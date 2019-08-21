John “Buddy”
Howard Elliott
PONTOTOC – John “Buddy” Howard Elloitt, 73, passed away August 21, 2019 at his home. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved watching racing. He was a truck driver and diesel mechanic and enjoyed being a part of Steve Russell Racing for many years. Buddy also served in the U.S. Army in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Elliott; his children, Lisa Sartin(Lynn) of Pontotoc, Cheryl Frazier(Mel Webster) of Tupelo, and Kelly Elliott(Deanna)of Brandon; seven grandkids, Cody Sparks, Trenda Sparks, Stephen Sparks, Haley Sartin, all of Pontotoc, Peyton Elliott, Conner Elliott,and Hayden Elliott, all of Brandon, one sister, Sandra Sneed(Jackie) of Ingomar; two brothers, Bobby Guinn Elliott of Alabama and Jeff Elliott(Tina) of Pontotoc, and four great grandkids, Carrson Dillard, Amara Donaldson, Haleigh Williams and Jaxon Sparks.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard”Hub” and Earline Elliott.
Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Peyton Elliott, Lynn Sartin, Mel Webster, Travis and Garrett Pound, Joey Swords and Jason Allred.
Honorary Pallbearers: Cody and Stephen Sparks, and Conner and Hayden Elliott.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 5-7 PM and Friday, August 23, 1 PM until service time.
Myra A Elliott
TUPELO – Myra A Elliott, 82, passed away on August 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Marvin Donaldson
PRAIRIE – Marvin Donaldson, 82, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Aug 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Nebo M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo.
Rodney Darrell Lee
ABBEVILLE – Rodney Darrell Lee, 48, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Friday August 23, 2019 with visitations from 2:00-4:00 at Serenity Williams Funeral Home in Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Wilma Moore Burks
AMORY – Wilma Burks, 86, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, Mississippi. Born on October 4, 1932, in Fulton, MS she was the daughter of Claude B. Moore and Minnie K Moore.
Wilma attended Clay Elementary School in Fulton, then attended Smithville schools and finally she graduated from Hatley High School. She worked in many jobs during her lifetime. She worked in the Garment Industry, as a Teacher’s Assistant in the Amory Schools, at Penthouse Furniture, at Piggly Wiggly and lastly she retired from ITT. At work, some of her close friends were Ann Smith, Mike Todd, Frank Gaddy, Ben Howell and Mike Beasley. She had a great work ethic and believed that one should work hard and give an honest day’s work for their wages.
She married the love of her life, Redus Burks, and together they were blessed by God with a son as well as a daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Her love of family and her faith were very important to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory and she enjoyed her class, Grace Sunday School Class. She loved the Lord, read her Bible often, and used her God given talents, like cooking, to serve and bless others. She was a member of the Eastern Star #41. She loved to help with Regional Rehab Golf Tournaments and fundraising events, such as Walk America, where she served alongside with her granddaughter Victoria.
In her free time, Wilma liked to get outside or travel with her husband. She enjoyed working in her yard with her plants and in the flower beds. She also liked to get out on the open road by cruising on her son’s motorcycle in her younger years. Wilma listened to Country Music and spent many precious hours with her family and treasured granddaughter, Victoria.
It is with comfort, that her family realizes she is now with her Savior and her husband. Her presence will be greatly missed yet the memories she will last forever.
Wilma is survived by her son, Terry L Burks (Debra), Amory, granddaughter, Victoria L Burks; brother, Dwight Moore, Hatley; sisters-in-law, Ruth Knight, Fran Burks, and Monda Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Redus Burks, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Billy Moore.
A funeral service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at 3 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019, with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Burial will be in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be David Baker, Robert Godfrey, Phil Moore, Jerry Cantrell, Jimmy Gray, Buddy Carlisle, and Randall Wigginton. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Grace Sunday School Class, Members of the Eastern Star, Jimmy Cantrell, Bobby McGonagill, and the nurses and staff at Diversicare.
Visitation will be from 12-2:45 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home in Amory.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Regional Rehab Center, Tupelo, MS.
Kip Allen Owens
BRUCE – Kip Allen Owens, 54, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Fri-23 Aug 2019- 1 PM at Jackson Chapel MB Church -Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Fri. 23 Aug. 2019 11 AM – 1 PM at Jackson Chapel MB Church-go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery-Vardaman, MS.
Roger Jane Floyd
GUNTOWN – Roger Jane Floyd, 72, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home in Guntown after a long illness. She was retired and she was a member of Maple Springs Church of God.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Dunaway and Bro. Tommy Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Roger Brooks (Sonya) of Guntown; daughters, Rhonda Jennings (Tommy) of Magee and Angie Turner of Guntown; (6) grandchildren, Summer Thomas (David), Corye Jennings (Mona), Kristen Brooks (Hunter), Hunter Brooks (Brooke), Kelsey Thrasher (Bryson) and Josh Williams; (6) great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Nellie Ellis; father, Eddie Ellis, Husband, Earl Floyd and a sister, Sue Hankins.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Floyd, Jonathan Johnson, Brad Johnson, Davie Johnson, Aaron Floyd and Dalton Floyd.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
Patricia Miller
BOONEVILLE – Patricia “Trish” Miller, 55, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence in Moss Point, MS. She was born in Prentiss County on September 7, 1963, to Freeman H. Stokes and Bernice Moore Stokes. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and being outside in the sunshine. She loved going to church, and spending time with family.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will start at 10:00 AM and go till service time on Friday. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Miller, Jr. (Julie) of Booneville; two daughters, Misty Miller Copeland (Jordan) of Booneville and Amanda Long of Moss Point; sisters, Linda Padgett, Betty Pitts, both of Booneville, and Lisa Stewart (Mike Byrd) of Grandbay, Al; grandchildren, Austyn Long of Mobile, AL, Brooklyn Vanderford of Corinth, Eli Copeland, Tucker Ray Miller, Macy Mae Miller and Baby Boy Copeland all of Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gary F. Stokes and Ricky D. Stokes.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Maxine Leatherwood
RIENZI – Maxine Leatherwood, 92, passed away on August 21, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Lincoln Dodds
BOONEVILLE – Lincoln Dodds, 21 months, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 5:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kemps Chapel Cemetery.
Cornelius Neil McKay
ASHLAND – Cornelius Neil McKay, 61, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday August 24, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Ashland High School Auditorium 17 School St. Ashland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday August 23, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Harris Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Joe Parks, Jr
NEW ALBANY – Joe Clyde Parks Jr. died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was 91 years old.
Joe was born in New Albany, Mississippi, on February 12, 1928. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1946, going on to attend Millsaps College and graduate from the University of Mississippi in 1950. After being drafted into the Army, he served during the Korean War in Tokyo at the Hardy Barracks from 1952-55.
After returning home, Joe married Joyce Nell Freeman in 1957. He started work at Parks Chevrolet in 1955, became one of two owners in 1972, and retired in 1984. Joe also served BNA Bank as a board member from 1975-2013.
In his life, tastes, and demeanor, Joe embodied a classic elegance unmatched in modern times. In addition to collecting unique works from local artists, Joe had a passion for global travel, sharing adventures in more than a dozen countries with his family and friends, and he continued to travel to Bangkok, his favorite destination, as recently as his ninetieth birthday. He also enjoyed a rich social life, and, along with Joyce, practiced a warm, inclusive hospitality that brought people together and helped new arrivals make New Albany their home.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Nell Freeman Parks; his parents, Joe Clyde Parks Sr. and Sarah Erin Ford Parks; his brother, Thomas Newt Parks; and an infant sibling, James Ford Parks.
He is survived by his sister, Julia Olennea Parks Barkley; his daughter, Patrice Parks Smith (wife of John Britt Smith); his son, Joe Clyde Parks III (husband of Mark Anthony McElroy); his grandchildren, Anderson Parks Smith (husband of Vance Rebarchak Smith), Peyton Britt Smith (husband of Paula Marincola Smith), and Walter Freeman Smith; his great-grandchildren, Dorothea Josephine Smith, Julia Catherine Smith, Louisa Davenport Smith, Mary Parks Smith, and James Britt Smith; and his nieces, Julia Lynn Barkley McAlilly, Donna Carole Barkley Roberts, and Camille Parks Barkley.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 22, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday, August 23, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of New Albany sanctuary. Joe’s funeral service, followed by a brief graveside service at the New Albany City Cemetery, will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of New Albany, where Joe was a life-long member and sang in the choir for more than 45 years.
Officiants at the service will be Bishop William T. McAlilly of the Nashville Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church, the Reverend Doctor Christopher T. McAlilly of the Oxford University United Methodist Church, and the Reverend Doctor Timothy Prather of the First United Methodist Church of New Albany. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Thomas F. Barkley, Ray Collins, Bill Daniel, Allen Jackson, Dr. Kelton McClinton, Kenny Owen, Bob Spencer, and Miguel Tirado. Honorary pallbearers are board members of BNA Bank, including Dr. Thomas F. Barkley, James R. Collins, Dr. Sam J. Creekmore III, Gregory D. Pirkle, William O. Rutledge III, and Vance Witt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of New Albany.
In honor of Mr. Parks’ service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
