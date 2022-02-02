TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Wilmer Gene Fant
IUKA - Wilmer Gene Fant, 45, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Memorial services will be on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00pm at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation for family only will be on Saturday, February 5 from 5:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Carter's Branch Cemetery.
Costella Brandon
NETTLETON - Costella Brandon, 77, passed away on February 1, 2022, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
William E. "Bill" Buie, Jr.
AMORY - William E. "Bill" Buie, Jr., 83, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence in Wren. Services will be on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Clarance Scruggs
LAMAR - Clarance Scruggs, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 11AM at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 11AM until 5PM at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Park Cemetery Memphis, Tn. Serenity Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
DaCamryn Rankins
BYHALIA - DaCamryn Rankins, 20, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Residence in Byhalia. Services will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 2PM at Nichols Chapel CME Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 4PM until 6PM at Nichols Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO
Joyce Williams Peterson
PRENTISS COUNTY - Joyce Williams Patterson, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 28, 2022. Joyce was born in Prentiss County, MS on March 7, 1935. She married Junior Willams in December of 1952 and after following Junior during his time in the Army, they moved to Kenosha, WI and later to Zion, IL where they made their life for many years. Joyce was a cosmetologist for 25 years, then worked for North Shore Sanitary District where she retired. She was a dedicated care giver; Joyce cared for Junior following a stroke for several years before his passing. Being a widow at 46, she never dreamed she would have a second chance at happiness. In 1990 she married Paul 'Pat' Patterson. Sadly in 2000 Pat passed away. Joyce loved her flowers, camping and cooking. She was always happy to cook for friends and family. She was a member of the Garden Club and Red Hat Society.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Grover) Finn; Pat's daughter, Susan Perry (Terry) Lindle; granddaughter Jillianne (Aaron) Shriver; grandson, Jacob (Kristy) Finn; 5 great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Luke, Avery, Annabelle and Hazel; and special friends, Christina and Tyler Crum and Stacey Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents, Avo and Lenard Gray; sister, Bobbie Jean Gray; first husband, Junior Williams; and second husband, Paul Patterson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS 38873 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow.
Mary Joyce Smith Burchett
Mary Joyce Smith Burchett
TIPPAH COUNTY - Mary Joyce Smith Burchett, 47, resident of Tippah County, passed away Sunday January 30, 2022, at her aunt's residence.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mary Joyce will be 11 AM, Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Lowry Church in Tippah County with Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mary Joyce was born May 25, 1974 in Ripley to Alford Milton Smith of Ripley and Dorothy Mae Vandygriff Fryar of Dumas. She received her education from Pine Grove High School and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother throughout all of her life.
Hunting, fishing, reading, and watching soap operas on television were favorite pastimes. Mary Joyce knew that faith makes things possible, love makes things easy, and family makes life worth living.
Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Missy Baswell of Ripley, one son, Nathan Burchett of Ripley, two brother, Billy Vandygriff and Milton Smith both of Dumas, two grandchildren, Preston and Jackie Baswell, and a host and family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Burchett, and one brother, Johnny Smith.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mary Joyce's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Eugene Arlen Brown
Eugene Arlen Brown
TIPPAH COUNTY - Eugene Brown, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born July, 30, 1933 in Ripley, MS , to Lonnie and Loretta Pickens Brown. A 1952 graduate from Ripley High School, he continued his education and graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, later obtaining his Masters Degree and Specialist Degree in School Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi where he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity serving as President and Vice President. He was a teacher with Biloxi Public Schools for 14 years; principal with Hinds County Schools for 23 years.
He also proudly served his country in the United States Army for 2 years of which 18 months was stationed in Germany.
Eugene was a member of the Presbyterian Church serving as Elder, Deacon , and Sunday School Superintendent. In later years, he changed his membership to Palmer Baptist Church in Ripley. His hobbies included traveling, fishing, woodworking, attending auctions and spending time with his family. He also loved to buy and sell all kinds of things and many times you would see those items at the end of his driveway with a "For Sale" sign attached. He was the envy of family and friends for his ability to sell anything!
Eugene is survived by the love of his life, best friend and devoted wife of 63 years, Rachel Booker Brown; son Timothy Lee Brown of Ripley; grandson Nathan Lee Brown of Huntsville, AL; granddaughter Carley Elise Brown of Birmingham, AL; one brother Gerald Brown (Betty) of Ripley; brother Tommy Brown (Thersa) of Clayton, NC; two very special friends, Mary Spight of Ripley and John Johnson of Walnut and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Brown, and his sister Celesta Yancy.
Visitation will b e Thursday, February 3 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home with services beginning at 1 PM. Bro. Ritchie Hatcher will officiate. Pallbearers will be Rusty Booker, DAvid Gibens, Nathan Brown, John Johnson, Ben Reaves and Chris Reaves. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donny Childers, Wayne Hughey and Perry Malone.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
