Meridah Elaine Allen, Booneville
Jimmy Bennett, New Albany
Larry Brassell, Water Valley
Howard Brown, Taylor
Margie Davis, Amory
Robert Foster III, Plantersville
James Gipson, Holly Springs
Betty Graham, Fulton
Bettye Hale, Golden
Perry McCaleb, Saltillo
William L. Nabors, Baldwyn
Emma Bell Lence Parker, Ripley
Betty Payne, New Albany
Harriet Pearson, Houston
Lillie Ward, Memphis, Tennessee
Margie Davis
AMORY - Margie Davis, 81, passed away on February 12, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
William L. Nabors
BALDWYN - William L. Nabors, 58, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, at 11:00 A.M. February 18, 2022 at New Tabernacle M. B. Church in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Larry Brassell
WATER VALLEY - Larry Brassell, 69, passed away on February 12, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity- Daniels Funeral Home.
James Gipson
HOLLY SPRINGS - James Gipson, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11AM at Hudsonville Life Center, 778 South Slayden Road, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 4PM until 6PM at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hudsonville C.M.E. Cemetery Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Brown
TAYLOR - Howard Brown, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2022, at his residence in Taylor. Services will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11AM at Serenity-Burney Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4PM until 6PM at Serenity-Burney Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Yocona Cemetery in Taylor, MS. Serenity-Burney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lillie Ward
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Lillie Ward, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Residence in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2PM at East St Peter M.B. Church 274 CR 215 Abbeville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11AM until 1:45PM at East St Peter M.B. Church 274 CR 215 Abbeville, MS. Burial will follow at East St Peter M.B. Church Cemetery. Serenity - Burney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Bennett
NEW ALBANY - Jimmy Bennett, 83, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Magnolia Place of New Albany in New Albany. Services will be on February 18, 2022, Friday, 10:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, glenfieldfuneralhome.com for condolences. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 A. M. until 10.00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Perry McCaleb
SALTILLO - Perry T. McCaleb, 64, left this world to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2022 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after briefly battling cancer. Born on December 18, 1957. After graduation from Shannon High School in 1975, Perry spent much of his life in the car business with his McCaleb family. He loved his sons, family, fishing, cars, cooking and life in general. Perry had a kind heart and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith.
There will be no public services. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Perry leaves behind two sons, Josh and Zack McCaleb; his mother, Dorothy J. "Dot" McCaleb; two sisters, Debra (Dan) Wilemon and Kathy (Gerald) Bennett; a brother Dr. Mickey (Kristie) McCaleb; three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. "Buddy" McCaleb.
The family appreciates your prayers during this time!
Bettye Hale
GOLDEN - Bettye Yvonne Knight Hale passed away peacefully at Compere's Nursing Home on February 13, 2022 four days shy of her 86th birthday surrounded by her three daughters. She was born in Itawamba County on February 17, 1936. She was a graduate of Tremont High School in 1954, where she was a standout basketball player. She attended Itawamba Community College on a basketball scholarship where she graduated with an Associate of Arts. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Bettye's passions were cooking, preserving, and fishing. She was a member of the Hwy 25 Women's Homemakers Club where she won many awards for her canned goods. She was well known in the community as owner of The Cajun Restaurant in Tremont where family and friends gathered for food and fellowship. She was happiest on the bank of a pond trying to catch brim and crappy. She brewed and drank coffee all day long and loved to play Rook. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday February 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Hale officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday February 19 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Ray) Bring, Tammy (Chuck) Burk, and Dana (Jennifer) Hale, her beloved grandchildren, Kelli (Jeff) Tilton, Randy (Sarah) Bring, Griffin (Lindsay) Burk, Kaitlin (Eli) McCarty, and Myers Welch. Great- grandchildren are Caleb, Anderson, Taylor, and Miller, who brought her great pride and happiness these last few years.
Bettye is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Walter Eugene "Gene" Hale, parents, Effie Green Knight and Abraham Lincoln Knight and siblings, Lilla McCarley, Audra Johnson, Leola Cowart, James Knight, Bernice Nail, Lee Arthur and Alvin Knight.
Pallbearers include Ray Bring, Chuck Burk, Randy Bring, Griffin Burk, Jeff Tilton, and Eli McCarty.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Harriet Pearson
HOUSTON - Ms. Harriet Elizabeth Johnson Pearson, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Ms. Pearson was born on June 23, 1926, to Herman Alfred Johnson and Eleanora Olympia Paulsen Johnson. She was raised on her family's dairy farm in Cashton, Wisconsin. She grew up with her 3 sisters working on the farm, and while in high school, she would also work at large department stores in Minneapolis and Chicago during the summers. She attended business school in Minneapolis.
While World War II continued, she and a friend answered the government's call for office workers and went to Arlington, Virginia, to work for the Army Signal Corps. She also later worked for the National Rifle Association. While in the DC area, she met and fell in love with a handsome U.S. Marine, Marvin Pearson, from Houston, MS, and got married. After the war, the couple made Houston their home for 50 years. It took a while for the southerners to accept her, being from the north, but she persevered and made many friends during her life in Houston. She and Marvin owned and ran the Fred's (previously Vic's) in Houston for many years. In her retirement she worked for Black's Department Store in Tupelo and later at Estes Dress Shop. She also lived 13 years in Cleveland, MS, near her youngest daughter.
Ms. Pearson always had a smile, a soft voice, was patient, and always practiced positive thinking. She was involved in her community as an active member of the Delphian Club and the Houston Presbyterian Church. The achievement she was most proud of was the raising of 7 children and the special interest she had in all things family. She made each of her grandchildren feel special. She faced any hardships life threw at her with determination and her strong Christian faith and was always a peacemaker. Her children were brought up in the church and she was a wonderful example for them. She took care of herself, exercised daily, and ate an apple every day well into her 90's. As she said many times, "exercise and eat in moderation."
A Celebration of Life service for Ms. Harriet Elizabeth Pearson will be held at Houston Presbyterian Church in Houston, Mississippi on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tim Starnes officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Houston Presbyterian Church in Houston, Mississippi.
Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.
She is survived by her 7 children, Nola Gibson, Ron Pearson (Kay), Marty Pearson, David Pearson (Leigh), Penny Placke (Dale), Janet Warrington (Marty), and Laura Owens, 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, a sister, Pat Olson of Westby, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Edward Pearson, her parents, Eleanora and Herman Johnson, two sisters, Lorrayne Bushek and Conelee Rude, and one grandson, Mark Johnson Pearson.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons- Jeremy Gibson, Heath Pearson, Colby Pearson, Jack King, Luke Warrington, Daniel Warrington, Ben Warrington, Caleb Owens, and Campbell Owens.
Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Houston, MS, and French Camp Children's Home, French Camp, MS, in which she took a special interest.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Robert Foster III
PLANTERSVILLE - Mr. Robert (Bob) Foster III was born on March 7, 1931 in Plantersville, Mississippi to the late Robert (Rob) and Johnnie Estes Foster. He departed this life on February 8, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. He was 90 years old.
At an early age he professed his faith in Christ and united with the Johnson Chapel M.B. Church and attended Siggers High School, Shannon, Mississippi.
Upon completion of school, he relocated to Chicago, Illinois where he became an employee of Spaulding Industries. But he returned to Mississippi briefly to be united in holy matrimony to Luverta Jones, along with his best friend Ben Wilson and her cousin Sherrie Green, they had a double wedding on June 20, 1953. They all relocated to Chicago, Illinois but in November 1962. He decided to relocate with his family back to Mississippi. Robert and Luverta were happily married for 68 years and to this union five children were born.
He became reunited with Johnson Chapel M.B. Church and was a Sunday School teacher, then later a deacon. He was actively involved in the construction, planning, and completion of the current Johnson Chapel M.B. Church in March 30, 1980. Name was listed on the cornerstone of the church for his efforts.
He was formerly employed by Firestone Tire Center, later with the Northeast Metal Recycling Center, and retiring at Olympic Products, Tupelo, Mississippi. He also enjoyed farming, raising livestock, hunting, fishing, traveling and having a good laugh with the people around him.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Three sisters Murnoner Foster Dillard, Operlean Foster Cofield and Vivian Foster and seven brothers Clyde, Phillip, Q.P., George, Hosea, Harry and Verlee all proceeded him in death and one son Christopher Foster.
His memories will forever be cherished in the hearts and minds of his loving wife Mrs. Luverta Jones Foster, four children: Dexter Foster, Shannon, MS, Robert O. Foster, Oklahoma City, OK, Yolanda Foster Brown and Kenneth (Tonya) Foster, both of Gautier, MS; one daughter-in-law Marcie Foster; two sister-in-laws Annie Foster of Shannon, MS and Barbara Singleton of Tupelo, MS; two brother-in-laws Ovell (Emma) Jones of Nettleton, MS and Alonzo (Brenda) Jones of Tupelo, MS; two special grandsons Marcus and David Foster of Shannon, MS, seventeen (17) grandchildren, twenty-four (24) great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the following providers for their excellent care and services: The North Mississippi Medical Center, the Hospice Unit and its auxiliaries: Dr. Barry Jones and Staff, North Mississippi Health Clinical Services; Dr. Andrew Kellum and Staff, Hematology Services; Dr. Roger Huey and Staff, Digestive Health Services; Outpatient Infusion Health Services and the Nursing Staff, NMMC Home Health Care Services and its Staff.
Also we like to offer our appreciation and thanks to the Johnson Chapel M.B. Church, Rev. McWhorter, Carl Trice, its deacons and the church members for all of the uplifting prayers and support during our time of trials and bereavement.
And a special acknowledgment and thanks to Ms. Esteria Higgins for her kind services and support and his favorite nephew Arthur Foster, nephew Reginald Goree and Xavier Hooks for their assistance and support.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Graveside on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery, 169 New Cemetery Road, Shannon, MS. A Public Walkthrough Viewing will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 from 3-7pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Betty Payne
NEW ALBANY - Betty Sue McDonald Payne, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 20, 1940 in New Albany to William Jackson "Bill" McDonald and Dessie V. Foreman McDonald. She was a retired sewing machine operator. Earlier years, she had owned and operated a beauty shop. She enjoyed tailoring and making clothes. She had a great love for her family and she will be missed by them.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheldia Lamb of New Albany and Darlene Christie of Park Hills, MO; one brother, Danny McDonald (Kathleen); two grandchildren, Nicholas Gene Lamb and Tim Zolman (Angie); two great grandchildren, Elijah Zolman and Lilly Zolman; two sisters-in-law, Shirley McDonald and Patricia McDonald; and two special caregivers, Helen Holloway and Stevenson Conner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyle L. Payne; three brothers, Bobby McDonald, Pete McDonald and Joe McDonald; and three grandchildren, Eric Payne, Christopher Lamb and Cody Lamb.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Emma Bell Lence Parker
RIPLEY - Mrs. Emma L. Parker passed away on February 13, 2022 at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley Mississippi at the age of 86. She was born January 16, 1936 to Luther Pearl Lence and Grady Mae Davis Lence in Tippah County, MS. She worked as a Radiologist at the Med in Memphis, TN and attended First Baptist Church of Ripley, MS
The family will have a private graveside service.
She is survived by two brothers: David Allen Lence of Ripley, MS, Jackie Lence of Ripley, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John F. Parker; her parents; one sister: Marjorie Crawford.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
Meridah Elaine Allen
BOONEVILLE - Meridah Elaine Allen, infant, was born and went home to be with Jesus on February 11 , 2022.
Private family services were held for Meridah. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Bobby Allen and Meadow McMillen both of Booneville; grandparents, Bobby Allen of Florida, Jolynn Armstrong of Booneville and Micki McMillen of New Site.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bruce McMillen.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Betty Graham
FULTON - Betty Wood Graham, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home. She was born February 3, 1943, in Tupelo, to William Paul and Lucille Henderson Wood. She was in the food catering business for 18 years, worked at Wal-Mart, and also worked at ICC in the cafeteria office. She enjoyed hosting and cooking. She was an avid Mississippi State and Alabama football fan. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Pat Byrd will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include one son, Andy Graham (Patricia); two sisters, Linda Byrd (Don) and Kay Justice, all of Fulton; three grandchildren, Victoria Montgomery (Casey), Savanna Cook (Brian), and Nicholas Graham; three step-grandchildren, Misty McCarley, Morgan McCarley, and Patrick McCarley (Paige); five step- great grandchildren, Haze Weatherford, Hendrix Plunk, Ayden McCarley, Beau McCarley, and Bridger McCarley; two special nieces, Mary Anna Carrico and Lou Anne Carter; several nieces , nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Landon Graham; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Nabors, Pat Byrd, Johnny Parks, Brian Carrico, Chet White, Mark Collum, T.J. Justice, and Justin Sheffield.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
