William Vance
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Rev. William R. Vance, 63, was born May 24, 1956, to the late JC and Francis Vance in Ripley, MS. He departed this life on December 10, 2019, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Starlette M. Vance of Ripley, MS; four daughters, Dr. Freda Barnett-Braddock of Gulf Shores, AL, Krystal Vance of Atlanta, GA, Tayana (Robert) Vance Taylor of Atlanta, GA, and Dr. Tracey M. (Stephen) Barnett McElwee of Jacksonville, AR; siblings: Gladys (Lawrence) Ward of Milwaukee, WI, Martha Carter of Milwaukee, WI, Joe (Ruth) Vance of Blue Mountain, MS, and Lillie Vance of Milwaukee, WI; one grandson, Jayden William Braddock of Gulf Shores, AL, one grand “fur baby” Dooda Mae, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Ripley 2nd Baptist Church in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Service will be held beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Gussie Mae Dowdy
ASHLAND – Gussie Mae Dowdy, 80, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 12:00 Noon at Miracle Temple Salt & Light Ministries 1126 Allen Corner Rd Lamar, MS Elder Fredrick Franklin Eulogist. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Foundation of Life Cemetery 905 Jefferson City Rd Lamar. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Carlon D. Rayford
BYHALIA – Carlon D. Rayford, 29, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at French Road in Byhalia from an automobile accident. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 12 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy Sparks
TUPELO – Cynthia Ray Loggains Sparks of Tupelo died December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A service celebrating her life will be 4 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member. Rev. Rob Gill will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends.
Cindy was born on March 4, 1955, in Aberdeen, MS, and after her graduation from Aberdeen High School in 1973, she received her RN, BSN, and MSN from Mississippi University for Women. She practiced nursing in Columbus and Aberdeen before becoming a nursing instructor at Itawamba and Northeast Mississippi Community Colleges from 1978 to 1994. Her former students remember her for the mentorship and encouragement she provided as an educator.
Cindy is perhaps best-known throughout the community as President and Executive Director of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, a position she held for 25 years. A true advocate for her patients, she passionately led the clinic in its endeavors, including facilitating quality healthcare, fundraising, development, and volunteer recruitment. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends, but she is responsible for an exceptional legacy in the healthcare field that will continue for years to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Noah and Betty Joe Loggains; brother, Samuel Noah Loggains, Jr.; and grandparents, Demp and Edna Loggains, and Frank and Thelma Matlock.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Morrison Taylor (Marty) Sparks; children, Samuel Durell Sparks and Andrew Taylor Sparks; uncle, J.B. Matlock of Palestine, TX; son-in-law, Henry Waters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry Durell, Jr. and Forest Dean Sparks; and her kitties, Belle and Aunt PittyPat.
Through the years, Cindy’s sweet smile and demeanor led her to befriend many co-workers, church members, neighbors, and friends. Special people in Cindy’s life include Billie Bridges who introduced Cindy and Marty; Nora Jean Shumpert, her longtime friend from the W; and Anhthu Truong, to whom she referred as her granddaughter. The family would also like to thank the physicians and staff members for their grace and kindness throughout her stay at the NMMC.
Honorary pallbearers will be past and present staff members of Good Samaritan Free Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to Good Samaritan Free Clinic, P.O. Box 1821, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Reagan Cale Sandy
SOUTHAVEN – Reagan Cale Sandy, 15, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Heritage Christian Life Center in Southaven with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will also be held at Heritage on Saturday from 12 noon until service.
Willie Huggins
RIENZI – Willie Huggins, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis. Services will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 until 8 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Sardis cemetery.
Dathol Camp
HATLEY – Dathol Camp, 93, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Old Jefferson Community Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Jenny Hewitt
TUPELO – Janath “Jenny” W Hewitt went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 9, leaving behind a legacy as a loving wife; amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; a Christian, neighbor, friend, and citizen.
She is leaving behind her loving husband of 59 years, Tom Hewitt, a daughter, Juanita Sheffield (Mark), and sons Ken Hewitt and Josh Hewitt (Aimee); daughter-in-law Felecia Hewitt; grandchildren Tommy Hewitt (Phoebe), Kelsey Campbell (Nathan), Brandon Hewitt, Shayna Davis (Josh), Regan Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, and Maddie Hewitt; and great-grandchildren Kayden Hewitt, Andy Hewitt, Addilyn Hewitt, Natalie Campbell, Nate Campbell, Claudia Campbell, Audrey Hewitt, Greyson Hewitt, Cain Hewitt, Waker Davis, Rhett Davis, and Ellis Davis; brother Zade Westall, sister Betty Morris (Bill), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andy Hewitt; her parents, Eugene and Tee Westall; her sister, Juanita Butner; her brothers, Bill Westall and Wade Westall; her granddaughters, Jessica and Lauren Sheffield; and great-grandson, Benjamin Hewitt.
Born and educated in North Carolina, she met and married the love of her life. She moved with her family to Tupelo in 1978, where she was a housewife and mother. Then, when her youngest child went to school, she became an Assistant Teacher and then opened a consignment shop, Kidstuf & Mom’s Best, with a friend that operated successfully for 22 years.
She was a dedicated member of the congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, where she was involved heavily with the Congressional Care Committee. She served with the Salvation Army, and delivered Meals on Wheels for years, up until the time of her illness.
Visitation will be at McFadden Hall at First Presbyterian Church from 10 AM to 11 AM today (Dec. 12), and the funeral will be immediately afterward at 11 AM in the church. Officiating will be Reverends Olin McBride and Ron Richardson, while a family remembrance will be delivered by her son, Josh.
Pallbearers will be Mark Sheffield, Tommy Hewitt, Brandon Hewitt, Clay Hewitt, Nathan Campbell, Kayden Hewitt, and Darrell Derryberry.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation, a local non-profit set up in memory of her late and beloved son with the goal of helping those struggling with cancer to pay for expensive medications. Checks can be sent to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802; designate Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation as beneficiary.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Joe R. Cooper
POTTS CAMP – Joe R. Cooper, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Friday 11:00 am until service.
Daria Durel Kathmann Chaney
NEW ORLEANS – Daria Durel Kathmann Chaney passed away December 7, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville, Louisiana on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at one o’clock in the afternoon. Visitation will begin at 10:30 at the church and continue until Mass. Interment will follow at St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden Cemetery Covington, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to The Samaritan Center, Inc. 402 Girod St., Mandeville, Louisiana, 70448 or another charity of your choice.
Arlie Hanchey, Jr.
TUPELO – Arlie Jefferson Hanchey, Jr., known to his family as “Judge” and to his friends as “The Hanch,” died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from a sudden, unexpected illness. The All-Star athlete and Mr. Baton Rouge High School was born in Oberlin, Louisiana on March 17, 1945 to the late Arlie Jefferson, Sr. and the late Ada Caroline Wyatt Hanchey. He was eagerly greeted to this life by his dearest sister, Dixie (Hanchey Irwin Longo). After graduating from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor’s degree in banking and finance, Mr. Hanchey launched a successful career in banking and sales that spanned decades. For years, he was a formidable foe on some of the nation’s best golf courses including Bay Hill in Orlando and Tupelo Country Club. Arlie never met a stranger, enjoyed LSU sports, cared for his esteemed dogs with great attention, never passed a Piccadilly buffet, could be found on any Sunday morning on the back row at the Orchard (where he was a church member) eating donuts, and loved his family deeply.
Father to Stephanie Hanchey Simmons (Matt) of Orlando, Florida and Nicole Byram Keene (Jody) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, “The Hanch” was married to his beloved Sara for over 20 years. Also endeared to his heart were his grandchildren, Maxwell Alton Simmons “Max” and “Nola-Blair” Louise Simmons, who lovingly referred to him as “Diddy.” “Mister,” as he was known to his “bonus grandchildren” on East Drive, was admired and respected by all who enjoyed his quick, dry wit and contagious humor on golf courses, watching LSU football, walking the dogs, or sharing neighborhood gossip.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM with visitation of the family preceding from 10:00-11:30 AM at the Orchard, 1379 North Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. Out of his many friends, honorary pallbearers for his memorial service are as follows: Ed Hood, Dr. Ken Johnson, Miles Johnson (Godson), Ronnie Howell, David White, Jody Keene, John Ray, and Burke Ellzey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Arlie Hanchey to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803 or visit the website at www.tupeloleehumane.org.
Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Christopher LaShun Holloway
OXFORD – Christopher LaShun Holloway, 48, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at North MS Regional Center in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pastor J.W. Smith officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 10:00 – 10:50 before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Gardens. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Frances Helms
RIDGELAND/FORMERLY OF PLANTERSVILLE – Frances Helms, 90, passed away on December 11, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Ridgeland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William Robert “Billy” McCall Jr
DUMAS – William Robert “Billy” McCall Jr, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. A full obituary will run in Friday’s edition of the Journal.
Rodney Bogue
ETTA – Rodney Neal Bogue, 65, passed away December 10,2019 in Oxford, MS. Rodney was born July 2,1954 to Robert L. Bogue and Quay Frazier Bogue of Etta, MS.
After retiring from North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru, MS where he worked in maintenance, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He attended Oakdale Baptist Church in the Hurricane community.
Services will be Friday, December 13,2019 at 1pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. J. W. Owen and Bro. Easton Smith officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery in Etta, MS.
Rodney is survived by his mother, Quay Bogue; his wife, Charlotte Bogue; his children, Jeff Bogue (Tracy), Kim Coffey (Keith), and step son Aaron Hudson; five grandchildren, Reagan Coffey, Lauren Rodgers, Hunter Bogue, Cody Bogue, and Mason Hudson; one brother, Richard Bogue (Joyce).
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Bogue; grandparents, L.R.(Pobie) and Etta H. Bogue, Earn and Rosie Frazier.
Pallbearers will be, Thomas Todd, Tracy Davis, Graden Hooker, Rodney Akers, Ronnie Grant, Larry Parrish, Pat Todd and Jerry Bolden.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at United Funeral Service.
For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Virginia D. Browning
DENNIS – Virginia D. Browning, 86, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was a homemaker. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS.
Services will be Friday, December 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years – Troy Browning, Dennis, MS; two children – Jerry Browning (Betty) Southaven, MS and Barbara Browning (Mike) Dennis, MS; three grandchildren – Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning (Paige) and Dylan Browning; one great-granddaughter – Mabry Elizabeth Browning and one sister-Rosa Nell Young, Dennis, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie DeSoto and Vera Hopkins Young, a brother, Harold Wayne Young and two grandchildren, Kevin and Tiffany Browning.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning, Dylan Browning, Mike Bohannon and Shearl Pardue. Honorary pallbearers will be Eudell Crane and Joe Browning.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Sandra Steffens
MOOREVILLE – Sandra Beth Steffens, 64, died Tuesday, December 11, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 12, 1955 in Flint, Michigan, to Billy Lee and Virginia Wayne Christian Miller. She was retired from FMC Corporation. She loved to give and do things for people. She loved the Samaratian Purse Shoebox ministry. She was gifted in crafts and sewing. She was a Baptist in belief.
Private graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Friendship Cemetery in Peppertown with Bro. Bradley Bagwell and Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her mother, Virginia Miller; one sister, Shirley Garner; one brother, Robert Miller, all of Mooreville; one nephew, Mark Garner of Hattiesburg.
She was preceded in death by her father and an infant son.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Vaiden Smith, Crawford Smith, Royce Brooks, and Ryan Holm.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Gailya Denton
SHANNON – Gailya Willene Denton, 88, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was born in the Enterprise community in Union County on January 19, 1931, the daughter of WIllie Wyatt and Ina Odell Smithey Denton. Mrs. Denton was a Baptist and a retired tax preparer/bookkeeper. Her hobbies were growing flowers, she was known for having a show case yard, and traveling.
She is survived by one sister, Jane Westmoreland and husband, Clarence, of Sherman and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Denton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 P. M., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Payne
SALTILLO – Pamela Payne, 54, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Overland Park Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Billy C. Rainey
AMORY – Billy C. Rainey, 63, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2019, at home in Amory. Services will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rose of Sharon COGIC.
Larry Glass
BOONEVILLE – Larry Glass, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 until service time.
