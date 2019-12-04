James Thomas Easley
PONTOTOC – James Thomas Easley, 77, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at McDonald U M Church Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Jerica Denton
VARDAMAN – Jerica Denton, 25, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at NMMC – Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. of Bruce. Burial will follow at Clear Springs.
Mildred H. Coggins
TUPELO – Mildred H. Coggins, 92, passed away on December 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James Fondren
OAKLAND – James Fondren, 70, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in Oakland. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Mount Gillion M.B. Church 1620 Terza Rd Batesville. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Gillion M.B. Church Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
C.B. Windham
OKOLONA – C.B. Windham, 96, a jolly grand ole soul, crossed over to Gloryland while visiting family in Natchez, MS. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Originally named Charles Billups Windham, Jr., C.B. was born to Charles Billups and Clara Dalton Windham on April 26, 1923 in Warren County, MS. Mr. Windham became C.B. upon joining the Navy without a birth certificate in 1940. When asked for his name, he replied, “C.B.” A patriotic and devout American, he served in World War II in the Philippines on PT Boat 105, and later PT 181-in the same squadron as did the late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Mr. Windham was a Mason and a member of Harmony Lodge in Natchez, MS. He was also currently a member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. In 1950, Mr. Windham was employed by Pet Milk Co as a sales rep in Natchez, MS. In 1969, he moved to Monterey, LA and purchased a small store and motel which he named Windham Sportsman Lodge. He also owned a distributorship with Sealtest Milk Co. He was well known for his sales ability. He retired in Okolona in 1993.
A service, with U.S. Navy honors, will take place at 2 PM Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private entombment in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Bro. Jimmy Bryan will officiate with the eulogy delivered by Steve Holland. Wanda Carol Sweeney will sing. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only at Holland-Okolona Chapel (300 W. Main).
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Germany Windham, who died March 9, 2007. He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles Billups Windham and Clara Dalton Windham; two brothers and six sisters. He leaves behind one daughter, Glenda Windham Burns (Kenneth); two sons, Charles Billups Windham (Lisa), and James Donald Windham (Susan); 10 grandchildren, Bridget Burns, Tiffany Dohner, Dawn Maynor, Tabitha Bratton, and Jessica Windham; and five grandsons serving as pallbearers, Brother Burns, Chad Windham, Tip Windham, Will Windham, and Trey Windham. Also serving as pallbearer is his nephew, Jon Briggs. He also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Outreach Church, 31312 County Line Road, Okolona, MS 38860, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Jermaine Robinson
TUPELO – Jermaine Robinson, 43, passed away on December 2, 2019, at at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Camden Blair
TUPELO – Camden Blair, 6, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, AR. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Noon at White Hill M.B. Church, 1987 S. Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM – service time at White Hill M.B. Church. Burial will follow at City Cemetery.
Tony Sharp
HICKORY FLAT – Tony Sharp, 32, passed away on December 3, 2019, at his home in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Cajewel Anise Pegues
TUPELO – Cajewel Anise Pegues, 55, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at a automobile accident in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St Luke COGIC 7491 Hack Crossing Rd Olive Branch. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home 140 N. Memphis St. Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Southwood 5485 Hack Cross Rd, Memphis, TN. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Joe L. Jones
FULTON – Joe L. Jones, 73, passed away on December 4, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jacob Cox
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Jacob Cox, 22, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Erline Pierce
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Erline Pierce, 91, passed away on November 27, 2019, at her home in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Dennis Robbins
BYHALIA – Dennis Robbins, 83, passed away on December 4, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Donald Lee Baker
BOONEVILLE – Donald Lee Baker, 50, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Faith Worship Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 starting at 12 pm and lasting until service time at 2 pm Friday. at the church. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.