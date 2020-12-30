Joe Harris
CHARLESTON – Joe Harris, 95, passed away on December 27, 2020, at Tallahatchie General Nursing Facility in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Lafayette Franklin
OXFORD – Lafayette Franklin, 85, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Peggy Clark
OKOLONA – Peggy Clark, 62, passed away on December 29, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Louise Owen
NEW ALBANY – Mary Louise Taylor Owen, 92, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. She was born March 15, 1928 in Union County to Quitman Rivers Taylor and Vera Lowery Howell Taylor. She was the widow of Jesse Rudolph Owen. She retired from the New Albany Schools as a longtime teacher assistant in elementary education. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in New Albany.
She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Owen (Cathy), Randy Owen (Christy) and Jeff Owen; two daughters, Brenda Cobb, and Kathryn McClure (Mike); her grandchildren, Tim Cobb, Brett Owen (Eva), Laurie White (Jeremy), Lindsay Payne (Derek), Jess Owen (Katie), Whitney White (Brock); twelve great grandchildren, Tyler Cobb, Gavin Fullwood, Owen White, Parker Owen, Reece White, Jase Payne, Addison Owen, Aden Owen, Eden White, Tatum White, Campbell Owen, and Quitman White.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, Bryan Cobb; one son-in-law, Benny Cobb; her siblings, James Quitman Taylor, John Walker Taylor, Willie Faye Taylor, Eva Mae Roberts, and Coy Inez Hines.
Her service will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 in United Funeral Service Chapel. Family visitation will be 10:00-11:00am. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Doyle Ray
FULTON – Doyle Wayne Ray, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 4, 1959 to the late Grady Ray and Lois Juanita Ray. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Doyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding 4 wheelers, playing cards and socializing with his friends and family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday December 31, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Winters, and Bro. Jim Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. The family request that face mask and social distancing be observed during the visitation and funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother; Lois Juanita Ray of Fulton, brother; Ricky (Nellie) Ray of Peppertown, sister; Sharon (Mike) Gasaway of Nettleton, a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Ray.
Pallbearers will be Greg Hayes, Larry Hayes, Marty Hayes, Jace Dulaney, Mikey Swindle, and Barry Miller.
John Barnes will be honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
David Junior Massey
HICKORY FLAT – David Junior Massey, 54, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Private services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Open Door Baptist Church 3767 Hwy 178 Hickory Flat. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at McKay Cemetery Hickory Flat. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Stephens
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Lawrence Stephens, 78, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Magnolia Creek Nursing Home in Covington. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, 825 Concord Rd Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.
William Henry Darden, Sr.
OKOLONA – William Henry Darden, Sr., 69, passed away on December 27, 2020, at at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
LaShone C. Barksdale
HOLLY SPRINGS – LaShone C. Barksdale, 44, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Cottrell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Connie Capps
BLUE SPRINGS – Connie Frances Capps, 63, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Tupelo on April 19, 1957 to Charles and Merrill Mills Hodges. Connie worked as a custom upholstery seamstress for many years before her health began to fail. She loved being outdoors, gardening, fishing and taking care of her many plants and flowers. She also enjoyed watching the humming birds who visited her yard regularly. Her greatest joy came from sharing time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her husband, Craig Capps of Blue Springs; children, Ben Hodges of Austin, Texas, Betsy Roberts (Anthony) of Pontotoc, and Maggie Flanagan of Doniphan, Missouri; grandchildren, Christina Wood, Sam Bethany and Gabriel Roberts, and Elle, Charles and Annabelle Flanagan, and Kylee Lane Floyd; great-grandson, Jacob Allen; and two sisters, Faye Pickering of Tullahoma, Tenn. and Bettye Jones of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Emma Grove
BOONEVILLE – Emma Ray Grove, 88, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born August 14, 1932, to Sid and Pauline Stevens. She was a LPN for several years. She was a member of Smith’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed talking on the telephone, playing cards and dominoes, flowers and her dog, Bailey.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Blakely officiating. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Marlin (Angela) Cox and Danny (Kim) Cox; one sister, Venus Johnson; four grandchildren, Aleshia (Landon) Magee, Ashley (Ryan) Volking, Ali (Aaron) Kennedy and Adam (Emily) Allred; and four great-grandchildren, Mary Alice Magee, Briggs Kennedy, Beckum Kennedy and Jaxon Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Grove; her parents; four brothers, Cleovis Stevens, Dewey Stevens, Oscar Stevens and Clarence Stevens; and five sisters, Tiny Johnson, Quay Reynolds, Ina Shook, Vivian Flannigan and Gladys Edwards.
Pallbearers are Keith Stevens, Kendall Stevens, Kevin Stevens, Bob Mattox, Erick Watson, and Adam Allred.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Gayle Lena Mae Spight
NEW ALBANY – Gayle Lena Mae Spight, 62, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Baptist Memprial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 11:30 a.m. at Academy Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 9:00 – 11:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Academy Cemetery Blue Mountain.
Anna Marie Spencer Lockett
VINA, ALABAMA – Anna Marie Spencer Lockett, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at her residence in Vina, AL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL assisted the family.
Larry Donnell Chandler
PONTOTOC – Larry Donnell Chandler, 62, passed away on December 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Jerry Smothers
HAMILTON – Jerry Smothers, 77, passed away on December 29, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Ricky L. Warren
PONTOTOC – Ricky L. Warren, 62, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Tracy McCullar
AMORY – Tracy McCullar, 58, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5-7 at at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Will Bohn
AMORY – Will Bohn, 55, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Forward Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Forward Church.
Thurston Lamar Kimp
PONTOTOC – Thurston Lamar Kimp, 96, passed away on December 30, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Lorene Hamilton
WOODLAND – Lorene Hamilton , 77, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, MS.
Charles Hervey
WATER VALLEY – Charles Hervey, 69, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 1, 2021 12:00 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Water Valley with a viewing one hour before service at the cemetery. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Warren
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Charles Warren, 59, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Jackson-Madison General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 for the family from 9:00 am until 10:00 am and a community visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Pattersons Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Mary H. Scott Shelby
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES – Mary H. Scott Shelby, 88, passed away on December 30, 2020, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Anna-Lisa Stewart
BALDWYN – Anna-Lisa Stewart, 34, passed away at the NMMC on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She loved taking care of people, attending ballgames, spending time with her family and her dinner dates at Niecy’s. She was an employee of Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville and the Tin Roof in Baldwyn. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:30 a. m. with Bro. Devin Lambert officiating. Burial will be on the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, T. J. Stewart of Baldwyn; her mother, Susan Tarpley; 3 sons, Caden Stewart, Aidan Stewart and Braxton Stewart; sister, Genee-Grace Burress; several nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jeff Thomas; grandfather, Richard Tarpley; grandmother, Virginia Thomas; sister, Holly Thomas; niece, Aniya Caldwell.
Visitation will be Saturday morning at Waters Funeral Home from 9:30 until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Edward Dwight Ford
COLUMBUS – Edward Dwight Ford, 77, passed away on December 30, 2020, at Windsor Place Nursing Center in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Julia Mary Goodwin
JACKSON – Julia Mary Goodwin, 91, died on December 28, 2020 at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS. She is survived by her nephews, Charles J. Goodwin (Diane) and Tim Cummings, and other great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Goodwin and Bertha McNeese Goodwin; sister, Prebble Elaine Cummings (James); and brother, Sammy Goodwin. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation preceding from 9-11 a.m. at the E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Interment will be in Conwill Goodwin Cemetery, Carolina Community, Itawamba County, MS. E.E. Pickle Funeral Home (662) 256-2644 www.eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Sales Presley
TUPELO – Sales Presley, 80, passed away on December 30, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Annie C. Motley Hodum
TIPPAH COUNTY – Annie C. Motley Hodum, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday, January 1 at 2 PM at Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hodum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
