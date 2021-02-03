Margaret Booker
TAYLOR – Margaret Booker, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 12 noon at Yocona Cemetery Taylor, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Chapel Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Calvin C. Cowan
HOLLY SPRINGS – Calvin C. Cowan, 38, passed away on February 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Greg Cato
BLUE SPRINGS – Greg Cato, 51, passed away on February 1, 2021, at The Med in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Shirley Cleveland
FULTON – Shirley Ann Cleveland, 77, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was a member of the Believers Baptist Church. She was a home maker and later worked at Wal-Mart for fourteen years as a sales clerk. She enjoyed working outside in the yard, especially with her flowers.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tommy King officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include one son, Rickey Cleveland (Becky) of the Houston Community in Itawamba County ; one daughter, Cindy Hollingsworth of Fulton; two sisters, Edith Allen of Amory and Faye Whitaker (Steve) of Perry, Missouri; four grandchildren, Cory Shotts (Jennifer), Maryann Shotts, Tatum Spradling (Matt), and Edyn Baxter; one great grandchild, Caroline Shotts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Cub” Cleveland; her mother, Veola Williams Beam; one granddaughter, Cyndal Cleveland; one son-in-law, Steve Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jeffery Johnson
TUPELO – Jeffery Johnson, 61, passed away on February 3, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Patricia Jarrett
TUPELO – Patricia Jarrett, 55, passed away on February 3, 2021, at her home in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Laura Joe Dillard
TUPELO – Laura Joe Dillard, 89, passed away on February 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Lula J. Spight-Martin
MEMPHIS/TUPELO – Lula J. Spight-Martin, 82, passed away on January 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was the wife of the late Lee A. Martin; she is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Superior Funeral Home of Memphis, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements.
Randy Laine Watkins
FALKNER – Randy Laine Watkins, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at home in Falkner, MS. Private family services will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and will be open to the public. Please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Nathaniel Stone
TUPELO – Nathaniel Stone, 90, passed away on February 2, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Eubie Jean Hall
TUPELO – Eubie Jean Hall, 94, of Tupelo, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Traceway Retirement Community. She was born September 6, 1926 in Plantersville, MS to Jesse Lee Dickerson and Sarah Elizabeth Davis Stanford. She was a devoted wife to her husband Bill Hall and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church and Eastern Star.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter in-law, Debbie Hall her grandchildren, Brian Hagerty (Jessamyn), Cole Smith (Will), Josh Hall, Amy Littles, Julie Phillips, and Brandi Hall; great grandchildren, Brian Hagan, Gavin Smith, Cameron Grace Smith, Ethan Wackermann, Maya Wackermann, Micah Cullins, Kendyll Stults, and Cooper Stults.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William Webster Hall “Bill”; her parents, two sons, Kenny Hall and Randy Hall; sister, Bettye Mae Stanford Hall and brother, Fred Stanford, Jr.
Gail Waters
TUPELO – Patricia Gail Waters, 70, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 1, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born in Amory on May 4, 1950 to Earnest and Maxine Tackett Chism. After many years as a cosmetologist at Ruby’s Hair Salon, Gail later worked in the garment factory. She adored her grandchildren and didn’t miss an opportunity to spend time with her family. A woman of great faith, she loved her relationship with God whom she put first in every aspect of her life. She enjoyed decorating, reading her Bible and having the heart of a true servant, receiving great joy being a blessing to others.
Survivors include her two daughters, Angie Repult (Bric) and Lacy Ramirez, all of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Brandy Palmer (Kelly), Brandon Lann (Keri), Chance Ramirez, Caleb Ramirez and Gauge Smith; four great-grandchildren, Kymber, Brantley, Jase and JR; and brother, Steve Chism (Anita) of Smithville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of her life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at King’s Gate Worship Center with Pastor Terry Garrett officiating. Holland Funeral Director’s is honored to be serving their friends.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
William Earl Stone
BALDWYN – William Earl Stone, 83, passed away on February 3, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Cecil Dean Wilson
AMORY – Cecil Dean Wilson, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at his residence in Amory, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm graveside at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Rose Palmer Coker
AMORY – Rose Palmer Coker, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Robert Earl Wren
CORINTH – Robert Earl Wren, 79, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Private family services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Gloria Jean Peters Brown
NEW ALBANY/UNION – Gloria Jean Peters Brown, 82, passed away on January 30, 2021, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
