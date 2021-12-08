TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doris Brawner, Biggersville
Douglas Corley, Okolona
Evelyn Edwards, Tupelo
Larry Bill Harris, Waterford
Doug Hughes, Fulton
Lena Mae Judon, Blue Mountain
Mamie Deloise King, Aberdeen
Rhonda Pannell, Jumpertown
Martha L. White, Water Valley
Doug Hughes
FULTON - Doug Hughes, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo due to Covid-19. He was born January 20, 1947 to the late Horace "Shorty" Paul Hughes and the late Jesma Kent Hughes. He owned and operated Mooreville CB Center for most of his life, where he was known by his handle "Winchester". Doug was never the kind to sit still for long and he tinkered with metal art among other things in his latter years. He was a jokester and had a large personality. His wisdom was expressed often at Dulaney's Groceries. He was very fond of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be 2:00 pm Thursday December 9, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Wood and Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Visitation will begin Thursday at 12:00 until service time. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his children: Paula Hughes, Clarissa Hughes, Eric "Tiny" Hughes all of Fulton, Zach Hughes of Sherman; mother of his children, Clara Hughes; grandchildren: Ryan (Kayla) Gentry, Madison (Holt) Garrett, Taylor (Tiffany Rether) Watts, Cole Hughes, Jaxon Hughes; great-grandchildren: Hadleigh Gentry, Presley Gentry, Olivia Watts, Banks Garrett
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Hughes
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Larry Bill Harris
WATERFORD - Larry Bill Harris, 50 , passed away Sunday, November 27, 2021, at Methodist University in Memphis. Services will be on Friday December 10, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Brawner
BIGGERSVILLE - Celebration of Life services for Doris Jean Honnoll Brawner, 92, is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at New Hope Presbyterian Church in the Biggersville Community of Alcorn County with burial at the church cemetery. Dr. Nicholas Phillips will be officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to service time at the church
Mrs. Brawner died Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Oxford, MS. She was born on June 17, 1929 in Alcorn County, MS and was the youngest of three children born to the late Dr. Robert Edwin Honnoll and Ardena Mathis Honnoll of Biggersville. She was a long-time teacher at Biggersville High School, retiring in 1992 after 28 years of service. She was the Beta Club faculty sponsor and recently received the Biggersville High School Alumni Appreciation Award in 2021. Mrs. Brawner was a faithful member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and later Elder of the Church. She graduated from Biggersville High School in 1948 where she was Salutatorian. Mrs. Brawner graduated from Mississippi State College for Women and earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1951. She later returned to college at the University of Mississippi and earned her Master's Degree in Education in 1977.
During her 50's, she returned to playing tennis, a sport she enjoyed while in college. Mrs. Brawner was left handed and proved to be a very competitive player. In her retirement, she enjoyed playing Bridge, Mexican Train Domino's, and Bunco with many friends and family. Mrs. Brawner was an avid reader and especially enjoyed history and fiction. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading her Bible on a daily basis.
She was preceded in death by her half-brother, Robert Honnoll (Alice); sister, Martha Busby (Maurice); and brother, Scott Mathis Honnoll (Mary Frances). Mrs. Brawner was married to James William Brawner, her loving husband of 59 years, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Survivors who affectionately called her Memama include their daughter, Charlotte Waller (Bill) of Oxford, MS; their son, Bruce H. Brawner (Leslie) of Madison, MS; their son, Dr. William C. Brawner (Linda Lee) of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren, Dr. William Waller III of Hattiesburg, MS, Jeannie Waller Zieren (Jon) of Oxford, MS, Clayton Waller of Nashville, TN, Lauren Brawner Nichols (Greg) of Madison, MS, Bridget Brawner Toffel (Randall) of Birmingham, Ala., Beau Brawner of Seattle, WA, Will Brawner and Harrison Brawner, both of Tupelo, MS. She also has six great grandchildren: Ava Grace Nichols, Ethan Gregory Nichols, Emma Reece Nichols, Grey Zieren, Ella Charlotte Zieren, and Joseph Gabriel Toffel.
Pallbearers include David Honnoll, Bob Honnoll, Jon Zieren, Greg Nichols, Randall Toffel,
Dr. William Waller III, Clayton Waller, Beau Brawner, Will Brawner and Harrison Brawner.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund, 499 CR 513 Rienzi, MS 38865.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund, 499 CR 513 Rienzi, MS 38865.
Lena Mae Judon
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Lena Mae Judon, 55, passed away Monday, December 06, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday December 11, 2021 2:00 with walk thru viewing starting at 12 Noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel . Burial will follow at Academy Cemetery Blue Mountain , MS . Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda Pannell
JUMPERTOWN - Rhonda Kay McVey Pannell, 62, passed away on Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born on March 09, 1959 to Jasper and Betty Tigrett McVey. She was a member of Jesus Name House of Prayer in the Blackland Community. Rhonda was a homemaker and enjoyed going to church where she loved to worship the Lord and she also loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held at Jesus Name House of Prayer Chapel on Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scotty Downs and Bro. Thomas Wade officiating. Burial will be in the Jesus Name House of Prayer Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary Wayne Pannell of Jumpertown; son, Michael Pannell (Shannon) of Booneville; daughter, Amy Pannell Bullock (Lamont) of Booneville; (5) grandchildren, Madison, Kylee, Chloe, Zadie and Garrison Bullock; (3) sisters, Donna McVey (Eddie) of Water Valley, Brenda Ford (Billy) and Wonda Jeter all of Booneville; (2) brothers, Scottie McVey (Kim) of Fulton and Stevie McVey (Mary Ann) of Booneville; best friend, Carolyn Whitehead; host of special nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jackie McVey and his wife, Theresa McVey; sisters, Carolyn McVey and Katherine McVey.
Pallbearers will be Tim Ford, Kenneth Ford, Logan Ford, Tim Garrett, Lamont Bullock, Chase Koon, Christopher Robinson, Tim Franks and JR Downs.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews and the men of the church.
Visitation will be at Jesus Name House of Prayer, 349 Cr 7000 in the Blackland Community on Thursday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Jesus Name House of Prayer Church in Jumpertown, in care of Scotty Downs, 18 CR 8361, Rienzi, MS 38865.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Evelyn Edwards
TUPELO - Evelyn Edwards, 71, passed away Saturday, December 04, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday December 11, 2021 12 Noon at Sertenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday December 10, 2021 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc . Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Pontotoc Sunday December 12, 2021 .
Martha L. White
WATER VALLEY - Martha L. White , 83, passed away on December 07, 2021, at her home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Of Water Valley .
Douglas Corley
OKOLONA - Douglas Corley, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 08, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2 PM at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon to service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Mamie Deloise King
ABERDEEN - Mamie Deloise King , 84, passed away on December 03, 2021, at The Windsor Place in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home .
