hanna Hammond (Ian) of Evanston, IL: Dallas Finley (Emily) of Springdale, AR; one great grandchild, Finley Grace Hammond of Evanston, IL; two nephews, Kirk Lindsey and Milton Lindsey both of Nettleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James H. Finley.
Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Billy D. Moore
PALM BAY, FLORIDA/AMORY – Billy D. Moore, 69, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his residence in Palm Bay, FL. Graveside services will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 10:00 am until 10:45 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery.Thad Marcel Moody
RIENZI – Thad Marcel Moody, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home in Rienzi. Services will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Gaston Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Danny Gattis
FURRS COMMUNITY – Danny Gattis, 74, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc County. Services will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5 PM – 7 PM and from 1 PM – service time Monday at the funeral home.
Michael Fitts
TIPPAH/LEE COUNTIES – Michael Fitts, 57, passed away Monday, August 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family services will be at Harmony Cemetery in Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Fitts family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Rev. Curtis Shelton EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – Rev. Curtis Shelton, 84, passed away on August 3, 2021, at his residence in Eggville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Shameaka Sharea Patton
TUPELO – Shameaka Sharea Patton, 39, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Soma Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, August. 7 at 11:00 am at Soma Church. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Cemetery.
Dartha Smith
TISHOMINGO – Dartha Fae Lambert Smith, 89, of Tishomingo, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of the New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church and a homemaker. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, doing crafts, cooking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Booker and Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Short (Danny) and Denise Parsons (John); sister, Selena Crabb; grandchildren, Kevin Short (Melissa), Dr. Dee Dee Coker (Jamie), Memory Stanford (Matt), Chase Parsons (Candace), Blake Parsons (Leann), and Channing Parsons (Haley); great grandchildren, Austin Short, Alexis Samples (Jacob), Jax Coker, Ana-Miller Coker, Trace Duvall, Allie Grace Stanford, Kinsley Martin, Kylee Martin, Leia Parsons, Ava Parsons, Luke Parsons, Cohen Parsons, Mia Kate Parsons, John Michael Parsons, and Jack Parsons; great great grandchildren, Lydia Short and Sawyer Samples and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Govern and Zula Lambert; her husband, Arvid Smith; two sons, Danny Smith and Dennis Smith; two brothers, Hewel Lambert and J W Lambert; one sister, Eutha Quay Switcher and one granddaughter, Ginger Renae Short.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
