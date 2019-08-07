Janis Leigh Howell
TUPELO – Janis Leigh Howell, 69, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. A native and life-long resident of Tupelo, she was born December 19, 1949 to Cal Hulett and Pauline “Polly” Carrie Rice Howell. In 1967, she graduated from Tupelo High School and went on to earn both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the Mississippi University for Women. During Operation Desert Storm, she was called to active duty in the United States Navy Reserves. Janis began her 30 year career as a nursing instructor at Itawamba Community College the second year of the nursing program’s establishment following her career as an ER Nurse from 1972 until 1982. After her retirement in 2012, she was recognized for her excellence in nursing by the establishment of the Janis Howell Nursing Excellence Award which is given annually to one student who exemplifies commitment to nursing, professionalism and excellence. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son, James “Bubba” Howell and his wife, Roxanne, of Cleburne, Texas; sister, Paula Blackwell and her husband, Brian, of Helotes, Texas; and three grandchildren, Alex, Adam and Michelle Howell of Cleburne.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Tupelo Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bob Maynard
TUPELO – Robert “Bob” Maynard, 83, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of the Tupelo area, he was born December 19, 1935 to A. P. “Dep” and Addie Grace McFarland Maynard and was a 1954 graduate of Tupelo High School. In 1955, he joined the United States Army and served until 1957 when he joined the Mississippi National Guard and retired as Sergeant First Class in 1996. After being discharged from the regular Army, he received his Associates degree in business from Itawamba Junior College. Soon after, he began working for Murdock Financial which transferred him to Memphis, Tennessee and Cleveland. In 1969, he married Joan Bennett. In 1971, he began working for Malone and Hyde with Quality Stamps and remained with them until 1988 when he purchased the Breeze-N convenience store on North Gloster Street which he owned and operated until 2002. Bob was lovingly referred to by his customers as “Mr. Bob”, a moniker he retained throughout the remainder of his life. He had also worked several years as a loan officer for Community Mortgage and 13 years as the dairy manager at Todd’s Big Star before his retirement in October 2018. In his retirement, he was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Bob never met a stranger. He loved telling jokes, sharing amusing stories and enjoyed caring for his Chihuahua, Pete. He was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church for over 70 years where he was active with the Faith Visitation Ministry.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Joan Bennett Maynard of Belden; daughter, Bobbi Maynard Kellum and her husband, Tom of Tupelo; son, Bennett Maynard of Saltillo; four grandchildren, John Thomas Kellum, Neilly Maynard Kellum, Andrew Bennett Maynard and Clay Thomas Maynard; sister, Linda Maynard Riley of Tupelo; two brothers, Danny Maynard and Mike Maynard both of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce Grissom, Carolyn Furr; and five brothers, Jim, Herschel, Richard and Charles Maynard.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Dr. Chuck Hampton officiating and Rev. David Smith. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be John Thomas Kellum, Andrew Bennett Maynard, Clay Thomas Maynard, Kirk Shelton, Tommy Newell, Jordan Shelton and Billy Burks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Vishal Sachdev and the men of the Kilgo Sunday School Class at Harrisburg Baptist Church.
The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101 or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jenny Johnson
MARIETTA – A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Frances Virginia “Jenny” Wallis Johnson, 77 of Marietta, MS. is set for Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS., with interment to follow in Kirkville Cemetery in Marietta, MS. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm and Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Bro. Bill Adams, Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Randy Clark will officiate the service.
Mrs. Johnson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was born July 3, 1942 in Prentiss County, MS to Waymon B. Wallis and Ethel May Calvary Wallis. She was a homemaker and retired from Lane Industries where she was a factory worker. She was a member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS.
Jenny is survived by her son, Shannon Ray Johnson (Leslie) of Baldwyn, MS; her daughters, Sandra Rae Johnson of Marietta, MS and Vickie Reed Johnson Windham (Ricky) of Mantachie, MS; 5 grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Abbey Johnson, Jimmy Ricky Windham II MD and Tyler Reed Windham (Morgan); her sisters, Louise Wallis Michael of Baldwyn, MS and Kathryn Wallis Johnson of Marietta, MS; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Jessie Reed Johnson; her father, Waymon B. Wallis; her mother, Ethel May Calvary Wallis; her brother, Arlin Wallis ; her sister, Eddie May Spencer and her brothers-in-law, Rex C. Johnson and Vaughn Michael. Pallbearers will be Mike Wilburn, Joe Roberts, Eddie Scott, Ralph Roberts, Junior Smith and Buck Edge. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Building Fund at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jenny Johnson.
Shirley Luster
RIPLEY – Shirley Luster, 56, passed away on August 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Dorothy Newcomb
MANTACHIE – Dorothy Newcomb, 71, passed away on August 7, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Maybell Parker
BYHALIA – Maybell Parker, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home also Thursday 9:00 am until service.
Joe Bailey
SALTILLO – Joe Morrow Bailey, 80, died Wednesday August 7, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was retired from the car business and was a member of the North MS Cruiser Car Club. He enjoyed restoring old cars and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, he was a Baptist.Services will be Friday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Green officiating burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Alice Faye Bailey of Saltillo, his daughter Alicia Payne (Dan) of Saltillo, his son Brian Bailey (Rebecca) of Saltillo his sister Angeline Patton of Saltillo, 2 Grandchildren Jack Bailey and Emma Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elzie & Fannie Ruth Bailey.Pall Bearers will be George Blaylock, Ed Blaylock, Danny Bailey, Mark White, Jackie Martin, Milton Haddon, Earl Stone and Doug Harrison.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be members of the North MS Cruiser Car Club and Jimmy Dale Herring.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
Patricia Hudson
GRENADA – Patricia Hudson, 58, passed away on August 7, 2019, at her residence in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Coldwater.
Karen Michael
CORINTH – Karen Michael, 64, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 until 2:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery.
Josephine Wilson
OXFORD – Josephine Wilson, 77, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Tallahatchie Oxford MB Association. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at New Salem M.B. Church Cemetery.
Michael Leech
FULTON – Michael Leech, 41, passed away on August 7, 2019, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Terry Burns
BOONEVILLE – Terry Burns, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday morning from 9:00 until 11:00 at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Faye Gable
ECRU – Glenda Faye Gable, 81, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her home. She was born January 27, 1938 in Stringer, MS to John Timothy and Willie Geneva Moffett Jones. She graduated from Stringer High School where she was voted most likely to succeed and as a star basketball player. She then attended and graduated from the University of Southern MS. She worked in food service for many years, working for Servomation Refreshments and NMMC. She was a longtime member of both Calvary Baptist Church and Hope Church. She volunteered her time at the outpatient surgery at NMMC. She enjoyed playing bunko with her friends. She loved southern gospel music and was an accomplished pianist. She loved to travel and loved Germany so much that she made two trips.
Services will be 2 PM Friday, August 9, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scooter Noland officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Lisa D. Chappell of Mesa, AZ and James (Reggie) Gable (Teresa) of Ecru; one sister, Becky Parker (Mack) of Stringer; four grandchildren, Heather Gable Dennis (Quintin), Justin Turner, Autumn Brook Gable and Isaac Gable; six great-grandchildren, Julian, Jakson, Ellie, Abbie, Cali and Keagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reggie M. Gable; a daughter, Carolyn Turner; one brother, Ralph Jones and her mother-in-law, Irene Gable.
Pallbearers will be Sam Thomas, Eric Pittman, Ben Patterson, Jody Gibson, Jim Chrestman and Artis Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 Thursday and 1 – 2 Friday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Doris M. Harrell
WEST POINT – Doris M. Harrell, 96, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at The Arrington in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.
Sylvia M. Kyle
TUPELO – Sylvia M. Kyle, 81, passed away on August 7, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kay Hussey Anglin
MOOREVILLE – Kay Hussey Anglin, 68, passed away on August 7, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dr. James B. “Jim” Alford
TUPELO – Dr. James B. “Jim” Alford, 67, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues,
Francis Denver
“Fiddle” Wright
SMITHVILLE – Francis Denver “Fiddle” Wright, 91, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 11:00 AM at the Smithville Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens.
DeAnne Jo Turner
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – DeAnne Jo Turner, 50, resident of Ecru, passed away on August 2, 2019, at her residence in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Kenneth Tutor
PONTOTOC – Kenneth Tutor, 86, passed away on August 7, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
