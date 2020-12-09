Betty Carolyn Culpepper
PONTOTOC – Betty Carolyn Culpepper, 68, passed away November 30, 2020 at her home. She was a graduate of Algoma High School, a member of Midway Baptist Church, and retired from Rex Ashley and Company after 30 years. She loved her family with all her heart.
She is survived by her favorite daughter, Carey Cossey (Brad); her two sons, Craig Burger and Jason Burger; four grandchildren, Ariel Burger Ray (Jon), Alyssa Burger, Logan Burger, and Mac Cossey.
She was preceded in death by her Dad, James Culpepper; mom, Marie Warren; sister, Suzy Culpepper; and brother, David Culpepper.
Services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jamie Culpepper, Allen Brown, Logan Burger, Mac Cossey, James Silver, and Tommy Aydha.
Visitation will be Friday, December 11th, 5-8 PM and Saturday, December 12th, 1 PM until service time.
Paul Maurice Bailey
TUPELO – Paul Maurice Bailey, 36, passed away Saturday, December 6, 2020, in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS.
Yolonda Malone
HOUSTON – Yolonda Malone, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. No services schedule at this time. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. (associatedfuneral.com). Our family at Associated are very honored to serve the Malone family.
Sharon Cherita LeSure
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sharon Cherita LeSure, 51, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hopewell # 2 Church Cemetery, 249 Hwy 313 East, Holly Springs, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel.
Rebecca “Becky” Tapp Sullivan
TIPPAH COUNTY – Rebecca “Becky” Tapp Sullivan, 55, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Nichol Howell
NEW ALBANY – Nichol Howell, 42, passed away on December 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bruce Patterson
CORINTH – Bruce Patterson, 70, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Memorial services will be on December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Arlene Hall
OKOLONA – Lois Arlene Phillips Hall, at almost 97 years, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Born into a farm family on December 14, 1923 in Mississippi County, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Arlie Lee Phillips and Era Emma Maharrey Phillips. She survived the Great Floods of 1927 and 1937 in the Mississippi River Delta. On March 9, 1946, she married Woodrow Wilson Hall who died November 26, 1987 and they made Okolona their home the rest of their lives. Arlene was a master seamstress working years at Delta Trouser and retiring from Futorian. She loved to cook, and especially loved baking, and enjoyed reading her Bible, doing puzzles, and working with her flowers in her yard. She loved her family and grandchildren, her neighbors, and her church family at the Gatlin Street Church of Christ and was always there to help. She was a quiet, soft spoken woman with great values.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Ministers Mickey Beam and Doyce Britt officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon – service time on Friday only at the Okolona chapel.
Arlene is survived by her sons, Larry Hall (Patricia) and Jerry Hall (Sue & Emily) of Okolona, and daughters Melinda Simmons of Woodland; her twin nephews, whom she help raised, Ronnie and Donnie Phillips of Missouri; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her special friends, Allen and Pat Lockhart, Dell Maharrey, Mary Ann Thompson and Teen Coats Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Woodrow; daughter, Brenda Hall Jolly (George); granddaughter, Tina Hall Witcher (Robbie); her brother, James Phillips (Mabel); and dear friends, Sarah Gordon, Ruth McCoy, Alma Armstrong, Louise Moseley, Cleo Gann, and Janette Franklin.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
William Amos Lawman
LAKE PIOMINGO/AUBURN COMMUNITY – William Amos Lawman died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was 83. Born April 2, 1937, in DeValls Bluff, Arkansas, he was the son of William Ernest Lawman and Mary Mildred McClung Lawman. He was raised as a Methodist and served in the Air Force for four years. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Warwick Electronics in Forrest City, Arkansas before he and his family moved to Tupelo in 1977 when he became co-owner of Tupelo Oil Co. He was married to the love of his life, Loretta Faye “Rita” Griffin Lawman, who passed away in 2018. He was a proud member of what he called Gaye’s Piomingo Market Breakfast Club. He enjoyed carpentry work, tinkering with car engines and was an avid hunter and fisherman in both Mississippi and Arkansas.
A private family graveside service will be held at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Amos is survived by his daughters, Cindy Bates of Saltillo, Renee Lawman of Lake Piomingo, and Jodie Burnette (Greg) of Mooreville, and his special God-given son, Ralph Jolley of Lake Piomingo; grandchildren, Amanda Berthay (Ryan), Caleb Lawman (Samantha), Richard Kent (Ashton), Emma Lawman, and Jae Burnette; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Brantley, Ava Lilly, William and Caroline; his sister, Ernestine Daniels (Charles) of Cabot, Arkansas; and special brother-in-law, Bobby Griffin (Pam) of Bryant, Arkansas. He loved “his girls” at Rosewood and the family would like to thank them for the love and care they showed him.
Memorials in honor of Amos may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Nada E. Heavener
TUPELO – Nada Heavener, 83, entered her heavenly home December, 5, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born to Truett Heavener and Katie Mae Hutchison Heavener. Nada grew up in Tippah County, graduating from Palmer High School. She went on to attend NEMCC and later received a B.S. Degree from Blue Mountain College and a Master’s Degree from MS State University.
Nada Moved from Tippah County to Tupelo to begin her teaching career. For 31 years she taught 3rd grade at Rankin Elementary School. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Nada was an avid supporter of the city and schools of Tupelo. How she enjoyed attending football and baseball games played by Brent and his friends! Also, bringing her much pleasure were her four canine babies: Jr, Sue Ellen, Monica and Bella.
Being single she devoted her life to the teaching profession and most of all to the children who were blessed to have had her as their 3rd grade teacher. Nada superbly taught academics, but she also instilled positive, valuable traits in her children. Recently, an adult stated that “Miss Heavener” was one of his most caring teachers and that he knew she really cared for him as a “little human being” back in 1962. Nada was honored as “Teacher of the Year” during her time at Rankin.
She loved the following: “A hundred years from now, it won’t matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of car I drove...But the world may be a better place because I made a difference in the life of a child.”
Nada is survived by a sister, Elizabeth B. Pullam of Ripley; special nieces: JoBeth Akins (Ken) of Ripley, Meg Bruce of Tupelo, Lisa Sandroni (Todd) of Tupelo; a special nephew, Brent Heavener (Abby) of Jackson, MS and great nephews: Kinnon and Benjamin Akins of Ripley; Ray and Will Sandroni of Tupelo; and great niece: Mary Thornton Heavener of Jackson, MS; special cousins: Jimmy Harrington of Tupelo, and Billie Martin of Dallas, TX.
Preceded in death by her parents; and her precious brother: Ronnie Heavener in 2016.
There will be a service for special friends and family, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Palmer Baptist Church in Ripley, with Bro. Michael Baker officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will follow in Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Luke McAlpin, J. C. Kendrick, Shane Harrington, Brent McMillin, Todd Sandroni, and Ken Akins.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Heavener family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Adam Vickery
PONTOTOC – Adam Vickery, 45, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home. He was born May 30, 1975 to Dennis Aldrich and Connie Wicker Vickery in Idaho. He enjoyed doing carpentry work, fishing, skiing, hiking, camping and being outdoors. He was veteran of the US Marine Corp where he proudly served his country in many campaigns.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Susan Vickery, son; Jacob Vickery, 2 daughters; Samantha Vickery and Addison Vickery, all of Pontotoc, his parents; Dennis Aldrich of ID, and Connie Vickery of UT, step father; Dennis (Jody) Vickery of UT, sisters; Sarah Vickery, Bridgette Aldrich, and Brittney Aldrich, and 1 brother; Jason (Eli) Vickery of ID.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Vickery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Christina “Tina” Faye Richardson
RIPLEY – Christina “Tina” Faye Bass Richardson, 40, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on March 28, 1980, to Barry Neil Bass and Cindy Neal Bass in New Albany, MS. She was a Homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.
Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home with Bro. Timmy Bass officiating.
Burial will follow in Jacobs Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.
Tina is survived by her husband: Keith Allan Richardson of Ripley, MS; her father: Barry Neil Bass (his wife: Nikki Bass) of Ripley, MS; her Mother: Cindy Neal Bates (her husband: Milton Bates) of Michie, TN; two sons: Briar Richardson and Braxton Richardson both of Ripley, MS; one sister: Tiffany Wilbanks (Justin Shane) of Falkner, MS; one step-sister: Danielle Wilbanks (Patrick) of Ripley, MS; three nieces: Shannon Wilbanks, Jolie Wilbanks, Shelbi Wilbanks; one nephew: Justin Wilbanks.
Preceded in death by one niece: Olivia Wilbanks.
Pallbearers will be Billy Richardson, Chad Newby, Michael Hurt, Preston Hurt, Tammy Hurt, Steven Whitt.
Expressions of sympathy for the Richardson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Dexter Thrasher
FULTON – Dexter Thrasher, 93, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 22, 1927 to the late Jewel Webster Thrasher and the late Elvie Rawlins Thrasher. He retired from AMC Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he proudly and bravely served his country in WWII. He enjoyed gardening, working outdoors, being a shade tree mechanic, and was known as a jack of all trades.
Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Jane Lucille Thrasher of Fulton, 2 daughters; Sue (Mark) Waldoch of Delafield, WI, and Cindy Thrasher of Euless, TX, 1 son; James Thrasher of Fulton, Grandchildren; Chris Davidson, Jennifer (Eric) Mumbower, Katie Waldoch, Frederick Jackson, Felicia Jackson, Jay Thrasher, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, and 1 sister; Emma Lou Wilson of Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jewel Webster and Elvie Thrasher, 2 brothers; Hubert and Richard Thrasher, and 2 sisters; Eunice Bishop, and Onesta Pannel.
Pallbearers will be Big John Schmidt, John Schmidt, Roger Timms, Jason Farley, Micky Thrasher, and Ricky Thrasher.
Honorary pallbearers will be Reid Smith, Donnie McDonald, and Steve Thrasher.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James C. Rogers
TUPELO – James C. Rogers, 76, passed away on December 9, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Patricia Bady
RED BANKS – Patricia Bady, 59, passed away on December 9, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Carl Gattis
TUPELO – Carl Gattis, 78, died on December 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Ralph Hawkins, Jr.
MOOREVILLE – Ralph Edward Hawkins, Jr. died peacefully at his daughter’s residence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was 55. He was a machine operator for 29 years for Andy Hodges Hodges Construction. He enjoyed fishing and having huge cookouts and fish frys for his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a big family man who loved his friends and family dearly.
A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time.
He leaves behind 2 daughters and one son, Cherish Enis (Phillip) of Pontotoc, Kayla Fuentes (Ronnie) of Baton Rouge, LA, Ralph Hawkins, III of Pontotoc; two sisters and one brother, Julia Jeffreys (Don) of Booneville, Alma Foote (Buddy) of Tupelo, and John Hawkins (Tesha) of Mantachie; three grandsons, Connor Doss, Hayden Enis, and Gage Enis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph and Alma Hawkins; two brothers, Mike and Tommy Campbell; and four sisters, Fay Whaley, Maye Hand, Ollie Bean, and Patty Campbell.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Brenda Morris
OLIVE BRANCH – Brenda Morris, 52, passed away on December 9, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jimmy Ray
GOLDEN – Jimmy Ray, 81, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Generations of Red Bay. He was born in Itawamba County, MS to Thomas Eugene and Ruble Lucille Grissom Ray. He worked as a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly, Red Bay, AL for many years. He was a member of Palestine Church of God.
Graveside services will be Thursday, December 10, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS with Bro. Marshall Green and Bro. Ethan Ray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years – Helen Ray; five children – Nancy Stidham (Billy), Darrell Ray (Shelia), Dale Ray, Donald Gene Ray (Melissa) and Donny Ray (Lisa); seven grandchildren – Anthony Stidham (Elisabeth), Erick Stidham, Kevin Stidham (Brianna), Ethan Ray, Andrew Ray, Hank Ray and Emily Grace Ray; five great-grandchildren – Braylon, Garrett, Maria, Brooklyn and Kurt; two brothers – Doug Ray (Becky) and David Ray (Debbie) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Wayne Ray, his parents, a sister, Glenda Ledbetter, a brother, Tommy Ray and a granddaughter-in-law, Kolby Stidham.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers – Anthony Stidham, Erick Stidham, Kevin Stidham, Andrew Ray, Ethan Ray and Hank Ray.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Jeniquez Beene Long
TUPELO – Jeniquez Beene Long, 44, passed away on December 8, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
