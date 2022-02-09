TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Alice Black, Como
Malissia Jane Shumpert Bogan, Shannon
Ruby Jean McGregor Burns, Verona
Charles Edward Cole, Sr., Tupelo
Calvin Davis, Corinth
George "Mike" Gober, Shannon
Jerry Harwood, Tupelo
Charlene Miller, Somerville, Tennessee
Ulric Gary Phillips, Germantown, Tennessee
Earl Stevens, Tupelo
Joann Wolf, Guntown
--------------------------------------------
Calvin Davis
CORINTH - Calvin Davis, 56, passed away on February 08, 2022, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Joann Wolf
GUNTOWN - Joann Goodson Wolf, 89, passed away on Monday, February 07, 2022 at her home. She loved her horses, being outdoors, reading and being on her farm. She was a homemaker and a Methodist.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial was in Campbelltown Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Lee Wolf (Anita) of Guntown; grandchild, Amber McMahon (Matthew) of Guntown; (2) great-grandchildren, Lauren McMahon and Adam McMahon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art Wolf and a son, Jeff Wolf.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Malissia Jane Shumpert Bogan
SHANNON - Malissia Jane Shumpert Bogan, 95, passed away on February 06, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
Charles Edward Cole, Sr.
TUPELO - Charles Edward Cole, Sr., 72, passed away Friday, February 04, 2022, at his residence surrounded my the love of his family in Tupelo,MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be on Friday, February 11, 2022 4:00 until 7:00 at J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
Alice Black
COMO - Alice Black, 88, passed away on February 08, 2022, at Baptist Hospital Oxford in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Ulric Gary Phillips
GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE - Gary Phillips, 90, went to be with his Lord on February 5, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1931 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He graduated from Tupelo High School where he lettered in basketball and baseball and was voted Most Athletic in his Senior Year. He joined the US Army in 1951 and participated in the invasion of Korea. On May 20, 1954, he married Shirlee Nichols and they shared two children, Robert Jeffrey Phillips and Terri Lynn Phillips. He attended Itawamba Junior College, University of Memphis, and University of Alabama-Huntsville. He was employed by the Federal Government for most of his career, retiring as Deputy Commander of the Defence Logistics Agency in Memphis, Tennessee after 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. He was an avid golfer and scored four hole in ones. He belonged to the Memphis National Golf Club where he won five club championships. He was known to give away shoes, clubs and bags that he had won to younger golfers who were just starting out. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and gentle nature. He loved his wife and family and was proud of their accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Shirlee Phillips, his daughter, Terri Phillips, daughter-in-law Kay Phillips and his grandsons, Hunter Phillips, Ethan Phillips and Tennessee Phillips Ward.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Gravevisde service will follow in Lee Memorial Park at 1:00 pm with Reverend Don Baggett officiating. Pallbearers will be Hunter Phillips, Ethan Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Ward, Scot Phillips, Quaid Phillips, and Evan Phillips.
Ruby Jean McGregor Burns
VERONA - Ruby Jean Burns, 84, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022, in Philadelphia, MS. She was born in Pontotoc, MS on March 23, 1938, to Baxtor "Tom" McGregor and Lillie Mae Black McGregor. She married the love of her life, Billy Wayne Burns on February 23, 1938 and raised two loving sons, Billy Lane Burns and Terry Michael Burns.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Burns(Beth) of Carthage, MS and Terry Burns of Brandon, MS; granddaughter, Brittany Burns; brother, Rodger Dale McGregor(Betty); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lillie Mae McGregor; and her husband, Billy Wayne Burns.
Services will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Hunter West, Dennis Luther, Phil Stubblefield, Jerry Tapley, and Clay McGregor.
Visitation will be Friday, February 11th 10AM until service time.
Jerry Harwood
TUPELO - Jerry Collins Harwood, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo, where he had resided the last 2 years. He was born in Tupelo on December 20, 1943 to Collins and Ganelle Wiseman Harwood. A lifetime resident of Tupelo, he graduated from Tupelo High School in 1961 and continued his education at Mississippi State University. He married his Jr. High sweetheart, Shirley Bryson, in 1965. Jerry was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church and loved his 'Open Door' Sunday school class. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of the Lee County Shrine Club and a charter member of the Hamasa Rescue Unit where he was better known as "Jonuer". He enjoyed his weekly lunch meetings with his 'Class of 61 lunch bunch' and also sitting around the fire with his Bucktail Hunting Club buddies. He loved the staff at Avonlea Assisted Living, where he was known as 'Hollywood" Jerry loved the outdoors. He was a hunter, fisherman, piddler, collector, encourager and wonderful husband, Daddy, and Granddaddy. Jerry's 38 1/2 year military career began in 1967 when he joined the Mississippi National Guard. Sergeant Major Harwood retired at age 62 after 20 years of full-time service with the 155th Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Calvary Division, Fort Hood, TX, RTOC.
A Service Celebrating his life, with military honors, will be at 2PM Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday from Noon until service time. A private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Bryson Harwood; one daughter, Tracey Fitzmeyer (Mike) Marietta, GA. two grandchildren, Lauren Collins Fitzmeyer and Michael Scott Fitzmeyer who loved their "Hawoo". He was preceded in death by his parents, Collins and Ganelle Harwood. Pallbearers will be Charles Duke, Mitch Ellett, Eddie Lomenick, Tommy Rogers, Stuart Smith, Tom Tindall, Buddy Vanidiver and Marty Walton.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. BOX 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801
Earl Stevens
TUPELO - Earl Stevens, 65, passed away on February 05, 2022, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
George "Mike" Gober
SHANNON - George Mitchell Gober, 76, known as Mike by many, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at NMMC after battling Covid. Born in Pontotoc on April 16, 1945 to the late Dallas Oren Gober and Ernal Louis Winters. Mike grew up in this area. A patriotic American, he joined the U. S. Army and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. In 1969, he relocated to Elyria, Ohio where he lived until returning to Northeast Miss. 4 years ago. He spent over 30 years working for the Ford Motor Company as a stationery engineer. A man of many talents, Mike enjoyed God's creation and hiking. Very artistically and musically talented, he loved to sing. Golf was a passion of his as well as playing cards and shooting pool. Ever the practical jokester and prankster, he enjoyed dearly being with his family, encouraging them and sharing his witty personality. The family and friends knew they were in for a treat when he said, "Let me show you and ole Indian trick." Mike was an active and engaged man of God and member of the Tupelo Church of God where he enjoyed serving and praising the Lord.
A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Pastor Judd Vowell officiating. Burial will follow in Gray's Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sat. only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 pm Sat. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming
Mike is survived by his wife Connie Kay Gober of Shannon; two sons, Edward Mitchell Gober of New Mexico and Issac Samuel Gober of Shannon; his daughter, Mechele Wells of Vermillion, Ohio; his grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Gober, Leo Chandler and Kaylee Wells; three great grandchildren, Kira Eck, Emerald Perry and Leo Mitchell, II; his sisters, Shelby Darlington (Bill) and Elizabeth Isom all of Shannon, Susan Cannon of Tupelo and Nita Megginson of Blue Springs; his brothers, Dennis Ray Gober (Linda) of Pontotoc, John Reece (Kim) of Belden and Melvin Keith Reece (Kathy) of Belden. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas "Andy" Reece.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Church of God, 1813 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, MS. 38804.
Charlene Miller
SOMERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Charlene Miller, 85, passed away Monday, February 07, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on no services are planned at at this time. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER HAS CHARGE. (associatedfuneral.com).
