Patrick Neal Sanders
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patrick Neal Sanders, 57, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, August 17 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Burley Lee Malone
ABBEVILLE – Burley Lee Malone, 59, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jeffrie Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday August 16, 2019 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Jeffrie Chapel Church Cemetery.
Mary L. Lambert
ABBEVILLE – Mary L. Lambert, 88, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Her home in Abbeville. Services will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Abbeville Cemetery. Burial will follow at Abbeville Cemetery.
Luerine Calmes
TUPELO – A retired Educator with the Lee County and the Tupelo Public School System passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on August 12, 2019.
She served faithfully and devoted at her life-long church, Spring Hill M.B. Church as a Sunday School Teacher, as part of the Financial Committee, Kitchen Committee, Missionary Society, the Harvest Day Committee.
A 1957 graduate of George Washington Carver High School later furthering her education by attending and graduating from Stillman College in Tuscalooas, AL., receiving a Master Degree from Mississippi State University. She was a former teacher for Seger’s High School in Shannon, MS, George Washington Carver High School, Tupelo High School.
Her Life and Legacy Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Spring Hill M.B. Church with Pastor Rickey Bolden, officiating. Interment will follow in the Porter’s Memorial Park. Viewing will be on Friday, August 26, 2019 at 5:00 until 7:00 at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Online condolence can be made to the Calmes Family at www.grayson-porters.com Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one brother Johnnie (Christine) Calmes of Tupelo, MS., several nephews and nieces, other relatives and formers students and dear friends that was dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Estella Calmes, one brother Walter Frank Calmes, her sister Elizabeth Ray, a nephew Alvin S. Calmes.
In-Lieu of Flowers the family requesting you to make a memorial donation to Spring Hill M.B. Church Kitchen /Youth Department at P.O. Box 574, Tupelo, MS. 38802
Dr. Gerald Martin Walden
TIPPAH COUNTY – Dr. Gerald Martin Walden, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 17 at 11 AM at Ripley Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Ripley Church of Christ. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walden family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
John Herrington
“Johnny” Flynt, Jr.
OXFORD – Mr. John Herrington “Johnny” Flynt, Jr., 70, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. The funeral service will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in North Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the church and again prior to the service beginning at 10:00. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Harrison Flynt of Oxford; a daughter Kathryn Flynt Smith and her husband, Steve of Hernando, MS; a son, John Herrington “Jay” Flynt, III and his wife, Emily of Albany, GA; his step-mother, Dot Flynt of Chunky, MS; seven grandchildren. Tyler Smith, Avery Flynt, Ally Flynt, Annalyse Flynt, Ashley Flynt, Asher Flynt and Carter Lynley Smith; a sister in law, Lynn Flynt and two women who are considered daughters by Johnny and Joann, Kristi Boxx and Thati Moreira.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Flynt’s memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655 or Ole Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Sammie Smith, 801 Twin Lakes Cove, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Jack Hamblin, Jr.
BALDWYN – Jack Hamblin, Jr., 95, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday noon until 5:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
Inez Chandler
MUSCLE SHOALS, ALABAMA – Inez Chandler, 81, passed away on August 14, 2019, at Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Willie McShan Riddle
UNION COUNTY – Willie McShan Riddle, 85, resident of New Albany, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday August 17 at 2 PM at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Restoration Worship Center. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Park in Tupelo.
Nelwyn “N.B.” Houston
BOONEVILLE – Nelwyn “N.B.” Houston, 84, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forked Oak Cemetery.
Edith Collier
BOUNDS COMMUNITY – Edith Inez Collier, 98, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Southern Magnolia Assisted Living Center in Golden. She was born September 29, 1920, in Itawamba County to Aldo Cleveland and Lavada Pearl Massey Pounders. She started her career working in ammunition factories in Birmingham during World War II and would later work at various factories in the local area, including Itawamba Manufacturing in Tremont. She would finish her career as director of the Bounds Headstart, where she was known as a strong advocate for all children. She was a member of Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school to both children and adults. She was a member of the Bounds RCDC and a charter member of the Bounds Homemakers Club. She enjoyed sewing and cooking in her younger years and was known for her prize-winning pickles and jellies.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with her nephew Bro. J.V. Davis, her pastor Bro. David Corum, and hospice chaplain Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Burks (Ralph) of Golden; two brothers, Bobby Pounders (Shirley) of Zion, IL, and Kenneth Pounders (Claudette) of Tremont; two sisters, Sue Summerford and Billie Faye Newby, both of Covington, IN; three grandchildren, Sunja Stuckey (Gideon) of Olive Branch, Suzanne Eades of Tupelo, and Bo Burks (Farrow) of Tallassee, AL; three great-granddaughters, Mary Grace Jones (Ben), Sophie Burks, and Robbie Champion; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Amos Gaitus Collier, who died in 2008; one grandson, Larry D. Eades, Jr.; her parents; and seven siblings, Leatha Elizabeth Pounders, Owen Pounders (Ouida), Burl Pounders (Ruby), Travis Pounders (Enola Fay), Grace Davis (R.V.), Margaret Inman (Evis), and Leon Pounders (Margie).
Pallbearers will be Gid Stuckey, Bo Burks, Gayre Pounders, Phillip Summerford, Brad Pounders, Mickey Russell, Mike Ferdina, and Terry Collier.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 457, Red Bay, AL 35570; or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 753, Fulton, MS 38843.
Condolences may be shared with the Collier family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Randy G. Poole
SMITHVILLE – Randy Grady Poole, 57, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at his residence in Amory. Born in Augusta, GA on December 21, 1961, he was a son of Theron and Kate Poole.
Randy graduated from Orange High School in Orange, California before enlisting into the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country for three years as a supply specialist with the Armed Forces. After an honorable discharge, Randy worked with the postal service for ten years. He and his wife then started a landscaping company named A&R Lawncare.
Randy lived his life with the notion of always being a part of something bigger than him. It’s safe to say that he dedicated his life to being a public servant. In his younger days, he dedicated much of his time to various youth ministries. Randy was also a member of several volunteer fire departments. He even jumpstarted the Christian outreach project, Project 100Million, which aims at reaching one hundred million people worldwide through the Gospel.
In his free time, Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and landscaping. His priority in life, however, was serving others. He adored his family and loved them very much. He will be dearly missed, but the memories he made with his family will live on in their hearts forever.
Randy is survived by his mother, Kate Poole; loving wife, Anna McCament, Amory; sons, Dr. Aaron Poole (Joetta Brashear), Jackson, Michael Poole (Alia Hodnett), Tupelo; grandchildren, Veronica Poole, Alistair Poole, Chrystian B.; brother, Joey Poole (Sue), Amory; and nieces and nephews, Derek, Eric, and Cindy Poole.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Smithville Baptist Church, with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Aaron Poole, Michael Poole, Derek Poole, Joey Poole, and Eric Poole.
