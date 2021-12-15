TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Effie Mae Autry, Pontotoc
Lannie Browning, New Albany
Beulah M. Gater, Booneville
Denise Lashae Harris, Ashland
Janet Lynn Street, Saltillo
Shelia Vasser, Memphis, Tennessee
------------------------------------------
MEMO
Denise Lashae Harris
ASHLAND - Denise Lashae Harris, 31, passed away on December 14, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Shelia Vasser
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Shelia Vasser, 55, passed away on December 12, 2021, in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
MEMO
Beulah M. Gater
BOONEVILLE - Beulah M. Gater, 74, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
MEMO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Janet Lynn Street
SALTILLO - Janet Lynn Long Street at the age of 61, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her father's home after an extended illness. She was born March 17, 1960, in Greenville to James Edward Long and Mary King Long. After Janet graduated from Greenville High School, she earned her Associate's Degree. She married Anthony "Andy" Dean Street for 18 years before his death on June 11, 2001. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Saltillo from Rogers, Arkansas to be closer to family. She has been with North Mississippi Health Services at Barnes Crossing Medical Clinic for 18years as a Medical Licensed Technician. Janet enjoyed anything and everything Elvis. She loved her family especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her "MeeMee".
Janet is survived by her father, James Long of Saltillo; two children, Heather Waller and her husband, Brandon of Northwest, Arkansas, and Justin Street of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Ezra Lauren Waller, and Elijah Astaire Waller; one brother, James "Glen" Long of Tupelo; three nieces, Mary Glen Long, Jennie Long, and Jana Long; and one nephew, Caleb Long.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Street, and mother, Mary M. Long.
Private graveside services will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at Campbelltown Cemetery with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Lannie Browning
NEW ALBANY - Lannie Ladell Browning, 87, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 13, 2021. He was a retired butcher and grocery store owner. Lannie was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church, Union County. He enjoyed being outside, especially gardening and camping. His happy times were when got to love on his grandchildren and his great grands. He loved the Lord and singing his praises.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Cora Etta Browning; his two daughters, Freda McLaughlin(Karol) of Pontotoc and Janet Jamison of New Albany; his son, Gary Browning(Shelley) of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Sonya, Greg, Christi, Daniel, Sabrina, and Tanner; eleven great grands; two sisters, Faye McMillen of Memphis, TN and Doris Marie Covington of Collierville, TN; and one brother, Floyd Browning of Arlington, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Ruddell Browning; one sister; and two brothers.
Services will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeremiah McMillen and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Karol McLaughlin, Greg McLaughlin, Daniel McCollum, Dawson McCollum, Tanner Browning, and Bruce McCoy.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Thursday, December 16th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Effie Mae Autry
PONTOTOC - Effie Mae Autry, 87, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her son's home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday December 18, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday December 17, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.