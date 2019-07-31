Franklin Roosevelt Henderson
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Franklin Roosevelt Henderson, 71, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Truth & Worship New World Ministries 4150 Hwy 15 North Blue Mountain, MS. Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Jessie W
‘Ba Bother’ Gilbert
NEW ALBANY – Jessie W ‘Ba Bother’ Gilbert, 73, passed away on July 30, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Vester Ray Williams
TREMONT – Vester Ray Williams, 63, passed away on July 31, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Mr Eddie Ewing
VERONA – Mr Eddie Ewing, 61, passed away on July 30, 2019, at North Miss Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Adelia Bartholomae
SALTILLO – Adelia Bartholomae, 82, died July 30, 2019, at her residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Terry Lee Spencer
NEW ALBANY – Terry Lee Spencer, 55, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday August 2, 2019 12 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 10:00 – 11:45 at the funeral home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Charles Lewis
OKOLONA – Charles Lewis, 76, died July 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo.
Leon Black
MOOREVILLE – Leon Black, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in Mooreville. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Piece officiating. Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery.
Barbara Rowe
THAXTON – Barbara Ann Williams Rowe, 80, passed away on July 30, 2019, after battling an extended illness. She lived a rich life blessed with family and friends and will be greatly missed and always loved. Barbara was born on November 13, 1938 to Harvey and Hazel Williams in Augusta, Georgia. She was married to Edward P. Rowe Sr for 64 years and together they had 6 children.
Barbara retired from Whirlpool Corp in Oxford and before had worked for many years at Harco Pharmacy in New Albany. She and her husband Ed, retired to the Thaxton community where they enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, boating at Pickwick Lake, taking care of their dog Rowdy and spending time with family. She was a devout wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, friend and Christian.
Barbara was preceded in death by a brother; Ron “Bubba” Williams and her parents Harvey R. and Hazel Williams. She leaves behind her children: Pam (Mark) Brann, Steve (Tamara) Rowe, Linda (Chris) Heaton, Lori (Barney) Hodges, Perry (Kathy) Rowe, and Amy (Bob) Mercier, a sister Debbie (Mike) Long; a sister-in-law Norma Williams; a special family friend, Jimmy Box, respectfully known as “Big Brother”; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at United Funeral Service in New Albany from 11 am-2 pm with funeral services beginning at 2 pm in the chapel. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
R.H. Allen
BLUE SPRINGS – R.H. Allen, 89, passed away on July 31, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Geraldine Payne
TUPELO – Geraldine Payne, 85, died July 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Germantown, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Myrtle Mercer
ATHENS COMMUNITY – Myrtle Ann Head Mercer, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Born in Amory on October 21, 1958, she was a daughter to Bill and Ann Lillie Heard Head. She attended Greenwood Springs School and was a life-long resident of the Athens and Quincy communities. Her hobbies included fishing and sewing, but her favorite time spent was with her grandchildren. Prior to her becoming a homemaker, she worked in the commissary at the Columbus Air Force Base.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Mercer of Athens; son, Harvey Wallace (Jennifer) of Athens; one daughter, Lola Cockerham of Athens; one brother, Jake Head (Elaine); grandchildren, Tyler Lee, Lorionna Lee, Samuel Wallace, Kelsey Wallace, Layla Cockerham, and Tavern Cockerham; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Head; two sisters, Billie May Harris and Charlotte Head.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 4 until service time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
