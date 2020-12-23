Annette Lenoir
ABERDEEN – Annette Lenoir, 53, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.
Opal Dennis Knox
NEW ALBANY – Opal Dennis Knox, 85, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 11:00 at New Birth Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 10:00 – 11:00 at New Birth Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany in charge of services.
Johnny B. Russell, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Johnny B. Russell, Jr., 69, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at New Beginning Memorial Cemetery 1347 Hwy 178 W Myrtle. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Wayne Pannell
BELDEN – Wayne Pannell, 63, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.
James White
NEW ALBANY – James Chester White, 79, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Mr. White was born in Baldwyn, on March 22, 1941, the son of James Henry and Sarah Pauline Page White. He was a Manufacturing Supervisor at a Heavy Machinery Plant during his working career. Mr. White was a member of Victory Life Center and enjoyed working on cars and trucks, and driving his tractor.
Survivors include his wife, Janice White of New Albany; sons, Joe White (Pam) of Booneville; and Chris White (April) of Southaven; a daughter, Celesia Vargas of Sidney, Ohio; four brothers, George White of Arkansas, James A. White of Illinois; Wesley White of Colorado, and Morris White of Hickory Flat; two sisters, Clara Lou Kirby of Alabama; and Joyce Verrell of New Albany; seven grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Lester White; and two sisters, Jamie White and Marlene White.
Visitation is Saturday at Victory Life Center from 11:00 A. M. until 2:00 P.M., with services at 2:00 P.M. Brother Raymond Bishop and Brother Mark Bishop will officiate, with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Jackson Patterson; Jerome Jones, Bernard Knight, Jordan Foster, and Chad White. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Jessie M. Lowe
AMORY – Jessie Mae Lowe, 83, passed away Saturday at NMMC – Amory.
A Graveside Service remembering the Life of Mrs. Jessie Mae Lowe will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at United Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Dwayne Robinson officiating. The final arrangements will be provided by Darden & Sons Funeral Home.
Jessie Mae was born May 4, 1937, in Amory, MS. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Henry Burns & Josephine Hadley. She attended school at West Amory High School and was a homemaker throughout her life for children, sisters, brothers, and the community.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Angela Lowe of St. Louis, MO, Jackie Lowe of Amory, MS, Leisha Collier of Sherman, MS, Shiree Lowe of Amory, MS, Youlanda Meaders of Amory, MS, Antionetta (James) Word of Nettleton, MS; brothers: Harold Burns and Norris (Ruth) Burns both of Amory, MS; sisters: Gynell Hughes of Amory, MS, and Gloria Marshall of St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be at Susie L. Darden Chapel, Friday, December 25, at 3-5:00 pm.
Bea Bennett
NEW ALBANY – Bea Bennett, 77, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at Glenfield Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Shirley Boyd Roberts
UNION COUNTY – Shirley Boyd Roberts passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1938, in Union County to Ola Lea Welty and Boyd Shirley Roberts. He was the widower of Ernesteen Speck Roberts, with whom he celebrated 61 years. Together they traveled frequently in their motorhome. His career was in the furniture industry, both in management and sample making. He and his wife owned The Blue Rose Antiques for many years, collecting antiques throughout the South. A master craftsman, he salvaged and refinished many treasures.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a sister, Jane Hall of New Albany, and a brother, Rev. William Roberts of Florence, South Carolina. He is survived by a daughter, Robbie Duckworth (Glenn) of Myrtle, a granddaughter, Dr. Savannah Duckworth of Jackson, Mississippi, a brother Mike Roberts (Susan) of Ripley, two sisters, Elizabeth Davis of New Albany and Carolyn McClure (Ted) of New Albany, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 24, at Glenfield Memorial Park, New Albany, Mississippi with Rev. Michael Baker officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Roberts, Casey Roberts, Ted McClure, and Mark Gilliland.
The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unprecedented times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. We request that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Roberts family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
M. C. Calvert
OKOLONA – M. C. Calvert, 77, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
M. C. Calvert was born to the late Charlie Calvert, Sr. and Lady B. Holliday-Calvert on June 7, 1943 in Chickasaw County. M.C. attended the Okolona and Houston public school systems. He graduated from Chickasaw Co. High School in 1963 as valedictorian of his class. M. C. enlisted in the United States Army in 1965. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 27 years of service.
M.C. Calvert is survived by his wife; Evia I. Calvert. One son; Michael Calvert (Latisa). One daughter; Bridget Starks. Two sisters; Bernice Calvert-Smith and Rosie Calvert-Smith. One brother; Morris Calvert, Sr. There are also six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Houston (Buena Vista), MS.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Bro. Timothy Duane Humphres
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Bro. Timothy Duane Humphres, 55, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 12-2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Tucker
BOONEVILLE – Kathleen Tucker, 75, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Robert Blaylock, Jr.
HOULKA – Robert Blaylock, Jr., 56, passed away on December 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Billy Graham
ECRU – Billy Graham, 75, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2020, at New Albany Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1 PM at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
Antonio Dewayne Robinson, Sr.
PONTOTOC – Antonio Dewayne Robinson, Sr., 35, passed away on December 20, 2020, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Betty Jo Staten
PONTOTOC – Betty Jo Staten, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10 AM at Palestine United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 23, 5-8PM and Thursday, December 24, 9 AM until service time at Palestine United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Jerry Marlin
DORSEY – Jerry Victor Marlin, 66, of Dorsey, Mississippi, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 21, 2020, in Oakes, North Dakota, of natural causes, doing what he loved most, hunting with his son and grandsons. He was a man of God. He was a family man, who spent the last 51 years with the love of his life. He loved and cherished his two sons, daughters-in-law, and nine grandchildren. Jerry was born on July 28, 1954, to Victor and Audrey Comer Marlin, in Tupelo, Mississippi. After graduating from Belden High School and college, he had a life-long career in the furniture business which he loved.
Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Delba Johnson, on May, 19, 1974. In almost 47 years they enjoyed many laughs, had fun raising their boys together, and traveling the world, always seeking great adventures. They called many different places home over the next 22 years as he advanced in all areas of the furniture business. In 1996, they returned to Tupelo, where he continued his career in furniture manufacturing. Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he and Delba taught Young Adult Sunday School and led marriage mentoring teams.
If there are two things that his family remembers about him, it is that he was a good man and worked hard to provide for his family. Jerry loved being on the sidelines, coaching his boys in many sports. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at his cabin. He loved fishing with his wife and grandsons. One of Jerry and Delba’s passions was sharing a fabulous meal with family and friends. But most all, he loved being “Captain” to his nine grandchildren. He spoiled them all and made lifetime memories with them. He treasured every second spent with them.
Survivors include Delba Johnson Marlin, wife of almost 47 years; two sons, Jason Marlin (Sarah) of Kirksville, MO, and John-Michael Marlin (Kelly) of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Ralph (Gloria) of Fawn Grove, MS; nine grandchildren, John Luke, Jack, Jake, Max, Mitchell, Maggie, Gray, Annie, and Knox Marlin; and several special nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Audrey Marlin; in-laws, Cecil and Ouida Rae Johnson (Verona, MS); and his niece, Lisa Marlin.
The service will be held at Fawn Grove Community Cemetery on Monday, December 28, at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be his son, Dr. Jason Marlin, Dr. Kevin Clayton, and Reverend Tracy McMillen. Friends and family are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Marlin, Ricky Duncan, Barry Thrasher, and grandsons, John Luke Marlin, Jack Marlin, and Jake Marlin.
Condolences may be shared with the Marlin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Kenneth Johnson, 58, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Spring Gate Rehab Center in Memphis TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Shirley Wooldridge
FULTON – Shirley Jean Reeves Wooldridge, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at OCH Regional in Starkville. She was born November 25, 1948 to the late William Curtis Reeves and the late Liola Rogers Reeves. She was a member of Harden’s Chapel Methodist Church. She enjoyed being retired from Fulton Headstart. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and spending time with her family.
Services will be 11:00 am on Monday December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Griffus officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Monday in Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Harden’s Chapel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Stephen (Stephanie) Brazil of Fulton; grandchildren: Zach (Brittany) Mitchell, Cydnie Brazil, Braxton Brazil, Daniel Brazil; great-granddaughters: Emma and Kinley Mitchell; sister, Mayola Massey; sister-in-law, Shirley Reeves.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leroy Wooldridge, brothers: Bobby Reeves, Kenneth Reeves, William Madison Reeves, Doyle Reeves; sisters: Galane Thomas, Patsy Schepper
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Price Senter
TUPELO – Price Dale Senter, 93, of Tupelo passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Zion Rest Cemetery. Minister Tony Brown will be officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery.
He is survived by his 3 sons, David Senter (Randy), Tony Botts and Bill Botts (Karen); 3 daughters, Jan Botts, Diane Kent (Ron) and Beverly Newman (Charlie); 1 brother, Stanley Senter; 9 grandchildren, Lauren Holt, Tyler Botts, Victoria Brown, Dan Dworin, Jason Dworin, Eddie Sheraton, Emily Doyon, Aubrie Sanson and Becky Sheraton; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Roxy Ann Senter; his wife, Claudia B. Senter, 5 brothers, William, Russell, Hoyt, Lee, and Bobby Senter and 2 sisters, Ruby Shouse and Ruth Hunkapiller and 1 daughter-in-law, Patty Botts.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Dennis Carl Thompson
NETTLETON – Dennis Carl Thompson, 59, passed away on December 21, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Lynn Miller
TUPELO – Carrie Lynn Miller, 79, of Tupelo, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born February 16, 1941, in Itawamba County to Ivy Arthur and Myrtle Ureath Cox Leathers.
Lynn graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church in Tupelo and worked as a Buyer for Delta International (formerly Rockwell Manufacturing Co.) before retiring after 44 years of service. Her family was the center of Lynn’s life. She loved taking care of both her immediate and extended family and enjoyed spending time with her longtime friends.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom Miller of Tupelo; one daughter, Ginger Lumsden (Chris) of Tupelo; one grandson, Drew Lumsden (Alison) of Tupelo; two great granddaughters, Lillian Lumsden and Elizabeth Lumsden; two sisters, Quinn Pounds (Hoyle) of Kirkville, MS and Faye Vinson of Tupelo, MS; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Drewey Leathers, Leburn Leathers, D.D. “Dot” Leathers, and Dane Leathers; and two sisters, Mary Nell Senter and Polly Nelson.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing are requested. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Alice Marie Brown
MYRTLE – Alice Marie Brown, 65, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:30 and the body will be placed in the church for viewing at 12:30 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1501 CR 51, Myrtle. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 5:00-8:00 at New Hope Baptist Church Myrtle. Burial will follow at Ecru City Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney Douglas Stoddard
AMORY – Rodney Douglas Stoddard, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
George Dunwoody
FULTON – George Dunwoody, 90, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 2-4 pm, with a walk through visitation at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Jimmie Jones
OXFORD – Jimmie Jones, 62, passed away on December 23, 2020, at Oxford Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Brandon Jaton Spence
CORINTH – Brandon Jaton Spence, 39, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Spence Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Gwendolyn Dilworth
CORINTH – Gwendolyn Dilworth, 82, passed away on December 17, 2020, at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Rita Horton
ECRU – Rita Rorie Horton, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born November 2, 1946 to Rayburn and Belle Logan Rorie. Rita graduated from East Union High School. Rita was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. She had worked at Futorian/Stratford Furniture, Lane Furniture and Rosetti Dental. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling with her sisters and going out with the “supper club”.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Greg Lassett and Rev. Jerry Caples officiating. Browning Funeral Home of Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Horton of Ecru, MS; a daughter, Courtney Horton Garrard of Ecru, MS; five sisters, Linda Forman (Chares Lamar) of Etta, MS, Betty Andrews (Donald) of Ecru, MS, Brenda Rorie of Tupelo, MS, Glenda Barnett (Ken), Ecru, MS and Phyllis Martinez (Hector) of Houston, TX; two brothers, Ray Rorie and Michael Rorie, both of Pontotoc, MS; a sister-in-law, Linda Alice Ray (Billy) of Pontotoc, MS; and one granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Garrard of Ecru, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Wanda Scott.
Pallbearers will be Chris Voyles, Wesley Voyles, Josh Ray, Chris Ray, Daniel Stanford and Adam Patton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ecru Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
