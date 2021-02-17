Juanita DeBow
TUPELO – Juanita DeBow, 91, of Tupelo, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Countrywood Assisted Living Center in Mantachie. She was born July 20, 1929 in Tremont, MS to Byron and Arnie Stevens Stone. She married Eugene DeBow June 12, 1948. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and loved traveling.
A private graveside service will be Friday, February 19, 2021 in Lee Memorial Park. A memorial service will be at a later date. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by husband, Eugene DeBow; two sons, Michael (Rebecca) DeBow of Birmingham and Scott DeBow of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Andrea DeBow, Claire DeBow Cotten, and John DeBow and three great grandchildren, Lily Grace Tackitt, Laurel Rebecca Cotten, and Ella Margaret Cotten.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
William Charles Worship
NEW ALBANY – William Charles Worship, 73, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, February 19, 2021 12 Noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, February 19, 2021 10:00 – 12 Noon at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly “Calhoun” Bethany
AMORY/HAMILTON – Kelly “Calhoun” Bethany, 77, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service hour at at the funeral home in Amory. Burial will follow at Howell Cemetery.
Loretta Lanier
MANTACHIE – Loretta Lanier, 70, passed away on February 16, 2021, at her home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Roy Tyler
TUPELO – Roy Donald Tyler, a lifetime resident of the Tupelo area, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Born on April 7, 1954, Roy was a man of love and passion. His family was always his first priority. He spent most of his life creating and fixing things. His favorite part of the day was the evening, sitting with his family, enjoying the results of his labors. He was usually found in his front yard working on a lawn mower, repairing a vehicle, or rebuilding a variety of things in his shop. He lived his life the way he worked; hard and with full devotion to the things he did and loved. He cared deeply for the things he created and shaped with his hands. This devotion shaped every facet of his life. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who shared in his life. May his playful and impish nature and his love always be a light in the darkness for those who loved him.
Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Edna Tyler; his daughter Anna Trice and her husband Lee Trice, grand-daughter Emma Tyler, chosen daughter Shannon Curry, sisters Betty Floyd, Jeanette Bridges, and Brenda Jackson, brothers Calvin Tyler and Roger Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Washington Tyler and Ruby King Tyler, daughter Ruby Jean Tyler, sisters Ann Worley, Ellanese Tyler Hall, and brother Ricky Tyler.
The family is holding a viewing on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, Mississippi.
Services will be held at noon, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Hilda Underwood
ABERDEEN – Hilda Springer Underwood, 82, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born in Amory on June 1, 1938 to the late Charles and Emma Belle Springer. Hilda attended Amory School and graduated from Nettleton High School. She married Ray Underwood on September 28, 1962. A faithful Christian lady, Hilda was a member of River Bend Baptist Church, where she was deeply passionate about the WMU and the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class. She was also a Master Quilter and gave away numerous quilts throughout her life. She was especially proud to give a quilt away to a veteran at River Bend every year.
She is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Ray Underwood. She is also survived by her sister, Lorene Rollins.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 18, 2021 at River Bend Baptist Church with Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be Steve Fontain, Charlie Clarkson, Dr. Kevin Hayes, Nolan Bowen, Matt Rollins, and Joe Ferrer.
Visitation will be at River Bend prior to the service on Friday from noon until 12:45 PM.
Memorials may be given to River Bend Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Clyde Peters
TUPELO – Clyde Peters, 78, passed away on February 15, 2021, at the Green Houses at Traceway in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
David O. Puckett, III
TUPELO – David O. Puckett, III died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo from kidney failure. A time of remembrance through a public visitation will take place from 1 PM – 3:30 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A private family-only service, due to Covid-19, will take place on Tuesday. Those who chose may view the service at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 4 PM Tuesday or anytime thereafter as it will be archived. A full obituary will run in Sunday’s Journal. The obituary may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries at any time.
Jessie King
TUPELO – Jessie King, 48, passed away on February 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Normadine “Dene” Cummings
SMITHVILLE – Normadine “Dene” Cummings passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Dene was born on April 25, 1935, to her parents Grady and Eula Mae Benton.
Dene was one of eleven siblings, seven boys and four girls. She grew up in a time where everyone helped out, girls in the house and boys farming. They all got their turn picking cotton in the fields. They were a close knit family, everyone loving and looking out for each other.
As she came of age, she had jobs working in garment factories and department stores. Later on in life, she attended classes at ICC and MUW. Before retiring, she spent 25 years managing apartment complexes in Smithville.
Dene married and had a daughter, Susan. Dene brought her daughter up in church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was a member of Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist church. She was always interested in her church family and involved in church activities.
Dene dedicated her life to looking after her family, including her parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and grandchildren. She loved cooking and sewing and spent many hours gardening and preserving fresh vegetables and fruits. Two of her favorite hobbies were horseback riding and flying airplanes.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Reeves (Harry), Smithville, and Glenda Pearce, Fulton; Johnny Cummings, Amory; grandchildren, Dee Dee Jackson (John), Parham Community, Marie Rogers (Joe), Mantachie, John Lance Cummings, Evergreen Community, Jason Young (Kelly), Virginia; great-grandchildren, Bo Rogers, Clara B. Rogers, Jack Henry Rogers, Collin Young, Breanna Young; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her many brothers and sisters.
Her service will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Amory, with Bro John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with her family and friends being the pallbearers.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Bessie Beatrice Penson
TUPELO – Bessie Beatrice Penson, 79, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Noon at Mud Creek M. B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on 10:00 at the church until service time. Please go to www.grayson-porters.com to send the family an online condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.