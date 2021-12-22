TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Sally Bristow, Tupelo
Joe L. Clay, Iuka
Mary Elizabeth "Lizzy" Ivy Snow, Okolona
Ida Raye Suddieth, Guntown/Mantachie
-------------------------------------
Joe L. Clay
IUKA - Joe L. Clay, 83, passed away on December 20, 2021, at his home in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mary Elizabeth "Lizzy" Ivy Snow
OKOLONA - Mary Elizabeth Ivy Snow, 79, the fourth child of the late Willie Louis and the late Myrtle Buchanan Ivy was born January 29, 1942 in Houlka, MS. The family later moved to Shannon. She transitioned to life eternal on December 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo.
Lizzy began her spiritual journey at Chapel Grove West M.B. Church and continued at Union Baptist M.B., Shannon and Red Bud M.B., Okolona. She was a 1962 graduate of Siggers High School, Shannon.
She was married to the late James Robert Snow, who preceded her in death along with her parents and two siblings: Cleoria Ivy Crayton and Eugene Ivy.
Survivors are her three loving Sons: Norman Kelvin Snow (Kim), Atlanta, GA; Kermit Snow, Jackson, MS and Robert Francis Snow (Marie), Houston, MS; Six grandchildren: Norman Kelvin Snow II, Corey Alexander Snow, Calah Elizabeth Snow, Hannah Ruth Snow-Carson (Lyndon), Aidan Snow and Nathan Ford; Three great-grandchildren; Six sisters: Essie McClendon, Pearlie Stevenson, Earlean Ivy, Ressia Clark (Dennis), Cora Mitchell and Stella Smith (Dr. Jerome); Six brothers: Willie T. Ivy, Tommie Lee Ivy, John Henry Ivy, Harvey Lee Ivy, James Robert Ivy and Bobby Earl Ivy; An aunt, Mary White Ivy; seven brothers-In-law: Quenton Snow (Ora), Willard Snow, Arnold Snow (Dorothy), Wayne Snow (Lillian), Othelma Snow (Gwendolyn), Orlando Snow (Diane), Darren Snow (Verneice) and other relatives.
Services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Snow Cemetery (Red Bud)-Okolona at 11 a.m. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Bailey Funeral Home - Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
Ida Raye Suddieth
GUNTOWN/MANTACHIE - Ida Raye Suddieth, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 6, 1949, to Basil and Mae Evelyn Sheffield. She worked as a poly foam manufacturer for Olympic products and was a Baptist in belief. She enjoyed her chickens, ducks, and dogs; working on puzzles; and taking care of her family.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Jimmy Suddieth; one son, Jerry Lee Wigginton of Fulton; one stepson, Jimmy Lynn Suddieth of Guntown; one stepdaughter, April Barnett of Booneville; three brothers, James Melvin Sheffield (Sheila) of Springfield, MO, Ricky Sheffield of Fulton, and Phillip Sheffield (Felicia) of Guntown; six sisters, Hazel Hale (J.D.), Rebecca Senter (Max), Jackie Fuhr (Dave), Vickie Shelton, and her twin Faye Franks, all of Fulton, and Barbara Lindsey of Baldwyn; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant brother; one niece, Christi Sheffield Orrick; and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Mike Franks and Truman Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be P.J. Sheffield, Al Sheffield, Will Parker, Mikeal Franks, Derreck Franks, Matt Beasley, and Jake Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Skilon, Josh, Zack, Chase, and Noah.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, and from noon until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with Raye's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Sally Bristow
TUPELO - Sally Ann Bristow, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Sally Ann was born on October 17, 1929 in Chicago, Il. and passed away in Tupelo, MS at The Mitchell Center, where she resided.
Sally Ann leaves behind her daughter: Susan Gardner (Rob) of Tupelo and her son: Clifton Bristow (Lisa) of New Albany, MS. Her youngest daughter, Leigh Ann Honeycutt, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dalton Bristow. Sally Ann has four grandchildren: Jason Gardner, Ashley Gillespie (Daniel), Paula Gorlovski (Alexander) and Dylan Bristow. She also leaves behind four great grandchildren, James Gillespie, Gwin Gillespie, Nadia Gorlovski and Melina Gorlovski; the caregivers at the Mitchell Center at Traceway, who lovingly cared for Sally.
Sally Ann was born, Sally Ann Allee and resided in her early years in Mattoon, Il. Her family later moved to Tupelo, MS., where she met her husband, Joseph Bristow. Sally Ann and Joseph were married on June 20, 1954. They lived overseas for most of their lives while Joseph followed his career as a geologist with several oil companies. All of their children were born in Venezuela, S.A..
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Today, December 23, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery at the corner of Green and Jackson St. in Tupelo. Visitation will be at the cemetery at 1:30pm prior to service. Dr. Bryan Collier from The Orchard Church in Tupelo will be officiating the service. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel will be handling arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
