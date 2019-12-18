TODAY’S OBITUARIES
---------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
December 19, 2019
---------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Thursday, December 19, 2019
---------------------------------
MEMO Bretta Robinson
BALDWYN – Bretta Robinson, 62, passed away on December 17, 2019, at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO Naomi C Rutherford
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Naomi C Rutherford, 73, passed away on December 17, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO Georgia M. French
TUPELO – Georgia M. French, 82, passed away on December 17, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO Everlyne G. King
BALDWYN – Everlyne G. King, 86, passed away on December 17, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO Leondus Ford, Sr.
OKOLONA – Leondus Ford, Sr., 91, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence in Okolona.
Leondus Ford, Sr. was born to his late parents, William Ford and Gertrude Alcorn on June 28, 1928 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Ford was a life long resident of Okolona, a member of Snowtown UMC, a former employee of Purnell Pride and Bryan.
Leondus Ford, Sr. is survived by two daughters; Daphne Ford of Okolona, Sharon Ford Bryson (Vista) of Horn Lake. Six sons; Wayne Ford (Carolyn) of Tupelo, Bobby Ford (Beastrice) of Tupelo. Crossley Ford of Okolona, Marzee Ford of Okolona, Aaron Ford (Shawn) of Cordova, TN, and Tuderrel Ford (Herwean) of Walls, MS.
Two sisters; Willie Bell Reddick of Okolona, and Margaret Jordan of Kansas City, MO. Three brothers; Arthur Ford of Shannon, Wardell Ford (Aglean) of Okolona, and Henry Ford of (Nita) of Tupelo. There are 30 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Mr. Ford was proceeded in death by several sisters and brothers.
The visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Snow Town UMC at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Levert Fitzpatrick officiating. The burial will follow at the Ford Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO Vanzy Leon Barnes
DORSEY – Vanzy Leon Barnes, 89, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on 3:00 until 5:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery following the service. Online condolence can be made to the Barnes family at www.grayson-porters.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO Ann McCullough Nanney
TUPELO – Ann McCullough Nanney, 90, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Peppertown May 24, 1929, to Delbert Bart and Clyda Jane York McCullough. She was a 1947 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and then attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus. In 1950, she married J. B. Nanney and they have called Tupelo home for the last 64 years. A talented seamstress and dedicated employee, she enjoyed 15 years with Milam Manufacturing and over 40 years with Hunter-Sadler/Lanier Clothes before her retirement. She also shared her talents sewing for her family. Ann was an avid gardener and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A lady of great faith, she was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tupelo where she taught 2nd grade Sunday School for a number of years.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, J. B. Nanney of Tupelo; daughter, Susanne Martin and her husband Ed of Westport, Connecticut; and two granddaughters, Susie Martin of Atlanta, Georgia and Annsley Martin of Westport.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sue Comer; and brother, James David McCullough.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church, Peppertown with Rev. Daryl Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Gary Nanney, Mike Comer, Gaylord Loden, Ed Martin, and Brad Hamilton and Amy Hamilton.
Honorary pallbearers will be former employees of Hunter-Sadler/Lanier Clothes.
The family has suggested in Mrs. Nanney’s memory that poinsettias be delivered to the W. E. Pegues Funeral Home, Tupelo or Friendship United Methodist Church where they will remain in the church for the Christmas season. Memorials may also be made to the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO Evelyn Callahan Cook
ABERDEEN – Evelyn Callahan Cook, 82, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Monroe County to Henry Wilburn Callahan and Bessie Guest Callahan. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. Ms. Cook was an inspector for Walker Manufacturing Co. in Aberdeen and a homemaker. She was a Baptist. A private family memorial service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons Dick Roberts of Hamilton, Ms and Rickie Baldwin (Mary) of Tupelo, MS; one grandchild Tracy Baldwin Thompson; one great grandchild Jessica Leigh Smith (Ben) and two great great grandchildren Austin Smith and Aiden Smith. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Loden and Countrywood in Mantachie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herbert Lee Cook and one brother Jimmie Callahan. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOUSTON FH LOGO John C. Hall
HOUSTON – Mr. John Cunningham Hall, 88, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home in Houston, Mississippi. John C. Hall was born in Birmingham, Alabama on May 17, 1931 to Clarence Colquitt Hall and Helen Eugenia Hitt Hall. He had a thirty-five-year career with the TVA Office of Power. Later in his career, he served as General Manager for the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association. He was a member of Houston First United Methodist Church, and a member of the Houston Exchange Club. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America throughout his adult life where received the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for his outstanding service to Scout youth. John C. Hall is a graduate of Auburn University where he received his degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1953.
Funeral Services for Mr. Hall will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Houston First United Methodist Church in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be serving the Hall family.
Visitation for Friday, December 20, 2019 at Houston First United Methodist Church in Houston, Mississippi will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.
A second Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Providence Methodist Church in Titus, Alabama. Gassett Funeral Home will be serving the Hall family.
Visitation for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Providence Methodist Church in Titus, Alabama will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Providence Methodist Cemetery in Titus, Alabama.
John C. Hall is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye Byrd Hall of Houston, MS, his daughter, Julie (Steve) Boggan of Birmingham, AL; his son, Walter (Amy) Hall of Nashville, TN; his two sisters, Ibbie Moultrie of Jacksonville, FL, and Jeanne Lynch of Ruston, LA; one sister-in-law, Mary Duncan Hall of Grenada, MS; one brother, Ed (Jane) Hall of Huntsville, AL; and his grandchildren, Pierce (Jill) Boggan, Grace (Nathan) Downey, Margaret Boggan, John “Jack” Hall, Samuel Hall, and Caroline Hall.
John C. Hall was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Phillip Hall; and two brothers-in-law, Don Moultrie and W.O. Lynch.
Pallbearers will be Pierce Boggan, Nathan Downey, Steve Boggan, Bob Scott, Bob Pearson, Bobby Mooneyham, Roger Blevins, Alan Parker, and Roy Granger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Houston First United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 123
Houston, Mississippi 38851
OR
Providence Methodist Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund
“C/O Joe Wood”
1540 Providence Road
Titus, Alabama 36080
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO Mike Morrison
DENNIS – Micheal Wayne “Mike” Morrison, 55, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home in Dennis. He was born October 7, 1964, to James Carroll and Bettie Lorine Brazile Morrison. He worked in the furniture factory industry, before becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A Celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Ridge Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Kay Morrison; his mother, Lori Greffey (Joe) of Golden; one son, Michael Morrison; one step son, Nathan Gray; one step-daughter, Nerissa Gray, all of Dennis; one brother, Paul Underwood of West Salem, Ohio; one sister, Lee Ann Gann (Dennis) of Dennis; seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Morrison; his Father, James Carroll Morrison; his grandparents, Eldon and Delta Morrison, and Marvin and Lizzie Brazile.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Bates, Eric Bates, Tyler Wood, Brady Wood, Ethan Gray, Jerry White, Terry White, and Paul Underwood.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO Ednal Marie Metcalfe
TUPELO – Ednal Marie Metcalfe, 98, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on December 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday 11:00 AM -1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beech Hill Cemetery.
MEMO Kathy Arlene Taylor
RIPLEY – Kathy Arlene Taylor, 58, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Resthaven Nursing Home in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG, US ARMY ICON, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO Eddie Lucas Williams
UNION COUNTY – Eddie Lucas Williams, 85, U. S. Army Veteran, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Columbus following an extended illness. The family has requested services and interment to be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.(662)539-7000
Mr. Williams was born April 10, 1934 in Merigold, MS and was a resident of Michigan for a number of years before returning to North Mississippi 10 years ago. A Christian and well loved grandfather, Mr. Williams will be remembered as an avid traveler who enjoyed traveling in both Europe and the United States.
He is survived by his long time companion, Elizabeth Rivers, daughter, Tezra Woody of Cordova, TN, step daughter, Marchetta Ellis of Columbus, step son, Daniel Olaizola of France.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Williams and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662)539-7000.
MEMO Anita Mink
MANTACHIE – Anita Mink, 55, passed away on December 18, 2019, at at her son’s house in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
MEMO Billy Hugh Burns
UNION COUNTY – Billy Hugh Burns, 56, resident of the Pleasant Ridge Community, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The family has requested private family services and interment will be in the Keownville Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Burns family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO Edna Mae Robinson
TUPELO – Edna Mae Robinson, 95, of Tupelo, MS died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 as the result of congestive heart failure. Those who knew Edna will forever treasure her sweet, sweet smile and her love for a good serious game of Spades with a mean piece of her homemade pie. Her physical limitations did not hinder her joy and passion for cooking the most delicious meals for her family, especially her famous apple pies and chicken and dumplings. Through her trials on this earth, she consistently always maintained a peace beyond all understanding which she always attributed to trusting in God for everything in all things.
Edna was born July 6, 1924 in Belmont, MS to Raymond and Ruth Sanders. Her childhood was spent in Belmont, MS. She lived in Kenosha, WI most of her adult life, but retired to Tupelo, MS in 1977. Her beloved husband of 50 years, Wilmer Reeves Robinson, preceded her in death on August 4, 1994. Edna was a housewife who raised three daughters and taught them the love she had for writing and cooking. In addition, she and her husband were foster parents in Wisconsin for a decade. Her “Heart of Hearts” was her two granddaughters, Lindsey Waldrop Shafer, and Jessica Yarber Johnston. She also adored her fur baby, Spades, and her four great-grandchildren, Cruz, Mercedes, Sterling, and August Shafer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Sanders; daughters Peggy Robinson Wood and Terry Lynn Munn; her sons-in-law, Roy Yarber and Terry Wood; and one brother, Alvis Sanders. Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Yarber Crowe (Ellis) of Tupelo, MS; her two granddaughters, Lindsey Waldrop Shafer (Daniel) of Huntsville, AL, and Jessica Yarber Johnston (Chad) of Tupelo, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Cruz, Mercedes, Sterling, and August Shafer of Huntsville, AL; and her beloved son-in -law, Max Munn of Tupelo/Huntsville, AL, and two awesome sitters, Tina Kent of Nettleton, MS, and Vickie Johnson of Shannon, MS.
A graveside service of Death and Resurrection celebrating her long life of 95 years will be held at 2 PM on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will follow at the grave site. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, HOLLAND LOGO Helen Rowe
TUPELO – On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Helen V. Rowe, loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother, passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by her loved ones.
Helen was born July 2, 1933 in Booneville, MS to Frank and Evaline (nee Floyd) Baswell. On December 27, 1947 she married Leonard W. Rowe and they raised 6 children prior to his passing in 1997.
Helen’s first priority was living for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, always praising His holy name. She loved crocheting and embroidering; making up her own patterns as she went along, which were her masterpieces, made with so much love.
Helen is survived by her children Rita (Terry) Schrader, Diane (Victor) Romandine, Margo, Debbie (Lamar) Munn, Allen (Dara); 13 grandchildren; 25 Great grandchildren; 11 Great-great grandchildren; and sister Barbara Raines.
Helen is preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Jarrett, grandson Rob Choate and her siblings Dorothy Rowe, Sonny Baswel, Shirley Henderson and Robert Baswel.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, and also on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, 5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Park, Verona, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the charity of the donor’s choice.
For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
MEMO Jimmy Hurley, Jr.
AMORY – Jimmy Hurley, Jr., 56, passed away on December 18, 2019, at his home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO Rita Durchholz
TUPELO – Rita Katherine Wheeler Durchholz, 73, died at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born March 5, 1946 in Henderson, KY, Rita graduated from Castle High School in Chandler, IN. She married James Henry Durchholz on April 24, 1965 in Evansville, IN. She and Jim relocated to Tupelo in 1983 from Indiana and have made their home here since. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church and a devout and faithful Catholic. Rita worked in retail most of her life, lastly at Hobby Lobby. She enjoyed quilting and arts and crafts, reading good books, word search puzzles and Mahjong on computer. She loved people and was an avid conversationalist. Rita was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a beautiful grandmother. She will be missed by all.
A Mass will be recited at 10:30 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy and Father Henry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery on Barrett Ridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Rita is survived by her husband, Jim, of Tupelo; her two daughters, Kathy Scott and husband, Rodney, of Guntown, and April Schuh and husband, Louis, of Amory; three grandchildren, whom Granny loved, Anthony Morris (Brittany), Jessica Scott, and Gabby Scott; one great-grandchild, Toye Morris; one sister, Theresa Schmitt (Bob) of Missouri, and two brothers, Jimmy Wheeler (Cindy) of Indiana, and Bobby Wheeler (Janie) of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, William and Ida Crowdus.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38801, designated for Mass to be said in memory of Rita’s earthly pilgrimage.
MEMO Greg Little
TUPELO – Greg Little, 41, passed away on December 18, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.