Herbert Dewayne Hoffman
ABERDEEN – Herbert Dewayne Hoffman, 62, passed away on February 12, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Bonnie Ann Conner
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF CHARLESTON – Bonnie Ann Conner, 54, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 1:00 at Bible Way Church 57 Bible Way Road Charleston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday February 14, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 with Moments of Reflections 6:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery Charleston, MS Serenity Simmons is in charges of services.
Ann Nash Fowlkes
AMORY – Ann Nash Fowlkes, 88, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Private services will be held by the family. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Dawnyer Stewart
ABERDEEN – Dawnyer Stewart, 47, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Catherine Walker
CALHOUN CITY – Catherine Walker, 69, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Friendship M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Burial will follow at Friendship.
Danielle King
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Danielle King, 45, passed away on February 12, 2020, in Greenwood Springs. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Britt
BALDWYN – Pamela Britt, 63, passed away on February 11, 2019, at Home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
James Randle
PRAIRIE – James Randle, 58, passed away on February 12, 2020, at NMMC in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Felicia Renee Robinson
TUPELO – Felicia Renee Robinson, 65, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from Noon – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
William Gault
NEW ALBANY – William “Bill” Gault was born on August 10, 1936, in Sherman, MS, to the late Joseph and Ruth Gault. He passed away on February 11, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Bill and his wife Martha Porter Gault were married for 63 years.
Bill retired from Bell South in Memphis, where he was employed for 37 years. He was a Scottish Rite Mason. He had numerous hobbies and interests, including fishing, making wine, collecting antiques and memorabilia items that he liked, and growing a variety of fruits and vegetables, particularly tomatoes, pears, and muscadines. He and Martha moved to New Albany in 1999, and worked extremely hard in creating a beautiful home, landscape and life. He could always be spotted outside either riding his John Deer tractor or working in his yard and garden. Fishing came later in the day, after his work was done.
Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany, and a former member of Union Hill United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Martha, Bill is survived by two children, Donald Gault (Jo Ann), and Lisa James (Pat), both of New Albany. He also is survived by two grandsons, David Gault (Rachel) of Memphis, and Michael Gault of Byhalia, MS, and a sister , Jean Forbes (Mike), of Cordova, TN, and a special long-time Bell South brother , Ben Ferguson (Sandy) of Spring Hill, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Gault, and several precious pets, including a special cat named “Sparky.”
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., until service time. Brother Dan Darling will be officiating the services, with the eulogy given by Mr. Gault’s son-in-law, Pat James. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Henry Potts, James Stanford, Will Carpenter, David Short, Walter Porter, and Bob Porter.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of New Albany (Building Fund), or to the Union Hill United Methodist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Philemon DePaul Jones
TUPELO – Philemon DePaul Jones, 27, passed away on February 10, 2020, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Cherry Kidd
CORINTH – Cherry Randall Lyle Kidd, one of the last Great Fictional Detectives, solved her final case on February 10, 2020. Born in Becker (just yonder of Amory) on September 16, 1948. She was convinced to immigrate to Dallas, Texas after a seven day courtship and two viewings of True Grit. “I don’t ever want to see that stupid movie again!” was as common as hello or goodnight.
Like all the greats before, Holmes, Marple, Poirot, etc... Cherry’s methods to the truth weren’t conventional, but they got results. It was rumored that she solved a hefty fisticuffs between two sibling males, by simply using a long thin, leaf free part of shrubbery. Genius! There was a tale or two hundred of her solving cases by placing her palms on her hips, moving her red haired head slightly to the right, and only look at you with one eye while both eyes were open. One Eye; the eye of truth that no one could escape.
Way ahead of her time, reminiscent of her own youth, she was shunned by other PTA moms for cooking hamburgers for all the kids that came over to play. White kids, black kids, and Asian kids all got to play basketball, an opportunity to break something and face the Eye of Truth.
She was known for peeling hot and coming in fast in her silver Mustang fastback. She was the terror of the domain in the green and wood paneled station wagon. No one could match her skill at hitting inanimate objects in her 2005 Mustang. GO RED, GO!
No one took her seriously as a suburban fictional detective with only two children. Thus began her foray into gardening. She had the largest collection of Cabbage Patch Dolls this side of North East Texas to the Sea of Tranquility. She was known to the school girls as “that woman who bought my dolly”.
She traveled everywhere and had an extensive collection of knowledge from her appetite of reading. Non book was too good. No book was too bad.
Her sidekicks included canines Baby, Joseph, Mugsy, Barney, Jake and Blondie, and Classy. Her true crime solving partners were her loyal felines the notorious Clementine and Fancy.
She made friends easily. She lost friends quickly. She kept some friendships close and lasting.
Cherry joins her mother Lois Faulkner, father Billy Lyle, and bestest brother ever Dennis Lyle. Her life is remembered by her children Craig and Billy (Heather), her Aunt Jane Carter (Jim), nieces Shiloh and Randi, niece Melissa, niece Deborah, and nephews Bryan and Barry, and her extended family of Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth.
She found true happiness in her middle life. That happiness preceded her in death only a few short years after it began. Twenty-two years later, she has joined him and found her happiness again.
Services honoring her life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Terrance Terrell Cobb
SHANNON – Terrance Terrell Cobb, 22, passed away on February 12, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Kenya Robinson
BALDWYN – Kenya Robinson, 2 days old, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 am, Graveside at Creek Outreach Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Katherine Grose
NEW ALBANY – Katherine Grose, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Union County Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on February 14th at 2 pm at Church of Acts. Visitation will be on 5 to 8 pm on February 13th and 9 to 2 pm on February 14th at Church of Acts. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation. (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.
Vergie Hood
NEW ALBANY – Vergie Hood, 100, passed away on February 12, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Carolyn Jean Jones
RIPLEY – Carolyn Jean Jones, 75, passed away on February 12, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Mildred Roberts Griffin
BALDWYN – Mildred Roberts Griffin, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was born April 10, 1920 to S.A. and Almittie Roberts in Tishomingo, County. She moved to Pratts community, near Baldwyn as a small child. In 4th grade at Pratts school, a boy winked at her, and that wink led to a 72 year marriage, to Paul H. Griffin. She was mother to five children, three she nursed through serious illnesses, with faith, determination, and the help of her parents and sisters. Called “Granny” by everyone and she was best known for her sympathetic ear and wise counsel. Her good cooking brought many to her table and some stayed for years. She could remember every detail of her life growing up and we never tired of hearing the stories she loved to tell. She was always in the middle of a DIY project including sewing, gardening and decorating. She and Paul loved and supported East Mount Zion Baptist Church. She was a teacher, choir member, hostess to visiting preachers and served any place she was needed. She had a servants heart and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved to travel, having visited most all states, Canada, Mexico, Carribean, Panama and Europe.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in East Mount Zion Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan McBride (Dr. Jerry); son, Paul A. “Bimbo” Griffin (Darlene); daughter-in-law, Bobbie Griffin, widow of Benny Griffin; (6) grandchildren, Jon Ben Griffin (Rhonda), Josh Griffin, Landis Melicks (Alan), Lillah Lehner (Mark), Gaston Griffin (Kelly) and Canaan Griffin (fiance, Kara Tapp); (12) great-grandchildren, Sydney and Gentry Griffin, Laurie, Kenton, Annaka, Ainsley, and Phoebe Melicks, Griffin and Max Lehner, Emerson, Sawyer and Denver Griffin; sister-in-law, Luna Bailey; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons, Larry and Benny Griffin; daughter, Cydell Griffin; three sisters, Cedeira Gholston, Delilah Hensley and Eulala Gibbons and one brother, Voy Roberts.
She appreciated Effie Betts, Beth Bryant, Gwen Wheelington, Ashlyn Stevens, Elaine Palmer, Amanda and others for years of caregiving. Special thanks to Dr. Ken Harvey for decades of encouragement and friendship and Sanctuary Hospice. She especially enjoyed the days Darlene Griffin, Bobbie Griffin and Betsy Weaver visited with her.
Pallbearers will be Jon Ben Griffin, Josh Griffin, Alan Melicks, Mark Lehner, Gaston Griffin and Canaan Griffin.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at wwww.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rev. Betty W. Flynn
TUPELO – Rev. Betty W. Flynn, 82, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at NMMC – Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church – Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:30 PM – service time at the church with reception after the service in gathering room. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.
Denise Joy Priest
ASHLAND – Denise Joy Priest, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at home in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at graveside services on February 14, 2020 11:00 AM at Bluff Springs Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.