Glenda Marie Williams
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Glenda Marie Williams, 62, passed away on February 24, 2021, at her home in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Victoria Latasha Johnson
NEW ALBANY – Victoria Latasha Johnson, 50, passed away on February 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Robert Earl Jones
NEW ALBANY – Robert Earl Jones, 54, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 12:00 Noon at Restoration Worship Center 1001 Bickerstaff St Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 10:00-12:00 at Restoration Worship Center Tupelo. Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Frierson Chapel Cemetery 4431 Jenkins Rd Tutwiler, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
John Crawford
WATER VALLEY – John Crawford, 69, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Tri Lake Medical Center in Batesville. Graveside services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 1:00 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Daniels.
Todd Alexander
CORINTH – Todd Alexander, 46, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth. Private family services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Roy Batie
CORINTH – Roy Batie, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Private family services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Andrew Lee Paige, Jr.
OKOLONA – Andrew Lee Paige, Jr., 68, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Parking Lot. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Marjorie Marie Parks
BOONEVILLE – Marjorie Marie Parks, 86, passed away at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville on February 22, 2021. She was born July 30, 1934, to Alton Parks and Genell Trantham Parks. Marjorie was a graduate of Booneville High School and the University of Mississippi. She was a retired bookkeeper for Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville and was a member of Booneville Presbyterian Church. Marjorie’s family appreciated the attention and care given to her throughout the years by her friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held for friends and family at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Jumpertown Cemetery with Dr. Joe Keith Carpenter officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
Marjorie is survived by a great nephew, Malachi Pee; one aunt, Imogene Parks of Baldwyn; cousins, Avanelle Worley of Booneville, J.C. Horne (Doris) of Oak Ridge, LA, C.G. Trantham of Brookhaven, and the Bo Mercer family of Mooreville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juanita Evetts; and one niece Rebecca Pee.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
William G. “Pop” White
HOUSTON – William G. “Pop” White, 72, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence in Houston, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Robert Crumpton
TUPELO – Robert Crumpton, 77, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on February 25, 2021, 2:00 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. We are honored to serve the family of Robert Crumpton. Our condolences go out to the family. Please visit our website for the full details. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Mary Estelle Galloway Washington
HOULKA – Mary Estelle Galloway Washington, age 95 of Houlka, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Washington was born on January 21, 1926 in Banner, Mississippi, to the late Eddie and Amy Galloway. On October 23,1944, she was united in marriage to Fred Washington who passed away on October 23, 2006. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, canning vegetables and spending time with her family. She was a member at Washington Methodist Church in Houlka, Mississippi.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Cook Cemetery on Cowsert Road in Houlka, Mississippi with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers are Justin, Wylee, Robert and Ronald Dale Washington, Harlan Galloway, and Arnell Fleming. She is survived by three sons, David (Ouida) Washington, Phillip Washington, and Dean (Lee) Washington all of Houlka, MS; six grandchildren, Robert Washington, Amy (Marty) Koonce, Beth (Tim) Evans, Justin (Sarah Anderson) Washington, Wylee (Kristin) Washington and James (Kristi) Cox; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; one sister Ruth Phillips and one brother Bobby Galloway. She was preceded in death by one brother Marvin Galloway and one sister Maedell Fleming.
Tamara Joyner
TUPELO – Tamara Joyner, 66, passed away on February 24, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Charles Gates
HOUSTON – Charles Gates, 57, passed away on February 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Verlinda Fields
TUPELO – Verlinda Fields, 63, passed away on February 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Margaret Warren
BALDWYN – Margaret Yvonne Warren, 81, died at NMMC, Tuesday February 18, 2021. She was born to James and Leslie Goff Cosby in GA on October 28, 1939. She married Mitchel Warren in 1953. She loved gardening and she was a seamstress for over 50 years. She loved her church family at Eggville Church of Christ.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery.
She is survived by (3) daughters, Evon Gray of Nettleton, Susan Murphy McClarty (Doug) of Saltillo and Michelle Guspan (Steven) of Saltillo; (6) grandchildren, Ricky Murphy (Elizabeth) of Mooreville, Jennifer Lollar (Brandon) of Mooreville and Selina Hudson (Steven) of Tupelo, Katherine Guspan of Saltillo and Bryan Guspan (Stacy) of Saltillo and James Gray of Nettleton; (12) great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hannah, Clayton, Carter, Layla, Gabe, Starla, Bailey, Chance, Katelyn, Lucus, and Mitchell; (3) brothers, Jimmy Cosby (Brenda), Ronnie Cosby (Janice), and Gene Cosby (Brenda) of TN; sister, Becky Andrews (Judd) of LA; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchel Warren; son-in-law, James Gray Sr. of OK; her parents, James A and Leslie Goff Cosby; sisters, Melby Emmons (Wilburn), Linda Allison (Bill); sister-in-law, Rita Cosby and an infant brother and sister.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Eggville Church of Christ, P. O. Box 238, Mooreville, MS 38857.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Janet Mosley
AMORY – Janet Mosley, 66, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence in Fulton. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2 PM at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5-7 PM at Meadowood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Turon Cemetery.
Tiffany Copeland
BOONEVILLE – Tiffany Copeland, 42, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at in the Blackland Community in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. at New Life Cemetery, Rienzi, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville. Relatives and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Gerald Thomas Kidd
PONTOTOC – Gerald Thomas Kidd, 97, passed away February 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born on July 17, 1923 to John Boswell Kidd and Idella Moody Kidd. Most of his childhood years were spent on a farm in Pontotoc County. He graduated from Hurricane High School. On February 12, 1944, he married Mildred Dowdy from the Shady Grove community. In May 1944 he entered into active service as a private in the Army and was assigned to the European theatre of WWII. He was a rifleman in the 2nd platoon of Company B 318th Infantry. In late December his unit was in a battle in Ettlebrunk, Luxembourg, where they came under direct fire from tanks. Gerald and six other men escaped and for a while remained hidden in an old house. Then shortly before Christmas 1944, some German soldiers found them and made them prisoners. Gerald was liberated on April 30, 1945 and was awarded a purple heart. Following his discharge from the Army, Gerald returned to Pontotoc and was reunited with Mildred. They had two children. For a few years Gerald farmed, but he never really took to it, so in 1951 he moved his family to Memphis and began a career in home building that took the family around the country. He worked in Memphis until 1963 when Inland Homes transferred him to Cedartown, Georgia to manage a plant. Subsequent career moves took Gerald to manage housing plants in Piqua, OH and back to Memphis, TN then to Malden, MO and finally to Haleyville, AL. This last move introduced Gerald and Mildred to the beauty of the Gulf Coast. Following retirement, they lived on the beach in Fort Morgan, AL for over 20 years and loved being a part of the community. Gerald was a volunteer with the fire department and served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Gulf Shores. Gerald was a lifelong Baptist, and church life was an important part of family life. During the Memphis years, the family was active in Parkway Baptist, which moved and then became Broadway Baptist. Not long after Hurricane Ivan hit the Alabama coast, Gerald and Mildred sold their home and moved to Pontotoc, where they became members of First Baptist. In Pontotoc, Gerald received honor for having been a POW, for which he was grateful. His family honors his service as well. They cherish most, though, his love, which he often showed in the simplest acts like singing made-up songs while driving down the road, his granddaughters beside him. His song sings on.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 77 years, Mildred Kidd; daughter, Sandy Kelley; son, Gary Kidd (Judy); granddaughters, Treny Emison (Barry) and Tish Kelley; great-grandchildren, Megan Guntharp (Cody Huff), Scott Emison (Mallory), and Kyle Emison (Jessica); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lessie Dowdy; infant brother, Marshall Kidd; sister, Judy Walsh; and brother, John L. “Bennie” Kidd.
A private funeral service will be held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Campbell, Brad Elkins, Barry Emison, Jeff Dowdy, Kenny Dowdy, and Tim Walsh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 31 West Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Douglas Hansel Fears
HERNANDO/HATLEY – Douglas Fears, 64, passed away on February 22, 2021, at Baptist Hospital – Desoto County in Southaven, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Larry Moore
WATER VALLEY – Larry Moore, 60, passed away on February 16, 2021, at his residence in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Deela Rodriguez
CHARLESTON – Deela Rodriguez, 84, passed away on February 22, 2021, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Clare McGaughy
BOONEVILLE – Clare Rean McGaughy, 91, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her daughter’s home. She was born November 15, 1929, to Lewis and Pearl Taylor. She worked several years for Blue Bell and was a home maker. She was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, collecting clocks and being a dog whisperer.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Keith Sanders officiating and Dot Worley delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Snowdown Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Evelyn White, Helen (Rick) Bryant and Dot (Dennis) Worley; one sister, Nell Wallace; two brothers, Bo (Jean) Taylor, and Bobby Gene (Billie) Taylor; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Stephanie) White, Stephen (Monica) Keele, Rachel (Michael) Boothe and Allison Worley (Bradley Hooper); and three great-grandchildren, Henry White, Madalyn Carpenter and Taylor Keele.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Emit McGaughy; her parents; one granddaughter, Sarah Keele; son-in-law, Roy White; two sisters; and seven brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Snowdown Church of Christ, 39 CR 1411, Booneville, MS 38829.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ary Hood, Jr.
BYHALIA – Ary Hood, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday, February 25 from 5 to 8 pm.
Ginny Hughett
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE – Ala Virginia “Ginny” Frantz Hughett
Ginny Hughett, (69) went to be with Jesus February 16, 2021. She was taking care of a friend at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto, when she suffered a stroke. She was rushed to Baptist Hospital East, where she subsequently succumbed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hughett, one half sister Rosalee Frantz Furr, three half brothers Kenneth LaRue “Billy” Frantz, Frank Walton Frantz, and Clinton Archer “Ted” Frantz. She was born to Kenneth Leroy “Bill” Frantz and Mary Eva Griffin Frantz (Memphis, TN) on July 2, 1951. She leaves one daughter, Heather Shawn Hattox Adams (Kevin Adams), three grand-children – twin grand-daughters Addison Brooke Adams Gaylor (John Gaylor) and Ashlen Paige Adams Vogelsang (Cameron Vogelsang), one grand-son, Austin Luke Adams, and two great granddaughters, Lila Grace Gaylor and Ember Joy Vogelsang, a baby due in July 2021, and a brother, Don B. Zimmerman.
Her career included Marketing Manager at Malone & Hyde insurance company, Memphis; vice-president of an insurance agency in Sikeston, Missouri; and risk manager at American Risk Managers in Hamilton, Alabama. She retired in 2016 and enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her flower garden.
She was active in Liberty Baptist Church, Memphis, TN, teaching children’s Sunday School for many years.
Browning Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS, will be in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation will be February 27, at 11 a.m. until service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery next to her mother.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
George “Tap” Nabors
ABERDEEN – George “Tap” Nabors, 71, passed away on February 23, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Donna Jo Whitlock
TUPELO/NETTLETON – Donna Jo Whitlock, 67, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at NMMC-Iuka Hospital in Iuka. Services will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 2PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 PM – service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
