TODAY'S OBITUARIES
De'Andre Barfield, Baldwyn
Larry Lee Brassell, Water Valley
Roy Hughes, Holly Springs
Frances Yvonne Bethany Ryals, Pascagoula/Okolona
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Roy Hughes
HOLLY SPRINGS - Roy Hughes, 48, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 1PM at Serenity Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 3PM until 6PM at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Cottrell Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
De'Andre Barfield
BALDWYN - De'Andre Barfield, 30, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2PM at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1PM at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Ruben Chapel Cemetery Booneville, MS 38829. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND OKOLONA LOGO
Frances Yvonne Bethany Ryals
PASCAGOULA/OKOLONA - Frances Yvonne Bethany Ryals died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Cindy Pierce, on February 16, 2022. Born on April 8, 1937, in a small community outside Okolona, MS, Frances spent her early years in Okolona, later settling on the Gulf Coast, relocating to Tupelo after Hurricane Katrina, then returning to Pascagoula in 2016.
A deeply spiritual and genuinely kind person, Frances leaves a powerful legacy of unconditional love, compassion, and forgiveness; steadfast devotion to family; tenacity during the hard times; humor and laughter, smiles and song; and respect for the humanity and dignity of all people. She was a Christian in the true sense of the word. Intensely curious throughout her life, Frances treasured reading and any opportunity to learn. And, without question, she was a joyful gardener who reveled in the natural world.
Left to treasure her legacy and their memories are her daughters Brenda (Bryan) Hilliard (Black Mountain, NC) and Cindy (Steve) Pierce (Pascagoula, MS); sisters, Jean Homan (Okolona, MS), Christine Bethany (Memphis, TN), and Dot Gann (Tupelo, MS); daughter-in-law Jackie White; four granddaughters, Jennifer (Matt) Thweatt, Stephanie Williams (Lawrence Vito), Brooke (Brad) Minton, and April (Donnie) Finch; step-grandson Jessie (Olivia) Goff; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many friends, including special friends at Bayside Village. She was preceded in death by her mother Mable Ozell Robbins, father Calvin Bethany, husband Manson Rayford Ryals, sons Joseph (Jody) White and David White, sister Elaine Goldsby, and granddaughter Amanda Mayberry.
Her daughters would like to thank Rachel Chandler, Pascagoula Public Library Outreach Coordinator, and Teresa Creel of Home Instead—both of whom provided caring service to Frances that recognized her as a person and not simply a client.
Frances will be profoundly missed by all those who cherish her. Her family will hold a private graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Shannon, MS, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11am. Reverend Jonathan Blackburn will preside. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial donation to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Jean Homan, 112 N. Gatlin Street, Okolona, MS 38860, or to Friends of the Pascagoula Library (designated for Homebound/Senior Outreach), 3214 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567. For those who wish to honor her memory otherwise, please offer an act of selfless kindness to others—just as Frances herself did all throughout her precious life.
Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel are honored to serve their friends.
MEMO
Larry Lee Brassell
WATER VALLEY - Larry Lee Brassell, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11AM at Water Valley High School. Visitation will be on Friday, February 25, 2022 5PM until 7PM at Serenity Daniels Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Grove C.M.E. Church 2445 CR 121. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.