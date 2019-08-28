Donna Glaspie
PITTSBORO – Donna Glaspie, 50, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2 pm at New Hope C.O.G.I.C.
Josephine Harris
ABERDEEN – Josephine Harris, 56, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon at Bethel M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen.
Earlie Mae Whitfield
AMORY – Earlie Mae Whitfield, 66, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at NMMC in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 pm at Victory Temple. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30 2019 from 4-6 pm at Victory Temple.
Louise Howell
ABERDEEN – Louise Howell, 91, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen.
Micah Moore
PONTOTOC – Micah Moore, 22, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 pm at New Hope C.O.G.I.C. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019, 1 PM – 2 PM at New Hope C.O.G.I.C. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Helen McFadden
AMORY – Mrs. Helen McFadden was born in Okolona, MS on August 30, 1931. She graduated from Monroe County Training School and worked at Gilmore Memorial Hospital as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant until she retired. She married Gola McFadden, Jr.
She accepted Christ in her life at a early age and joined Miracle Revival Center with her family under the leadership of Rev. George Crawford. She remained a lifelong member.
Helen was a loving Mother.
She’s survived by eight beautiful children: Patsy Howard, Mary Murray, Margaret Jah (Mohamed), Lee McFadden, Ida Swearnigen (Dwight), Shirley McFadden, Richard McFadden, & Michael McFadden; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday at Miracle Revival Center in Amory, MS at 1 p.m. The body will lie in state one hour before the service. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be at the church Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Jackson Mortuary of Aberdeen, MS is in charge of the services.
Billy Wayne Prentiss
JUMPERTOWN – Billy Wayne Prentiss, 54, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday at 3:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 until service time. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
Orean Aldridge
BOONEVILLE – Orean Aldridge, 97, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cotton Springs Cemetery.
Rev. Shandle Lynn Howell
PONTOTOC – Rev. Shandle Lynn Howell, 48, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Avenue New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery, Ecru. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Margaret Spradling
FULTON – Margaret McDonald Spradling, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Dogwood Plantation in Fulton. She was born April 22, 1927 to the late Charles Escal McDonald and the late Ivery Snow McDonald. She retired from McDonald-Douglas after 30 years of service. She was a member of Nettleton Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to worship and also enjoyed crocheting.
Services will be 4:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 with Ministers Jeff Bates and Jimmy Bates officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 Friday all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Cotton) Moore of Nettleton; 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stanley Richard Spradling, son, Richard Spradling, and 4 siblings.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ronnie Rooker
TUPELO – Ronnie Rooker, 63, passed away on August 28, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Johnny Mack Park
PLANTERSVILLE – Johnny Mack Park, 64, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Sunday September 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Unity Presbyterian Church cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jeremy Allen Voyles
HOUSTON – Jeremy Allen Voyles, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 6, 1986 in Tupelo, MS to Billy Dean Voyles and Anita Carol Gillespie Voyles of Houston. He was a member of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’’s Department, a DARE instructor, a Mason, a Deacon and member of Parkway Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, Billy Dean Voyles and Anita Carol Gillespie Voyles of Houston; his wife, Audrey Claire Uhiren Voyles of Houston; two daughters, Arrington Claire Voyles and Lola James Voyles of Houston; two brothers, Corey Voyles (Terri Lynn) of Madison, Tyler Voyles of TN; one sister, Chastity Mincy (Elliot) of Mantee; In-laws, Tony and Deanna Uhiren of Houston; one brother-in-law, Ben Uhiren (Carlye) of Tupelo; six nieces and nephews, Lauren Mincy, Lucus Mincy, Collins and Maddyn Voyles, Paslay Bell and Rhone Uhiren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Johnie Gillespie and Jessie and Louise Voyles; a cousin, Brian Payne; a nephew, Rush Voyles; and a uncle, Tracy Voyles.
Pallbearers will be James Meyers, Keith Roberson, Michael Fowler, Curt Meyers, Bradley Allen, Ben Uhiren, Charles Porter, Zane Thomas and John Ellison. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, Houston Police Department, North MS Narcotics, David and Charles Voyles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Dept. DARE Fund. Or to Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
William Henson
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Henson, 90, passed away on August 27, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Archie Lee Carouthers
OKOLONA – Archie Lee Carouthers, 76, passed away on August 27, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
John Crabtree
TUPELO – John Crabtree, age 90, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 .m. at Cockrell Funeral Home Chapel, Macon, MS. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery in Macon, MS. Memorials may be made Salem Cemetery Fund, 23 Hunter St., Macon, MS 39341, the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801 or a charity of your choice.
John was born on March 24, 1929, to C.T. and Vera Moore Crabtree in Macon, MS. He was the second of four brothers. He graduated from Macon High School, enlisted in the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1953. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. He married Gloria Adams on October 24, 1956. Shortly after marriage they moved to Tupelo, and he commuted to New Albany, Mississippi, where he worked for the same company for thirty- seven years.
John was a longtime member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman in his youth. He later took pleasure in gardening, gun collecting, and going to auctions and sales. For years, he lovingly took care of his wife while she battled cancer, and, after her passing, took care of his sister-in-law, Helen, in her last years of life. He was always available to help anyone who needed him. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty eight years, Gloria Crabtree; two brothers, Robert Crabtree and his wife Faith, and Frank Crabtree as well as, his sister-in-law, Helen Aycock and husband, Ellis.
Survivors include his son John Michael Crabtree and his wife Alicia of Tupelo, Mississippi; his brother, Theodore Crabtree of Macon; his sister-in-law Elsie Crabtree of Macon and his sister-in-law, Nancy James and her husband J.W. of Starkville, MS.
