Vierna Harris
BURNSVILLE – Vierna M. Harris, 79, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born February 20, 1940 to Joseph Russell Thomas and James Hallie Wilson. She enjoyed reading books, crossword and jig saw puzzles, gardening, fishing, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Ray Hall officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Velda (Anthony) Harris; son, Stephen (Joan) Spain; stepson, Scott Harris; stepdaughter, Cathy Woods; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurmon Harris; her parents; stepson, Bill Harris; brother, Cecil Thomas; and two sisters, Joyce Forman and Martha Jane Henderson. Pallbearers will be Gregory Knight, Justin Laird, Bo Bohannon, Sammy Henderson, Terry Laird, Russell Spain, T.J. Strickland, and Shawn McCoy.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Vierna Harris’ name to McMillan Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Betty Sharp
BOONEVILLE – Betty Sharp, 88, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Luther David Ham
BALDWYN – Luther David Ham,80, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was a maintenance and construction worker and enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Greg Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ham; three sons, Daniel Ham (Celena), Greg Carpenter (Frances) and Milton Carpenter (Trish); (12) granddaughters; (2) grandsons; (5) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jesse and Justine Ray Ham; sons, David and T.J. Ham; grandson, Jesse Ham; brother, Billy Ham.
His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers.
Visitation was Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Harvey Lee Rutherford, Jr.
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Harvey Lee Rutherford Jr, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 pm at New Birth Community Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at United House of Prayer in Blue Mountain. Burial will follow at Rutherford Cemetery.
Yvonne Shelton Gresham
NEW ALBANY – Yvonne Shelton Gresham, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born August 1,1937 in Union County to the late Troy and Sheila Foster Shelton. She worked for many years at McRae’s and Belk.
Graveside service will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Adair Cemetery in Union County at 11:00 am. With Bro. Jason Howell officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge if the arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn Hancock, and one granddaughter, Brittany Hancock. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sanctuary hospice House in Tupelo.
Shannon Roberson
SARASOTA, FLORIDA – Shannon Roberson, 43, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, FL. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am until service time at 11 am at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Prentiss
BOONEVILLE – Evelyn Pearl Prentiss, 73, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Booneville on October 5, 1946, to Vance Iola Lawson and Rosie Pearl Dodds Lawson. She enjoyed flowers and playing cards.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Trimble and Bro. Muncie Hayes officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dodds Family Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Richard Thorne, of Booneville; brothers, Eugene Lawson (Ann) and L.P. Lawson, all of Booneville; sisters, Janet Bishop of Baldwyn, Margaret Hayes (Muncie) of Tupelo, Shelia Burcham (Benny E.), and Nancy Lawson, both of Booneville; brother-in-law, Bill Cole of Booneville; sister-in-law, Nita Lawson, both of Booneville; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Keith Thorne; a daughter, Joyce Posey; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers.
Pallbearers will be Bill Cole, Ty Koon, Jimmy Smith, Krew Thorne, Muncie Hayes, and Kenneth Lawson.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Betty Stegall
PONTOTOC – Betty Stegall, 67, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Robert Milan
IUKA – Robert Milan, 56, passed away on February 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Alice Sandercock
VERONA – Alice Sandercock, 83, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 PM to service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Mary Martin
GREENWOOD – Mary Martin, 52, passed away on February 16, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jessica Williams
AURORA, ILLINOIS – Jessica Williams, 34, passed away on February 16, 2020, at Presence Mercy Medical center in Aurora. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
