John D. Taylor
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY – John D. Taylor, 74, passed away on February 5, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Faye Gray
FULTON – Anna Faye Gray, 77, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1942, in Itawamba County, to B.O. and Annie Jane Wood Walker. She worked as a secretary at Charm Step, Mueller Brass, and Homan Woods, for most of her working years. She was an avid reader, and she loved watching football, especially Auburn University, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins. She enjoyed eating every third Tuesday with her classmates, and getting her hair done every Wednesday. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and playing cards and board games with her grandson.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Scott Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Hilman Gray; one son, Benjie Gray (Jessica); one grandson, Carson Gray, all of Fulton. Several nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, Wayne, Bill, and Murl Walker; two sisters, Stella Mae Johnson and Jean Guntharp; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Andy Redwood, James Moore, Jeff Gray, Al Smith, Cody Smith, and Dillon Smith.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Bell
ONTARIO, CANADA – Ben Bell, 79, of Ontario, CA, passed away on January 11th after a valiant battle with numerous illnesses. Ben was born February 22, 1940 and was the sixth child born to the late Clyde and Frankie Mae Bell of Plantersville, MS. After graduating High School in Plantersville, Ben was employed in Tupelo before moving to Oroville, California where he lived with his Uncle. A few years after arriving in California, Ben transitioned to the Los Angeles area and was employed by American Can Company as a machinist for more than 30 years. Ben is survived by his children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8th, at New Chapel United Methodist Church, 230 Poplar Street, Plantersville, MS.
Warner Chesley Whitehorn
NEW ALBANY – Warner Chesley Whitehorn,72, died on Tuesday, January 28th 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on December 11th, 1947 in New Albany, Mississippi to Lawrence and Mary Sue Massengill Whitehorn.
Warner grew up in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas surrounded by his parents,siblings, aunts and uncles, and cousins. He spoke fondly of and frequently recalled his favorite childhood memories with them during his adult life. When he was 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War. After he relocated back to New Albany from San Diego California, he worked at Master Bilt for 27 years. He was a very hard-working man who very much enjoyed his job and all of his coworkers.
Warner enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, watching horror movies, and making knives. He was a proud veteran who loved doing anything outdoors. He was an avid reader and chess player who had a passion for American history. Warner spent many years visiting various battlefield sites and museums throughout the country including taking his children to the Trail of Tears Museum.
Warner was a devoted husband and father to three children. He enjoyed taking his family to baseball games and vacationing in the mountains. He also loved their spouses and friends as if they were his own.
Warner found his true purpose later in life when he earned the title of Papaw. He enjoyed doing anything and everything with his grandchildren, especially taking them for walks to search for sticks, riding four wheeler’s, fishing, and buying them treats they did not need.
Warner’s family hopes he is remembered for the funny, kind, and overly humble man that he was. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Majel of New Albany, 3 children and their spouses Ty Whitehorn of New Albany, Kasey and Will Overby of Winchester, VA, and Robert and LeAnn Whitehorn of St. Louis, Mo; his beloved grandchildren Caylee, Chesley, Cooper, Mason, and Deacon; one sister and brother in law Linda and Jim Allen and two brothers Randy Whitehorn and Larry Whitehorn all of New Albany; nieces Leslie (Barry) Royals, Lorie Allen, and Randy Ray (Amber) Whitehorn; 4 great nephews and 2 great nieces; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and many loved cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Warner’s family would like to thank all of the staff and doctors at the VA hospitals in Memphis in St. Louis at Barnes Jewish Hospital for the excellent care he received as he battled cancer.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 8th from 2-5 pm at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Albany Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, Warner’s family asks that memorials be made to the Reel American Heroes Foundation, Semper Fi Fund, St. Jude, Children’s Research Hospital, or to simply pay for the meal of a veteran eating at a restaurant.
Neda Smith
BOONEVILLE – Neda Smith, 92, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn, MS. She was born May 12, 1927. She loved taking walks down her road every afternoon. Her fondest memories from her neighbors and son was eating her breakfast she would cook every morning. Every Saturday her family and friends knew where to find her, at the beauty shop getting “dolled up”. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. But, the thing she enjoyed the most was taking care of and raising her boys.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Smith and Bro. Jimmy Burcham officiating. Burial will be at Smith’s Family Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, David Smith; a good friend, Lisa Hutchens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elijah Smith; her son, Charles Smith; her twin sister, Meda Channel; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Sylvia O. Hamilton
IUKA – Sylvia O. Hamilton, 89, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Tishomingo Manor, Iuka, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and worked as a secretary for Case Power & Equipment. She was a member of Gardendale First Baptist Church, Gardendale, AL.
Services will be Friday, February 7, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Donney Holley and Bro. Matthew Fancher officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are three sisters – Dorothy Holley, Gardendale, AL, Shirley Goddard, Belmont, MS and Barbara Farrow, Franklin, TN; two step-sisters; one step-brother; one niece and eight nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruth Hamilton and her step-mother, Lois Hamilton.
Pallbearers will be David Goddard, Larry Goddard, Terry Goddard, Scott Farrow, Barry Farrow, Todd Farrow and Ronald Holley.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 11-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
William Calvin Cochran
BOONEVILLE – William Calvin Cochran, 74, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home at Lake Mohawk, MS. Calvin was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He was the youngest of 8 children born on April 12, 1945 in Endville, MS, to Murray and Fannie Cochran. He graduated from Sherman High School and Itawamba Community College. He lived and raised his family in Endville, MS. He worked at WTVA and WMAE for over 30 years before retiring at age 55. He loved watching basketball, woodworking, mowing grass, putting puzzles together, being on the water and riding his four wheeler.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 09, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Connie Dukes Cochran of the Dry Creek Community; daughters, Christy Burton of Madison, MS, and Heather Cumberland (Will) of DeKalb, MS; stepson, James Fisher (Sanya) of Madison, AL; sister, Betty Duke of Sherman; brother, Joe Cochran (Barbara) of Endville; grandchildren, Eden Burton Vickers (Curt), Jack Burton, Jonathon Burton, Hunter Cumberland, Miranda Cumberland, Morgann Fisher, Noah Fisher and Jonah Fisher; (5) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Daisy Harvey, Sarah Leeman and Clara Sheffield; brothers, Lindsay and Silas Cochran.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ruthie J. Moore
OKOLONA – Ruthie J. Moore, 70, passed away on February 5, 2020, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Rexcine Hughes
NETTLETON – Rexcine Hughes, 60, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS . Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, 2019 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Heavens Gate Memorial Gardens, 4020 Hwy 371, Nettleton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Albert Lee Burt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Albert Lee Burt, 58, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Willams Funeral Home.
Mary G. Simmons
RIENZI – Mary G. Simmons, 87, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 am at Hopewell MB Church. Visitation will be on 10:00 am at Hopewell MB Church. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Mary Grace Brown
BOONEVILLE – Mary Grace Brown, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Prentiss County on July 6, 1933, to Prentiss Felton Daniels and Lettie May Holley Daniels. She enjoyed yard work, gardening, and traveling.
Mary Grace was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church. She was active in the United Methodist Women’s Group and Upper Room Sunday School Class, where she served as secretary for many years. She loved being a part of the “goldie girls”, where she and all the ladies would go out or gather to play games.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Booneville with Bro. Tim Sisk and Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 1:00 until service time. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Wright (Hal) of Booneville, Beth Tedford of Tupelo, and Jane Bullard (Keith) of Booneville; grandsons, Daniel Wright (Jayme) of Oxford, Michael Wright (Heather) of Booneville, Blake Tedford (Lindsey) of Nettleton, and Hunter Bullard of Booneville; granddaughter, Mary Ashley Davis (Luke) of Guntown; great-grandson, Jayce Wright; and great-granddaughters, Mary Kate Wright and Cullen Claire Tedford.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles E. Brown.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Wright, Michael Wright, Blake Tedford, Hunter Bullard, and Luke Davis.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 235, Booneville, Ms 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Melinda Inmon
ECRU – Melinda Carol Inmon, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born January 4, 1966 to Willie D. and Mickey McCoy Inmon. Melinda attended Ecru Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to music and being rocked in the rocking chair.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Flake and Rev. Barry Littlefield officiating, burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the arrangements.
Survivors include her Mother, Mickey McCoy Inmon of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Robbins, Sammy Bramlett, Bush Hamilton, Eddie Jackson, Steve McCombs, Johnny Mounce and Charlie Stubblefield.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
John Fletcher Henry
TUPELO – John Fletcher Henry, 65, was born in New Albany on May 3, 1954 to the late Hardeman Stone and Margaurite Moore Henry. He crossed from this life on January 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. John Fletcher grew up in Union County, graduated from high school there and attended community college. A lifelong Methodist, he loved the outdoors, deer hunting, Ole Miss Football, and was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed his family, his children, and grandchildren. He was also known to do a great deal of fellowship with his friends, including adult beverages. He formerly owned the Standard Oil/Chevron Bulk plant in Tupelo.
Survivors include his daughters, Laura Henry and Meredith Henry Davidson, both of Tupelo; their mother, Lisa Henry; his sister, Harriet King (David) of New Albany; another sister, Kathie Kirkland, is deceased. He also leaves his grandchildren, Collin Stone Hall, Carrington Davidson, and Anna Bailey Davidson.
A private funeral service will be held for the family, at their request. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign a register book or condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
James E. Jones
TUPELO – James E. Jones, 67, passed away on February 5, 2020, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Raymond Bass
TIPPAH COUNTY – Raymond Bass, 59, resident of Ripley, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
John Earl Burress
BOONEVILLE – 79 departed his earthly life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.
He served 22 years in the United States Army from which he retired. He graduated Wick Anderson High school and attended Western Oklahoma State College.
He is a member of Beckley Chapel CME Church.
Services: will be Friday, February 7, at 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church in Booneville. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Beckley Chapel CME Church and Friday morning from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Beckley Chapel CME Church . Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Corinth.
Reverend Charles Penson will Officiate the services.
He leaves a loving devoted wife, Cheryl Thompson Burress of Booneville. His siblings: Joann Boyd of Dayton, Ohio, Charles Burress and Gloria McKinney (John) of Booneville. One grandchild, Devon Burress of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tisha Huff Burress and his son, Trevor Burress. Parents: John Wesley and Mary V. Pannell – Burress. 2 Brothers: Robert and Larry Burress, 1 Sister, Mary V. Pannell-Burress.
Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.
