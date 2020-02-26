Johnny Lee Wilson
OKOLONA – Johnny Lee Wilson, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital.
Johnny Lee Wilson was born to his late parents, Silas Wilson and Jesse Dancer on May 2, 1945 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1965 graduate of Fannie Carter High School, and also a former employee of Chickasaw Container and Aircap.
Johnny L. Wilson is survived by his wife, Mary Joyce King-Wilson of 46 years; three daughters, Jessica Wilson of Okolona, Jacqueline Wilson of Okolona, and Johnnie Wilson of Oxford; two grandchildren, JaDarius Wilson and Kegan McGee.
Mr. Wilson was proceeded in death by his parents and three sisters.
The visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. The burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Okolona.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Mary Marie Martin
GREENWOOD – Mary Marie Martin, 52, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Kimbrough Chapel M.B. Church, 1182 Kimbrough Chapel Rd, Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kimbrough Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Joel Matthew Chapman
RIPLEY – Joel Matthew Chapman, 33, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 12 Noon at Adkins Chapel U M Church 7321 CR 700 Blue Mountain, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of services.
Eloise Simmons Chandler
BALDWYN – Eloise Simmons Chandler, 78, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 4-6 P.M. and family hour 6-7 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn.
Nellie Hatfield
BOONEVILLE – Nellie Hatfield, 81, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was born January 20, 1939, to Dewey and Avis Ryan. Mrs. Nellie enjoyed cooking for her friends and family, babysitting, and working in the flower beds. She was a member of Gaston Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. At Gaston, she was involved in WMU, and enjoyed helping with the local and foreign missions. Mrs. Nellie was a Walmart Associate for 15+ years.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Gaston Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Matt Brown officiating, and memories will be shared by her children. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery.
She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Toni) Hatfield of Jumpertown, Ronnie (Lisa) Hatfield of Saltillo, and Darryl (Jenny) Hatfield of Thrasher; one daughter, Deborah Morgan of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Josh, Judson, Jonathan Hatfield, Leslie Gordon, April Campbell, Kellyn Malone, Adam Morgan, Briley Morgan, Bryson Hatfield, and Brooke Osborne; and 14 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Clay, Addison, Nate, Levi, Conley, Noah, Lane, Stella, Maddy, Norah, Hattie, and Bonnie.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hatfield of 62 years; parents; one brother; one sister; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Malone.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan, Josh, Bryson, Briley, and Adam.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Judson.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belize Mission Fund at Gaston Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Gaston Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Pat Emanuel
AMORY – Pat Emanuel, 70, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, New Hope, Arkansas. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Sarah Spencer
TREMONT – Sarah Spencer, 84, passed away on February 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Sandra Boren
MANTACHIE – Sandra Riley Boren, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home. She was born December 4, 1950 to the late Homer Titus Riley and the late Eupel Moore Riley. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed making pottery, painting, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday February 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Tab (Ken) Morgan of Mantachie, Angel (Mickey Sheffield) Harris of Mantachie, and Jeanie Godwin of Corinth, grandchildren; Dustin (Ashley Downard) Hudgens, Megan Reed, Chris Morgan, Mia Morgan, Madison Morgan, Marshal Morgan, Riley Morgan, all of Mantachie, and Blake Davis of Lincoln, NE, great-grandchildren; Dallila Mallette, Lane Reed, Dixie Hudgens, Jeremiah Mallette, and a brother; Ralph (Jo Ann) Riley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby W. Boren, her parents, grandson, Brandon Davis, and a brother, Billy Ray Riley.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Hudgens, Mike Underwood, Matthew Rock, Ronald Clanton, and Alan Todd.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Rachel Ann Faires Goza
TISHOMINGO – Rachel Ann Faires Goza, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 3 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 6-9 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Cecil Clark Evans
VINA, ALABAMA – Cecil Clark Evans, 80, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his residence in Vina, AL. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hodges, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Hackett
TUPELO – Barbara Hackett, 80, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM – service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
Sergeant Kimberly Lynette Pannell
TUPELO – Sergeant Kimberly Lynette Pannell, 50, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Davis Temple Church of the Living God. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at in the Corinth National Cemetery with Military Honors. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Jimmy Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Johnson, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Sandra Hetchler
PONTOTOC – Sandra Hetchler, 72, passed away on February 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Jeanne Gardner Knight
ABERDEEN – Jeanne Elizabeth Gardner Knight, age 89, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at River Place Nursing Home in Amory, MS. She was born March 23, 1930 to Horace Alexander Gardner and Grace Carmichael Gardner in West Palm Beach, FL. She grew up in Knoxville, TN before moving to Monroe County. She worked part time until she was in her eighties at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. She was a member of Aberdeen United Methodist Church. She loved her family . Some of her hobbies were cooking, gardening, and quilting.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Liz Thomas Barton (Bill) of Fayetteville, AR; two sons, John Robert Thomas (Jeanette) of Lucedale, MS, and Dr. Roy Thomas (Sonya) of Tremont, MS; two step-children, Deborah Knight Herndon (Frank) of Aberdeen, MS and Dinah Knight Sneed (Jimmy) of Senatobia, MS; eighteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harold Roy Thomas, Sr.; her second husband, James Luther Knight; one son, James Steven Thomas; one-step daughter, Linda Knight Holt; one sister, and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Gladys Wiginton
BOONEVILLE – Gladys Wiginton, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Thrasher Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Thrasher Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Gardens.
Peggy Gray
MANTACHIE – Peggy Joan Gray, 76, died suddenly Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home. She was born January 1, 1944, in Itawamba County, to Lester and Mildred Grissom Underwood. She was a 1962 graduate of Mantachie High School, where she was a cheerleader and Home Coming Queen. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper at the lee County stockyards and later Master Fab Corporation, until becoming disabled. She was a devoted care-giver to her mother, and a wonderful person who will be dearly missed.
Services will be at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include her mother, Mildred Underwood Tucker of Mantachie; one son, Barry Gray of Tupelo; one daughter, Christina Gray of Baldwyn; two brothers, Jim Underwood (Wanda) of Hope Mills, N.C., and Mitch Underwood of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Kaleb Roberts and Madison Roberts, both of Baldwyn; a favorite aunt, Myra Harper of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Curtis; and her father.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Roberts, Richard Moore, Chris Underwood, Buck Wheat, Mike Underwood, Russell Moore, and Jeff Roberts.
Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Clarence Westmoreland
SHERMAN – Clarence Westmoreland, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Sancutary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sherman Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Sherman Baptist Church. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will follow at Sherman Cemetery.
Jane Johnston Gray
FALKNER – Jane Johnston Gray, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 11:00 AM at Falkner Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday February 28, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of the Daily Journal. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Billy N. Roberts
BOONEVILLE – Billy N. Roberts, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the NMMC. Billy was a 1949 graduate of Wheeler High School. He loved going to ballgames, watching all sports on television, and doing yard work. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty one years and nine months before retiring. He retired from Bryan-Rogers after 25 years of service and owned Stitch and Save Fabric Store in Baldwyn. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was an active deacon for over 50 years.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bob Cossey and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Booneville City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Betty E. Roberts of Booneville; four daughters, Becky Wescoat (Charlie) of St. Louis, MO., Brenda Barron (Dean) of Clarksville, TN., Belinda Honeycutt (David) of Pensacola, FL and Beverly Hickey (Kenneth) of New Albany; twelve grandchildren, Jason Wescoat (Jenny), Masha Kinley, Sara Wescoat, Chris Wescoat (Kayla), Laura Beth Barron, Keeton Barron (Rebecca), Kevin Barron (Anna), Luke Cockrell (Savannah), Marc Cockrell and Timothy Cockrell (Deavon), Kyle Hickey, Kurt Hickey (Meghan); sixteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Valcour Mullinix Roberts; brother, Leland Roberts and a sister, Nona Wayne Lytal.
His grandchildren will serve as his pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church Bed Ministry, 399 Hwy 30 West, Baldwyn, MS, 38824 or the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8541.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bobby Trainum
ASHLAND – Bobby Trainum, 81, passed away on February 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Willie Ray Cameron
ABERDEEN – Willie Ray Cameron, 73, passed away on February 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Richard Russ
FULTON – Richard Russ, 87, passed away on February 26, 2020, at the Courtyards Nursing Facility in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Joyce McCharen
PONTOTOC – Joyce Estelle McCharen, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Greenhouses at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She was born March 25, 1925 to Berry and Lois Holley Young. Joyce was a retired factory worker and a member of the West Main Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and watching the Ole Miss Rebels.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will follow in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Stephens (Ron) of Tupelo, MS and Sonya Ray (Keith) Murfreesboro, TN, one son, Richard McCharen (Lynne) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Willie Dancer and Lucile Wilson, one brother, Carl Young (Peggy), seven grandchildren, Bryan Williams, Chris Williams (Johanna), Leslie McCharen, Allison McCharen, Landon Ray, Olivia Ray and Austin Ray, and five great-grandchildren, Madeline Williams, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams, Miles Williams and Lyla Kate Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Lake McCharen, six sisters, Clara Campbell, Dorothy Washington, Lillie Dell Baker, Lorene Holley, Nelly Young and Kathleen Foster, and two brothers, Clinton Young and Truman Young.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Williams, Chris Williams, Landon Ray, Austin Ray, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams and Miles Williams.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Memorials may be sent to Guinn Cemetery, West Main Church of Christ or to Traceway Manor.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Jeffery Dewayne Lindsey
BALDWYN – Jeffery Dewayne Lindsey, 48, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 until 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Prentiss Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
