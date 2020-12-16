Brenda Morris
OLIVE BRANCH – Brenda Morris, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Spirit of Life Church COG, 7307 Hwy 178 W, Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Spirit of Life Cemetery.
Faye Vanderford
BOONEVILLE – Lula Faye Vanderford, 84, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN after a battle with Covid-19.
She was born November 14, 1936, to Thomas Richard and Ellen Floyd. She was a long-time member of Snowdown Church of Christ. She retired from Jumpertown School cafeteria after 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and volunteering with Helping Hands food delivery. She will always be remembered for her willingness to lend a hand, her smile and cheerfulness.
A private graveside service will be Friday, December 18, 2020, at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Vanderford; one son, Wayne Vanderford; one brother, Noonan (Mattie) Floyd; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William Floyd and Hollis Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association or to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ida Armstrong
FULTON – Ida Armstrong, 61, passed away on December 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Dakota Nicole Lawrence
NEW ALBANY – Dakota Nicole Lawrence, 21, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Watson Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery, 266 CR 90, Ingomar, New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
R. Dale Oliver Richardson
TIPPAH COUNTY – R. Dale Oliver Richardson, 74, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Private family services will be held at North Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, December 18 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Annie Reath Knox
NEW ALBANY – Mrs. Annie Reath Knox, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 12:00 noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens. Serenity Simmons Funeral home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Ydell Floyd
TUPELO – Ydell Floyd, 80, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 pm at Porter’s Memorial Park. Walk through visitation will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Patty Stegall
GOLDEN – Patty Stegall, 69, passed away on December 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Billy Wayne McDonald
MANTACHIE – Billy Wayne McDonald, 76, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1944, to Verline and Iona Kay McDonald. He was a member of Lakeland Baptist Church. He was retired from Super Sagless after 36 years as a tool and die maker. He was also a self -employed mechanic. He enjoyed racing and building his grandson’s motors for their race cars. He enjoyed being around his family, especially his grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Jane McDonald; one son, Tommy McDonald (Melissa); one daughter, Tammy McCarthy (Scotty), all of Mantachie; one brother, Donnie McDonald of Fulton; one sister, Patsy Riley of Peppertown; three grandchildren, Ben McCarthy (Brianna), Madison McCarthy, and Tyler McDonald (Maranda); three great grandchildren, Brinkley McCarthy, Chance McDonald, and Audrey McDonald.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary McDonald; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to the Lakeland Baptist Church, 5719 River Road, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Don Dwight Speck
BLUE SPRINGS – Don Dwight Speck, 69, passed away on December 15, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1951 to Jessie Doss and Opal Katherine Roberts Speck. He worked at Master Steel in New Albany and Masterbilt in New Albany for 28 years. He was a Great man of God, a farmer and a mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on his front porch and he loved spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Ellistown Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Ellistown Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by a wife of 28 years, Jan Brown Speck; son, Tim Hatcher (Leslie) of Blue Springs; daughters, Beverly Sills Britt (Daniel) of Greenville, Christa Speck Owens (Scotty) of Guntown, Jennifer Hatcher Duncan of Amory and Sara Deanna-Marie Speck of Blue Springs; brother, Jerry Doss Speck (Rose) of Blue Springs; sister, Kay Speck Rogers of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Hunter, Derrick, Mikey, Natalie, Jake, Mason, Gracie and Ruby; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Benton and Gunner; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Sills; brother-in-law, Joe Rogers and a niece, Jennifer Rogers.
Pallbearers will Mikey Foster, Eddie Barber, Ricky Hester, Sam Page, Troy Newby, Hunter Hatcher, Alex Duncan, Mikey Duncan, Derrick Owens, Matt McNutt and Lane Inman.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bobbie Nell Roye
PONTOTOC – Bobbie Nell Roye, 91, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Pontotoc County to Dave Thomas and Leona Fisher Long. She was a retired homemaker. She was a member of McGregor’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, working in her yard and flower beds and spending time with her family. She always had a smile and was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt who will be greatly missed.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will be in Long Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are one son, Phillip Roye (Cathy), of Pontotoc; one daughter, Ramona Miller of Ecru; Daughter In-Law Becky Roye of Pontotoc, Son In-Law Ron Britt of Florence, AL; nine grandchildren, Selena Goolsby (Joe) of Pontotoc, Lori Lindsey (Danny) of Florence, AL, Jody Miller of Ecru, Karen Weatherly (Josh) of Hamilton, AL, Noble Roye of Pontotoc, Joey Britt of Florence, AL, Dave Roye (Michelle) of Algoma, Lori Harrelson (Chris) of Columbia, TN and Kim Wanasek of Spring Hill, TN; eleven great-grandchildren, Kaylen and Kiana Rainer of Pontotoc, Jayden Miller of Ecru, Thomas Reed Roye of Mantachie, MS, Jackson Roye of Pontotoc, Kyleigh Marie Roye of Algoma, Andrew Lindsey of Florence, AL, Evan and Luke Weatherly of Hamilton, AL, and Elijah and Arabella Harrelson of Columbia, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Neal Roye; children, David Neal Roye and Dianne Roye Britt; three grandchildren, Shane Miller, Megan Roye and Connie Marie Roye.
Pallbearers will be Jody Miller, Noble Roye, Dave Roye, Joey Britt, Danny Lindsey, Josh Weatherly and Joe Goolsby. Honorary Pallbearers are the Pontotoc Nursing Home Staff who took excellent care of “Ms. Bobbie” during her stay. She loved them all and they shared many laughs and hugs.
Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour before the 10 a.m. service time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.