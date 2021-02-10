William Worship
NEW ALBANY – William Worship, 73, passed away on February 10, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Roy Batie
CORINTH – Roy Batie, 92, passed away on February 9, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Roy Gene Timmons
BIRMINGHAM RIDGE – Roy Gene Timmons, 80, passed away on February 10, 2021, at his home in Birmingham Ridge Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Dora Beaty
DUMAS – Dora Beaty, 85, passed away on February 10, 2021, at her home in Dumas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Carruthers
NEW ALBANY – Barbara Ann Carruthers, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at New Birth Community Church, 408 Clark Street New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, February 19, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is charge of services. Masks will be required.
Maggie Braxton Thompson
INDIANOLA/AMORY – Maggie Braxton Thompson, 95, passed away on February 9, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Indianola, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Velma Craig
HOULKA – Velma Craig, 69, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery.
Carl M. Billiups
BALDWYN – Carl M. Billiups, 63, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 11:30 A.M. at Mt. Olive Church parking lot. Visitation will be 3-5p.m. February 11, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Mary Steed
BOONEVILLE – Mary Deloise Steed, 72, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home. She was born September 12, 1948, to Frank and Betty Cooper. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed reading, collecting, motorcycle riding and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Butch Steed; three daughters, Betty Ann (Rohn) Thurman, Sherry Edge and Missy Lowther; three sons, John (Nancy) Edge, Jonathon (Casey) Steed and Jeremy (Sylvonia) Steed; three sisters, Joan Smith, Tammy (Andy) Jackson and Janet (Julian) Collinsworth; one brother, Danny (Carol) Cooper; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Charles Howard
MANTACHIE – Charles “Charlie” Victor Howard, 82, of Mantachie, Mississippi, passed away on February 9, 2021. Charlie was born on January 7, 1939 to Victor and Evie Jane Howard in Dorsey, Mississippi. He and his parents were pillars in the Mantachie community and he was very proud to have lived there for most of his life. He attended Mantachie High School where he played on the state championship basketball team during his senior year. His name is still hanging in the gym. After graduating high school in 1957, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army for fourteen years and after that in the reserves for five years. He was honored to have had the opportunity to serve his country. After his service, he landed his first job at the Mississippi Department of Transportation, kicking off a 40-year career providing and maintaining safe roads for the state of Mississippi. In 1984, he met Barbara Patterson, and they wed in 1990, going on to be devoted grandparents to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to them as “Paw Paw” and “Maw Maw”. After forty years, he retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 2001. Charlie spent his retirement watching his favorite sports teams, playing with his grandchildren, gardening, and riding around his property in his John Deere Gator. He had an extra special connection with his great-grandson, Bentley (or as he called him, “Bo”), and his great-granddaughter, Charleigh Rhys (or as he called her, “Mo”)–playing a huge role in their lives. Charlie was a lifelong Alabama Crimson Tide and New York Yankees fan. In his words, there was only one college football team (Alabama) and only one coach–Bear Bryant. Charlie and his beloved Alabama football team experienced one more perfect season together this past year–as they finished the season undefeated with a record of 13-0 and, once again, as national champions. ROLL TIDE.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday February 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife; Barbara Howard of Mantachie, 2 daughters; Cindy (Dave) Robinson of Tyler, TX, and Tanya (Kevin) Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, stepson, Richard Ford of Vina, AL, grandchildren; Mallory (Blake) Billings of Lubbock, TX, Christopher Robinson of Tyler, TX, Heather (Austin) Fountain of Tremont, Kim (Jeffery) Hammons of Mooreville, Grandson, Tyler Ford of Vina, AL, Josh Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, Braxton Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, Chloe Bynum of Baton Rouge, LA, great grandchildren; Bentley Fountain of Tremont, Charleigh Fountain of Tremont, Layluh Hammons of Mooreville and Eastyn Hammons of Mooreville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Victor and Evie Jane Howard, and a sister, JoAnn Howard.
Pallbearers will be Gene Tennison, Mark Tigner, Andy Spradling, Corky Barnett, Clayton Wilemon, Mike Smith, Rudy Cox, Matt Prestage, Dave Robinson, and Austin Fountain.
Bentley Fountain will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Andrew “Andy” Love
AMORY – Andrew “Andy” Love, 70, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuenralhome.com.
Wallace Crumby
TUPELO – Wallace Crumby, 96, died Tuesday, February 09, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 2 PM – service time at Harrisburg. A full obituary will follow.
William Andrew Yates
DRY CREEK – William Andrew Yates, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home in Dry Creek, MS. He was born on Saturday, December 12, 1936 to Marvin and Lizzie-Frances Yates. Mr. Yates enjoyed raising game chickens and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. Mr. Yates married the love of his life, Catherine Yates, in April 1956. He was a member Paul’s Chapel Church in Dry Creek.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Paul’s Chapel Church, county road 601 Booneville, MS, with Bro. Tim Bullock and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Paul’s Chapel Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. At the request of the family, face coverings are required. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on Paul’s Chapel Church Facebook page.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Catherine Yates; one daughter, Buffie Yates Moore (Jason); one sister, Nancy “Susie” Yates; one brother-in-law, Jodie Criswell; one sister-in-law, Doris Jumper; one granddaughter, Annie Byrd (Ben); three grandsons, Colby Moore, Ethan Yates, and Sam Yates; one step-granddaughter, Emma Grace Bryant; one great-grandson, Ridge “Baby Ben” Byrd; one great-granddaughter, Lottie Bell Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews..
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wendell Yates; and two sisters, Virginia Grisham, and Louise Bullock.
Pallbearers are Jerry Mauney, Doug Hargett, Johnny Parks, Corey Hargett, Rocky Carpenter, and Mike Robbins.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Friday at Paul’s Chapel Church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ryndal Wayne Smith
MOOREVILLE/TUPELO – Ryndal Wayne Smith, 77, passed at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on January 29, 2021 after an extended illness. Wayne was born in Thaxton, MS on June 7, 1943 to Dudley and Esther Waldrop Smith. He was a retired truck driver for Action Industries, a Vietnam Army Veteran and a member of Union Nazarene Church at Thaxton.
Services are scheduled for Friday, February 12, 2021 at Crossroads Christian Church in the Auburn/Eggville Community. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until service time at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Mann Smith of Mooreville, 1 son Joel Wayne Smith (Susan) of Mantachie, 1 Daughter Lee Ann Reich of Mooreville. 3 grandchildren, Russell Allen Reich of Mooreville, Justin Rayburn of Mantachie and Melanie Ewing of Tremont. 4 great grandchildren, Lexie and Bailey Rayburn and Camden and Cooper Ewing. 2 Sisters Madge Jones (Bertis, deceased) of Shannon and Shirley Mooneyham of New Albany. He also leaves a very special uncle who raised him, Collin Waldrop
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Jimmy and Elizabeth Russell Waldrop and Albert and Evy Winter Smith. A great grandchild Waylon Ottis Reich.
Pallbearers will be Tony Jones, Michael Jones, Rodney Mooneyham, Art Loyd, Perry Holmes, and Austin Holmes.
Our family at Associated Family Funeral are honored to have been chosen to serve the Smith family. Please leave your remembrances and condolences by visiting associatedfuneral.com.
Maggie Ann Eaton
IUKA – Maggie Ann Eaton, 24, passed away on February 9, 2021, in Burnsville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Linda Kindrick
OAKLAND, TENNESSEE – Linda was born January 10, 1944 in Pontotoc, Mississippi and departed February 9, 2021 at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Kindrick and her son, “Bill” Kindrick and a daughter-in-law, Heather Malone Kindrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ferguson Wicker and Marjorie Pearl Graddy Wicker. She leaves behind her sister, Rosalie Wicker Morris, and brother-in-law, David Morris; nephew Wick Morris and wife, Samantha and children, James David and Sam Wicker; niece Janet Morris Aldridge and husband, Chad and children Adalyn, Isabella and Eva.
Linda grew up in New Albany, Mississippi. She went to school at W.P. Daniel High. She attended MSCW and graduated from Blue Mountain College, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Education. She went on to get her Master’s in Education from Trevecca Nazarene College.
Linda began her teaching career in Biloxi, Mississippi where she met her future husband, Chuck. They were married at the Methodist Church in New Albany on January 27, 1968. Linda and Chuck spent the next three years at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Then they moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she began teaching in several local grade schools. Her career spanned 37 years, where she touched many young lives.
Linda loved life. She never met a stranger. She had a heart for the underdog and gave generously to many charitable organizations over the years. She had a flair for fashion and loved her “bling.” One of her favorite pastimes was country line dancing with her friends.
Chuck and Linda followed Bill to Oakland, Tennessee, where they joined Faith United Methodist Church. Linda had a great love for her Lord and was involved in many Bible studies over the years.
Visitation will be from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bill Everett officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Faith United Methodist Church in Oakland, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith United Methodist Church, 6270 U.S. Highway 64, Oakland, Tennessee 38060
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
John Olan Cunningham, Sr.BALDWYN – John Olan Cunningham, Sr., 84, of Baldwyn, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born November 18, 1937 to Orlander Otman Cunningham and Evelyn Mullinnix Cunningham.
John Olan was a graduate of Baldwyn High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He also served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
John Olan’s business career began at Cunningham’s Food Mart. After many years in the family grocery business, he served as Executive Director of the Baldwyn Housing Authority. John Olan was a very active member of the community, serving roles including President of the Baldwyn Rotary Club, positions with the Prentiss County Development Association and as a Trustee of Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he continued to serve as an honorary member until his death. He was a great mentor and friend to numerous people in the community. He was an avid sports fan with particular interest in local high schools and NEMCC. Anyone who knew John Olan, knows he loved the Bearcats and the Northeast Tigers. In addition to being a strong supporter of his community, “D-Daddy” was a family man. Anytime he got the opportunity to support his grandchildren and great-grands, he was there.
He is survived by his daughter Tammy Ryan, daughter-in-law Jackie Cunningham, brothers, Jimmy Cunningham and Joe Cunningham (Priscilla); seven grandchildren, Courtney Ryan Roberts (Lee), Kim Cunningham White (Adam), Cayce Ryan Rhea (Andy), Kyle Cunningham (Megan), Kristen Cunningham Land (John Philip), Korey Cunningham, Larry Milton Ryan, II (Natalie); and twelve great-grandchildren Rustin and Baylor Roberts; John Adam, Kade, Taylor Brooke White; Andrew Rhea; Colton, Alli Kyle, John Randall, Alden Kate Cunningham; Annslea Claire Land, Duke Ryan.
John Olan was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Davenport Cunningham; son, John Olan Cunningham, Jr.; son-in-law, Larry Milton Ryan, Sr.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Cunningham and his parents.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11th from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
