Lawrence William Dull
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lawrence William Dull, 78, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christopher Manor in Holly Springs. A Family Memorial will be held at a later date. Services will be on August 10, 2020 2:00 p.m. at West TN State Veteran Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Burdine
TUPELO – Charlotte Burdine, 48, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2020, at Natchez Trace Parkway as the result of an automobile wreck in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be at 1 pm at Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Durell Marshall Spratt
AMORY – Durell Marshall Spratt, 35, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Durell Marshall Spratt was born to his late mother, Diane Spratt, on October 2, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.
Durell Spratt is survived by his uncle and aunt that reared him, Elder Willis and Della Dobbs; One daughter, Serenity A. Spratt; One brother, Jerome Spratt of Amory; and one sister, Kadedra Spratt of Amory.
The visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Freewill Gospel Temple. The service will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon at United Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Willis Dobbs officiating. The mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Rev. Lugene Walker
WATER VALLEY – Rev. Lugene Walker, 58, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Joe Rogers
PONTOTOC – Donald Joe Rogers, 61, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be at 1 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Edington Cemetery.
Major Hugh Adkins
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Major Hugh Adkins, 66, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at United House of Prayer Cemetery. Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.
Mother Bessie Louise Coppage
NEW ALBANY – Mother Bessie Louise Coppage, 74, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Walk through visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Cynthia Street
NETTLETON – Cynthia Street, 61, passed away on August 5, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Dorothy Killough
TUPELO – Dorothy Killough, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home- Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 10-11 am at Kesler Funeral Home- Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Doty Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tim Starling
MANTACHIE – Tim Starling, 55, passed away on August 5, 2020, at North Missisisppi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Terry Wayne Heard
BELDEN – Terry Wayne Heard, 56, passed away on August 5, 2020, at his home in Belden, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Patricia Shaw
HOLLY SPRINGS – Patricia Shaw, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Red Banks Baptist Church with a visitation at the church Friday 11:00 am until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.
Tom Evans
TUPELO – Legendary Tupelo pharmacist, civic and church leader and socialite, Thomas Irvin Evans, 73, met his Creator at 4:35 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. A full obituary will be on the Holland Funeral Directors web site (www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com) and in Friday’s Journal. A Sunset celebration of his life will be held at 7 PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Sanctuary at the Sadie J Farm, 2. 4 miles south of Plantersville on Hwy 6 (Steve Holland Family Farm). Other arrangements will be announced as soon as arranged. May God rest his wonderful soul!!
John Johnson
WINONA – John Johnson, 67, passed away on July 30, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Lindsey Diane Roberts Rushing
TUPELO – Lindsey Diane Roberts Rushing, 39, died on August 5, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Joseph Wilson
BOONEVILLE – Joseph Wilson, 34, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Hoyt Ray Floyd, Sr.
BALDWYN – Hoyt Ray Floyd, Sr., 74, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 9:00 a.m. until service time at Waters Funeral Home.
Syble Corrine Davis Thornton
BECKER – Syble Corrine Davis Thornton, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Garden Suites Assisted Living in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am graveside at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Ben Ruff
FULTON – Ben Ruff, 86, passed away on August 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Annie Sue Miller
TUPELO – Annie Sue Miller, 58, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
