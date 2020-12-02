James Gusmus
SALTILLO – James Gusmus, 90, passed away on December 2, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Roger Lewis Denton
OKOLONA – Roger Lewis Denton, 44, passed away on November 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Annie Jean Leavy
OKOLONA – Annie Jean Leavy, 85, passed away on December 2, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Maurice R. Spears
NEW ALBANY – Maurice R. Spears, 89, passed away on December 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Roy Burnett
LAMAR – Roy Burnett, 69, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Kimbrough Chapel church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Friday, December 4 ,2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
George Chester Williams
TUPELO – George Chester Williams, 87, passed away on December 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Willie Joe Lomax
HOUSTON – Willie Joe Lomax, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 pm with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS.
John McBride
SALTILLO – John McBride, 71, passed away on December 1, 2020, at his home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Frederick Grass
VERONA – Frederick Grass, 53, passed away on December 2, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Gloria Jean Agnew
BOONEVILLE – Gloria Jean Agnew, 63, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Andy Wood
BREWER – Andy Wood, 74, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Tupelo on June 29, 1946, to Tristam and Novalee Wood. He enjoyed working on just about everything but specialized in electronics.
Services will be 11 AM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen Muirhead; two sisters, Rita Vinson of Madison and Arvie Roper of Tupelo; one sister in law, Martha Wood of Plantersville; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marvin Wood (Ruth), Royce Wood (Mavis) and Paul Wood; two sisters, Vama Wade (Dexter) and Helen Gardner (Boyd); two brothers in law, Charles Vinson and Billy Roper.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 Thursday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Lynn Lloyd Howell
ABERDEEN – Lynn Lloyd Howell, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Howell Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Gertie Knight
FULTON – Gertie Chilcoat Knight, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Tupelo. She was born October 13, 1937 to the late Wiley “Dick” Clifford Chilcoat and the late Alice Inez Senter Chilcoat. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to gospel music. She was a loving, caring, devoted family member and especially enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She loved cooking for her family and extended family on Tuesday nights. She enjoyed playing the piano. She retired from Walmart after 21 years of service. In her later years of retirement she joined the IAHS Cafeteria group where she was a devoted worker.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday December 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Faulkenbery and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Survivors include her daughters: Gail (Jeff) Umphers and Sandy (Brian) Hayes both of Fulton; grandchildren: Justin “Turtle” (Hannah) Umphers, Madison (Ethan) Orr; great-grandchildren: Preston Shields; Jase Umphers, Hayes Orr, Sterling Orr; sister, Genette Johnson
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles “Bill” Knight, Jr., grandson, Tyler Dalton Hayes, brothers: John Kelly Chilcoat and Buford Chilcoat; sisters: Trudy Montgomery, Louise Skeen, Vola Hamm
Pallbearers will be Brad Montgomery, Chris Montgomery, Steve Johnson, Kenny Coker, Gary Graham, Ricky Nichols. Honorary Pallbearer is Diamond King.
The family requests that masks please be worn.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Dorothy Jean Shettles Stewart Lowrey
PONTOTOC – Dorothy Jean Shettles Stewart Lowrey, 86, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. She is survived by her children, Teri Vogler (Randy), John Stewart III (Vickie), Mike Stewart (Estha), and Sam Stewart; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter, Chloe; her sister, Vera Hurst; her brother, Lewis “Butch” Shettles; niece, Katrinka Legg; and daughter-in-law, Donna Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and E.V. Shettles and her sister, Peggy.
Services will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 PM with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating. Burial will follow Eddington Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4th 11 AM until service time.
Ray T. Fowler
DENNIS – Ray T. Fowler, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Booneville, MS to the late Mirl and Effie Fowler. He was retired from Leggett and Platt and was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church. He loved spending time in his yard and being with his family.
A private family only graveside service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Marietta Cemetery, Marietta, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years – Dolores Fowler; his children – Liz Russell (Alan), Ronnie Fowler (Carrie); grandchildren – Erica Phillips (Wayne), Connie Pieczarka (Micah), Leslie Fowler, Jessica Fowler, Christy Fowler, Chandler Ayers (Hannah), Logan Fowler and Bryce Jackson; several great-grandchildren and a brother- Wade Fowler (Sarah).
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Todd and Dan Fowler, brothers, Bill, Thurman and Joe Fowler and Henry Adams and sisters, Lexie Adams, Reba Thompson, Adelle Bridges, Margaret Fowler, Maxine Fason and Sue Gumm.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the residence of Dolores Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Paul Tinsley
BELDEN – Marvin Paul Tinsley, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born May 19, 1941 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Marvin Treva and Alberta Lamkin Tinsley. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a 16 year member of the American Legion, Post 16 where he served several years as chaplain. He was a member of The Church at Trace Crossing. Paul traveled the world extensively and participated in many international and home mission projects including several biblical archeology trips.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynda Grissom Tinsley of Belden; two brothers and a sister. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his first wife, Sandra Chrestman Tinsley, beloved mother of J.P. and Julie.
Services celebrating Paul’s life will be 4 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Matthew Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to any international or home mission projects; or to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.
Gloria Pettey
PONTOTOC/SHANNON – Gloria Ann Pettey, 72, departed this life on Monday, December 1, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo after a struggle with cancer. Gloria was born on Oct. 8, l948 in Tupelo to the late George Monroe Pettey and Jo Mae Tate Pettey. She grew up in Shannon, graduated from Shannon High School in l966 where she was a band member. Gloria enjoyed helping people and chose nursing as her profession. She began her education at ICC in Nursing and ultimately received her B. A. in Nursing from Mississippi University for Women. Her over 35 year nursing career included stints at NMMC in Tupelo, over 20 Years at UAB in Birmingham, Baptist Hospital in Union County and a brief period at the Mental Health Facility in Middleton, Tenn. Gloria was a top drawer nurse in the mold of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing as she was totally devoted to her patients. She loved outdoors, fishing, animals, music and traveling the USA. She had served as a volunteer with Global Outreach on medical missions to Honduras. She was a member of the Shannon United Methodist Church since childhood.
A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation. Rev. Ed. Temple will officiate. Burial will follow the graveside. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Gloria is survived by her two nephews, Jonathan Pettey and wife, Leslie of Saltillo and Brian Pettey and wife, Holly of Guntown and their mother, Wanda Pettey Hobson ( Ted, deceased) and a special first cousin, caregiver and sister-like companion, Carolyn Kyle Shelby of Old Union. Several other cousins and near relatives survive. She was preceded in death by her Parents George and Jo Mae Pettey and her brother, Tommy Pettey.
Memorials may be made to Shannon United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Connie Turner
OKOLONA – Connie Corrine Turner, 90, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fern Brooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. A service celebrating her life will be 2 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery west of Okolona, burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no public visitation. A full obit will follow. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Dawn Stephens
TUPELO – Dawn Elizabeth Stephens, 59, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be at 2 PM Friday, December 4, 2020, at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Friday only at Harrisburg. Burial will follow at Old Chesterville Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary will follow.
Melody Collette Patterson
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE – Melody Collette Patterson, 52, originally from Corinth, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home in Cordova, Tennessee.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel in Corinth.
Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at Porter’s Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Melody will lie in estate from 2:00 pm until service time at Porter’s Memorial Cemetery.
Pastor Bartholomew Orr of Brown Baptist Church of Cordova, Tennessee will officiate the service.
Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
